Select Energy: Q2 Shaping Up To Be A Blowout

If I am even a little bit right, the stock could trade quickly to the $20-22 range, which would be 30-50% move from its current price of $14.78.

WTTR is a unique company with no direct comparables. Investors are still figuring out how to model the company. A little analysis without any preconceived notions may be very instructive.

Consensus calls for revenues of $406.4 million and EPS of $0.25. I believe that the company can report a blowout $425 million in revenue and EPS of $0.43.

I have written three articles on Select Energy Services (WTTR) in the past six weeks. My first article focused on the company and its competitive positioning, wherein I concluded the shares are currently worth $26-33, about double the current share price. My second article focused on why continued significant growth in WTTR's business, particularly in the Permian Basin, is all but assured. My third article focused on short-term trading considerations and the possibility that a large seller was weighing on the shares.

All three articles generated significant comments and interest, and I have been asked on several occasions to give my take on the upcoming Q2 earnings report. Herein, I construct a model and discuss the possibilities. At the end, I also discuss updates to the earlier articles.

Background

Select Energy Services (WTTR) will report Q2 earnings some time over the next few weeks, and I believe it could provide the catalyst for the stock to move significantly higher, perhaps even through its old high of $22. I think there is a realistic possibility of a blowout earnings report that will significantly raise investor appreciation of this unique business franchise.

As I explained in my first article, modern day fracking techniques require enormous amounts of water. A single well can require up to 2.5 million gallons of pre-frac water, and a multi-well pad can require ten times that amount. Multiply that by the amount of completions activity, and you are talking about billions of gallons of water that has to be sourced and supplied on a mission critical basis. This has essentially spawned a new industry in water sourcing, management and logistics.

Water management, on the scale and scope that it has grown to today, is essentially a new industry - just a handful of years old at best. As the only publicly traded pure play water sourcing and management business, WTTR is still a relatively unknown and misunderstood company. Because it is so new, and because this particular sub-sector of the industry has never seen an upcycle before, its financial potential remains yet to be fully appreciated by investors. It's one of those instances where a little bit of analysis, without any preconceived notions, might just go a long way.

The first quarter of 2018 was WTTR's first full quarter after the Rockwater merger, which effectively doubled the company in size overnight. Despite transitory industry headwinds which resulted in flattish revenue sequentially, the company reported significantly better than expected EBITDA owing to strong execution and improved margins. I believe the second quarter, which benefited from much stronger industry conditions, will really show how profitable and cash flow generative this company can be.

I believe buying the stock now, ahead of the quarter, will prove to be smart. In my opinion, it is an asymmetrical risk/reward opportunity. At worst, the quarter is fine and the stock is an in-line performer; but if I am right, the stock could quickly head into the low $20's.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

According to Yahoo, current Q2 consensus estimates are for revenue of $406.4 million and earnings of $0.25 per share. Against this, I have built my own model in which I conclude that revenues are likely to be closer to $425 million and earnings per share potentially in the range of $0.43. If I am even a little bit correct, these would be blowout earnings that could catalyze significant and sustained outperformance.

Let's take a look at how I get there.

In May, the company reported first quarter revenues of $376.4 million, which was about in line with expectations. Both earnings per share of $0.15 and adjusted EBITDA of $59.6 million, however, were significantly better than estimates. As management discussed on its conference call, the quarter was negatively impacted by freezing weather in January and frac sand supply issues in February. Both of these issues caused revenues and margins to come in lower than otherwise.

But management also indicated that these matters had resolved themselves by March, and the company exited the quarter at a record run rate. Therefore, all things being equal, I would expect some meaningful degree of both revenue and margin improvement in Q2.

Separately, the company has also stated that the frac spread count is the best contemporaneous indicator of activity, and that is what the company uses in its own internal modeling and forecasting. For the Q2, the PVMIC national frac spread count increased 10.7% sequentially. On that basis, I model basic Q2 activity to have increased by that amount. I have also incorporated a further 2% in price increases based on comments made by the company on their call. This yields a revenue estimate of $425 million, which is 5% better than consensus and above the high end of analyst estimates. In my opinion, these lower analyst estimates are not so much wrong as stale. At the time they were made, analysts most likely did not anticipate how strong the frac spread count would be. Looking back, the consensus estimate of an 8.0% increase in revenue just seems a bit light relative to a 10.7% increase in frac spread activity accompanied by some amount of pricing improvement.

In its Q1 conference call, the company devoted substantial discussion to the potential for margin improvement from a variety of sources. Rather than summarize what management said, I will quote verbatim (emphasis mine):

Additionally, we focused our approach in Q1 to provide improved margins by instituting costs and sales discipline across the combined organization. We'll certainly plan to protect our market share and support our customers as our activity demands increase but in a tight service environment, we have the ability to be more selective in the work we take. In our Water Solutions segment, we experienced the same industry wide challenges associated with weather and sand delays. With activity increasing over the course of the quarter, we were able to mitigate some of the early slowdown such that revenues were relatively flat at $258 million in Q1. However, we've generated a roughly 250 basis point gross margin improvement to 25%. The improvement in gross margin which is before depreciation and amortization resulted from a number of initiatives, including improved cost controls disciplined sales effort and increased operational visibility, as well as business mix and recovery from seasonal issues. The Permian remains our largest and most active area of operations accounting for a little over a third of the segment revenue and gross profit. In North Dakota, we saw a meaningful improvement in the back half of the quarter as winter seasonality subsided and our major Charlson pipeline customer resumed activity. And I would also note that we expect the pipeline to remain highly utilized the rest of the year. While we still experienced a diminished margin impact of some pass-through revenue for water sales in Q1, we restructured the pricing arrangements for that work, which will reduce the impact to 2Q margin. As we continue to progress to 2018, we believe labor and equipment will remain the most significant challenges in the industry. We've meaningfully increased both our recruitment and retention efforts to help decrease the amount of incurred overtime and contract labor. We also intend to continue to decrease rental expense throughout 2018 by replacing rentals with owned equipment at attractive paybacks. We also remained focused on the implementation of automation technologies across the equipment fleet, and this not only strengthened our product offering, and overall customer experience, but will also help us reduce our dependence on increasing our employee base. We believe these efforts in conjunction with recent pricing improvements should help us mitigate recent cost inflations as we work through the second quarter and we remain cautiously optimistic about further incremental pricing improvements in the back half of the year given the tightness in the market. Our Chemicals business like our water solutions business, felt seasonal impacts in the early part of the quarter. Overall, revenues remained relatively flat at $64 million, but we did see modest declines in our margins, stemming from increased raw material cost. We've agreed to price increases with many of our customers to offset the increased raw material cost, which will benefit our margins in Q2. In Q1, we also experienced increased labor costs of staffing up our Midland plant. You will recall, we are adding new friction reducer manufacturing capacity at this plant. I'm pleased to say that the team completed the initial build out in April on schedule and on budget, and we are testing our first scale batches of friction reducers in the Permian basin now. This expansion has the critical capability of manufacturing friction reducers in our largest basin and should provide us with the logistical cost advantage in the Permian relative to our competitors for this critical product. We expect this to improve our margins as we move into the second half of 2018. Our well site services businesses were also relatively flat in both revenue and gross profit sequentially. These businesses should continue to see the benefit of higher levels of rig and completion activities. Notably, we've seen solid improvements recently in our Peak business with continued high utilization levels and meaningful pricing recovery. In general, we are pleased with our ability to improve our margins in the first quarter and continue to believe our business model is designed to deliver meaningful free cash flow. In the first quarter, we generated $35.2 million of cash flow from operations. We were able to fully fund our capital expenditures during the quarter of $32.6 million with cash flow from operations even with an $18 million working capital build.

WTTR is a company with a lot going on right now. It is growing rapidly and, on top of that, recently acquired a company that effectively doubled its size overnight. It is also operating in an industry that has a lot going on as well, particularly in the Permian where activity is white hot. As management stated, with so many things going on, the space is not humming "like a well-oiled machine." Because activity has ramped so rapidly over the last year, there is a lot of supply chain congestion and, with it, the inevitable inefficiencies. Labor, in particular, remains a choke point. I believe there are lots of opportunities for gaining meaningful margin improvement, and much of that is relatively low-hanging fruit - just a matter of basic blocking and tackling.

In sum, business is strong, and the market for its services is tight. As the 800-pound gorilla, it has a lot of levers available to increase profitability. In addition to increasing operating efficiency, the company not only has pricing power but it can also pick and choose the most profitable contracts to work on. All of this should lead to very meaningful margin improvement.

My Earnings Model

Translating management's commentary into a single point estimate for margin improvement is difficult, and I've decided to present three scenarios representing 100, 150, and 200 basis points of baseline margin improvement. For comparison, the company's gross margins improved 390 basis points from Q4:17 to Q1:18.

The company will also experience margin improvement from higher revenue levels as fixed costs are spread out over a larger base. That is, margins on incremental revenue will be significantly higher than margins on average revenue. This concept of incremental gross margin is an important one in this industry and a key determinant of profit upside. Management has previously guided to incremental gross margins of at least 35-40%, and possibly even growing to 50% at some point. Therefore, I also layer on to these three scenarios incremental margins of 0%, 17.5%, and 35%.

So, in the low scenario, I assume gross margins increase by 100 basis points and incremental margins on top of that are zero; in the middle scenario, I assume gross margins increase by 150 basis points and incremental margins are an additional 17.5% greater; and in the high scenario, I assume gross margins increase by 200 basis points and incremental gross margins are 35% greater.

As to operating costs, I reduce Q1 SG&A expense by $2.694 million to account for non-recurring transactions costs (related to the Rockwater merger) that were included in Q1 results. I reduce stock option expense from $2.481 million to $1.568 million based upon my reading of the 10Q. (For simplicity, I assume that all of the stock option expense comes out of the SG&A line.) I also hold depreciation steady and assume no unusual impairment or abandonment costs as there were in Q1.

The company has reaffirmed its target of at least $20 million of annual expense synergies relating to the Rockwater merger, most of which should be realized by the end of Q3. This equates to $5 million of quarterly expense synergies, and I estimate that the company realized an incremental $1.5 million of synergies in the Q2.

I assume that the interest rate on borrowings remains the same and that there is no interest income earned on cash balances. I also assume that are no other unusual income or expense items.

All of this yields the following basic income statement, for the three scenarios:

Source: Author's estimates

In my analysis, revenues are held steady at $425 million while margins are varied under a low, medium and high scenario. Obviously, if my revenue estimate is aggressive, then so will the resulting earnings and EBITDA be; but I believe I have a rational basis for the revenue estimate that is at least as good as anything any other analyst is using. Like I said, I don't believe the analysts who follow this company have a different fundamental conception of what drives revenues; it's just that their estimates are stale.

As can be seen above, even at the very low end, I conclude EPS of $0.33 compared to consensus estimates of $0.25. In the middle scenario, I find that EPS can be as high as $0.43 and at the high end possibly as much as $0.53.

Now let's take a look at adjusted EBITDA.

Source: Author's estimates

In the Q1, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $59.7 million. I calculate that adjusted EBITDA for Q2 should be at least $70.3 million in the low case. In the medium and high cases, I calculate adjusted EBITDA of $80.9 million and $91.5 million, respectively.

Finally, let's take a look at potential cash generation. Based on my discussions with the company, I sense that they fully understand that accounts receivable are way too high and are aggressively working to lower them. At the end of Q1, accounts receivable (included related party A/R) was at 99 days. I assume that figure has been bloated by the merger and that lowering it to 80 days (as a first step to getting it down to an industry average of 54 days) should have been fairly easy to do by the end of Q2. I assume that other working capital items such as inventory, prepaid expenses, accounts payable and accrued liabilities are constant on a days outstanding basis.

As shown below, I believe the company can generate between $120 and $141 million of cash flow from operations.

Source: Author's estimates

Even after an estimated $35-45 million in capital expenditures, the company should be able to wipe its $75 million of debt and have a positive cash balance.

A Sanity Test

So, against a consensus earnings estimate of $0.25, I have concluded the company is more likely to report earnings in the range of $0.33 to $0.53. That calls for a bit of a sanity test. Here's my response.

First, I note that the actual range of estimates for Q2 is quite wide, ranging from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.34. From that perspective, my low estimate for Q2 earnings is not inconsistent with the high analyst estimate. So, while it may be on the high side, it is not out of range.

Second, and more importantly, let's step back and look at the bigger picture. According to Yahoo, consensus estimates for Q3 call for revenue of $426.8 million and earnings per share of $0.31 The high earnings estimate is $0.43 per share. Looked at from that vantage point, I'm really not forecasting anything so different from the high end of consensus. All I'm really saying is that the company will get there a quarter earlier than what others are saying.

And the reason I'm saying that is really related to one thing, the frac spread count, which is a contemporaneous measure of activity which has been considerably stronger than what I expected. While the analysts who publish their quarterly estimates for WTTR do not tie their forecast back to the frac spread count, I suspect that, to a person, none expected the frac spread count to be anywhere near up 10.7% in Q2.

Stock Repurchase

In my first article, I concluded by urging management to consider a stock repurchase, to be funded by its excess cash flow, including what should be easily generated through a reduction in accounts receivable. Obviously, I have no idea whether they will actually do so.

That said, I have discussed my article with the company and my sense is that, 1.) they substantively agree with my analysis of the company; 2.) they do believe the stock is unusually attractive (as also reflected in the recent insider buying); and 3.) they are not at all averse to a share repurchase. Furthermore, the private equity backers who control the board are savvy financial players who are in the business of value creation. Given the potential for cash generation at this company, a meaningful share repurchase would make all the sense in the world. Personally, I'm pretty sure it's coming sooner or later. I'm just not sure which. But if it is sooner rather than later, then that sooner could be as soon as this earnings release. All I can say is that when I look at this company, its balance sheet, its short and long-term cash generation, and set it against its optimized capital structure and uses for cash, it seems like a pretty obvious decision. If I were a shareholder director on the board (and I have served before), I would certainly be in favor of such a decision.

Conclusion

I believe this is a very low-risk entry zone, and the stock will be heading significantly higher. But that doesn't mean it will move higher predictably and politely, waiting for you to get on board before beginning its advance. If I'm even just a little bit right on my analysis of the quarter, the stock could easily be $20-22 on the earnings report. On the other hand, if I'm wrong, then there's probably nothing lost either - the quarter should be quite strong and hopefully catalyze at least some degree of outperformance. If not, well then, I expect the back-half of 2018 to be even stronger.

Addendum

Herewith a few updated thoughts on my previous articles.

In my first article, I concluded that WTTR was worth $26 to $33 per share today, which was primarily based on the fact that I felt the company's relatively protected competitive position merited a higher trading multiple. If my analysis of the quarter is correct, that target price has to go higher as well because that means the earnings potential for the company is higher than previously thought.

I also explained that I thought earnings for the sand stocks such as Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND), Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES), U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), Covia (CVIA), and Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) were potentially at risk due to the highly commoditized nature of the end product. Goldman Sachs recently came out with a series of reports highlighting the risk in sand pricing, particularly for Northern White Sand, which was previously the mainstay of the industry. (See, e.g., Goldman Sachs research report, "Frac Sand: Difficult years ahead for Northern White; Lowering target prices for frac sand names".) As recently as the Q1 conference calls, producers of Northern White were confident in the outlook, but I suspect that will change on this next round of calls. I urge investors who own sand stocks to sell them now and buy WTTR instead. It's not necessarily that there is so much more downside, but rather that WTTR has so much more upside. At current prices, it's really just trading one depressed stock for another depressed stock; but that could change soon. As I previously explained, the demand drivers are the same but the supply drivers are far more protected. I expect that frac sand company earnings will come under increasing pressure where as WTTR earnings will accelerate meaningfully.

In my second article, I concluded that Permian Basin drilling would almost certainly have to continue at very robust levels for the foreseeable future. Recently, the media has begun to understand that a very significant supply squeeze is coming. For example, a recent article in Bloomberg discussed the potential for $150 oil. I believe that a supply squeeze is inevitable. Geopolitical risks aside, the fundamental reason is that the low oil prices of the last few years have led to a dramatic under-investment in finding and developing new sources of oil.

For example, between 2007 and 2014, there were an average of 40 large (>50 million boe) projects that were sanctioned each year. In 2015 and 2016, that number was under 10. 2017 was not much better. During the downturn, about $1.5 trillion in oilfield investment was deferred owing to low prices and a desire not to invest. Numerous Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) were delayed resulting in a significant decrease in new oil supplies which is now contributing to the supply squeeze. The chart below is from a Goldman Sachs research report. I find it perhaps one of the most important charts out there.

Source: Goldman Sachs research report

As can be seen above, the failure to sanction projects at the FID stage is currently resulting in a shortfall of about 2-3 million bpd. This will grow to 5-6 million bpd by 2022-24. This is a shortfall of enormous and unprecedented proportion. Geopolitics aside, that is why I believe a supply squeeze is inevitable. Whether it happens in 2020 or in 2018 is a function of geopolitics, but I believe the supply squeeze itself is inevitable and will be here by 2020, barring an economic collapse. The Permian Basin is one of the few short cycle sources of oil capable of making a difference. Therefore, I believe that current estimates for Permian production are likely low. Notwithstanding the looming squeeze on pipeline capacity, I believe that producers will reduce activity only as a matter of last resort. And, as a substantial increase in takeaway capacity becomes imminent, you will see an explosion in activity beginning around Q2:19. Anyone who is selling Permian-related stocks at these levels because of a transitory and well-anticipated slowdown is nuts.

In my third article, I speculated that a large private equity seller had been depressing the shares and was soon to be done. The trading action of the stock is now different, and it is my opinion that that particular seller is now done. I don't like to resort to technical analysis, but it happens to be consistent with my intuitive feel of the stock's trading. It has been pointed out to me that the accumulation/distribution line now shows a very bullish divergence. That's a sign the stock is being accumulated, but that the price has not yet responded. Maybe yes, maybe no; but it also happens to feel that way to me.

