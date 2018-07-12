Essex: West Coast REIT For The Win

Is Essex Property Trust (ESS) a good investment partner?

The other day I was reading an article by Brad Keagy about a model REIT portfolio he is constructing with the goal of minimizing risk and maximizing the chances for positive returns. While Brad and I have different investment strategies and goals, he does write interesting articles. And both of us are looking for good companies to invest with. In this particular article Brad pointed out a REIT called Essex Property Trust that seemed interesting to me. Looking at who else had written about it, I found that Brad Thomas likes it as well.

No matter how a new company comes to my attention, in order to invest in it (or even put it on my watch list), it needs to pass my 4 keys: growing revenues or markets, growing profits or cash flow, managing debt well, and growing well-supported dividends. Failing on anyone of my 4 keys can put the others at risk which will eventually stop the dividend growth I want.

The YChart® above shows the plots of 3 metrics, revenue, CFFO (also known as CFOA), and FFO per share. Both CFFO and FFO better represent the true profitability of a REIT because they remove the non-cash expense of depreciation from net income.

My first key being growing revenues, the revenue plot shows a 10-year trend of growing revenues, with a faster growth between 2014 and 2016. I am looking for steady growth and Essex has been delivering that since 2010.

The next two plots address my 2nd key, growing profits or cash generation. Both plots show that Essex has been generating more cash over time. The FFO per share plot is important in that since REITs tend to sell shares to help fund growth, I want to see that the company is generating more cash per share even as the number of shares grow. 2014 looks to be a year where FFO growth and share growth were about equal, but otherwise FFO growth has been faster than share growth. I like the growth I am seeing here and think my 2 nd key is also satisfied.

My third key is managing debt well. In a recent article, I was reminded how important each of the 4 keys are in finding a company that can be a good investment partner going forward. Equinix (EQIX) is growing revenues, profits and dividends at a very attractive rate. But its handling of its debt puts that growth at risk. So I want to look carefully at each of my 4 keys, particularly debt handling. In the YChart® above it can be seen that long term debt is growing. This is not unexpected for a REIT although I am happy to see that the rapid debt growth in 2014 has since slowed significantly. The question is whether or not this debt can be handled by the cash the company generates. More metrics will have to be examined to determine that.

In the YChart® above, I have plotted two common ratios of leverage. Neither provides a complete picture because the interest expense and long term debt figures don’t include the impact of preferred shares. At this time however, Essex doesn’t have any outstanding preferred stock. I like that at a time when its long term debt was growing Essex was growing CFFO faster than both the debt and its interest expense.

Looking at the annual report, I see that Fitch, Moody’s and S&P all rate Essex as BBB+ (or the equivalent). I also like that Essex was able to swap out bonds totally $300 million with a coupon of 5.5% (at their maturity date) for $350 million of bonds due in 2027 with a coupon rate of 3.6235%. In addition, Essex was able to expand, extend, and lower the interest rate on its two lines of credit. All these things combined convinces me that Essex is managing its debt well and thus satisfied my 3rd key.

My 4th key is for the company to pay growing and well-supported dividends. The YChart® above addresses the growing part. I like the stair step pattern but would be happier if the intervals were more uniform. Still its growing on a yearly basis.

The YChart® above addresses the well-supported part of my 4th key. It can be seen that each year after paying for the dividends Essex has more CFFO left over. With the dividends growing and the number of shares growing as well, that tells me that the dividend is well supported.

What does the latest earnings report say?

Essex issued its latest earnings report on April 29 (Q2 should be out soon). Management reported core FFO of $3.09 beating expectations by 3 cents. It also revised guidance on the midpoint for full year total FFO by 28 cents.

Looking at the 10-Q, I note that CFFO for Q1 2018 was quite a bit higher than it was in 2017. I will use that in evaluating the safety of the predicted dividend stream.

On the company website I found a supplemental metrics presentation that included a slide about debt repayment. It looks good to me with no red flags and reasonable payoff amounts.

Essex meets all 4 of my keys to identify a good investment partner. All that remains is to calculate a price that is a good value for the stock.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see for 24 years.

I will use the currently declared dividend annualized to calculate that over the next 12 months the dividends paid out will total $7.44. With FFO and CFFO both growing faster than dividends, I will also estimate that over the next 5 years ESS will be able to continue to grow the dividends by the amount of the last dividend increase, 6.3%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $253.89 which makes my buy price anything under $254. Currently trading around $240, that makes ESS a buy.

Based on several article by Brad Kenagy I have come to the conclusion that a dividend “stress test” can be of some use in determining how likely a company can afford the dividend payments I predict and thus give some idea of how safe the dividend is. So I worked up a little calculator in Excel®.

For Essex I first calculated a value for CFFO. I assumed that CFFO for the last 3 quarters of 2018 (and thus the next 3 quarters) would match the CFFO in 2017. To that number I added an estimate for 2019 Q1 that had it decline 3% from 2018 Q1. That gave me a total of $803.14 million. For the number of shares outstanding I assumed that it would grow by the amount it did last year. Going forward I assumed that management would triple the rate of share sales so they would total 1.8% of the shares outstanding.

The idea of the stress test is to see what would happen if management did a lot of things wrong. So I have them triple the rate at which they issue shares (not totally unreasonable with CFFO declining to decide to buy more properties and issue shares to do it) and to keep paying and increasing the dividend as they would have done had things gone well. Given those conditions, I then solve for the fastest CAGR decline in CFFO that will still allow them to pay the dividend. That turns out to be a 7.5% rate of decline in CFFO for each of the 4 years after the next 12 months. I just don’t think that is very likely especially given that in this scenario management will have a lot of cash to buy properties due to the share sales. And with about a $1 per share of room if they freeze the dividend, I am fairly certain that the current dividend is safe as well.

Even though I see possible issues in both the San Francisco market and the Seattle market, I don’t see either producing conditions like I postulated above, so ESS remains a good investment partner with a very safe dividend.

Conclusion

Essex is a REIT focusing on apartment buildings on the west coast. Those are mostly high growth areas or they have been in the past. Essex has met all 4 of my investment keys and looks to be able to grow revenues, profits, and dividends into the future. Its current dividend and my projection of its growth make the current share price of around $240 a good value. Dividend growth investors should check out ESS to see if it meets their requirements.

