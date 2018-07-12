Seaspan: Continue To Buy This Breakout

Seaspan (SSW) is breaking out higher following positive operational momentum. Although its top- and bottom-line have not improved significantly, management has done a lot to strategically position the company for an industry-wide turnaround. Its share price is similarly trading at depressed levels, making it an interesting deep-value play currently. I am buying stock in this name as its fundamental improvement should spur investor optimism in coming years.

Fundamental Narrative

SSW is positioning itself for an industry-wide turnaround, acquiring a number of new vessels and future contracts, while also taking strategic investments, which aim to improve its financial stability.

The company operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. It charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Over the most recent quarter, revenue increased by $23.5 million compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to approximately $9.8 million in revenue contribution from the vessels acquired from GCI, interest income from the 5 vessels on 17-year bareboat charters to MSC and fewer off charter days related to its vessels on short term charter, according to its earnings call.

SSW’s supply rationalization is continuing to reduce available tonnage of containerships. The industry order book continues to decline as vessels deliver and ordering remains restrained, according to its earnings call. This discipline has driven the order book to 12.1% of the global fleet which is the lowest level in decades. The global idle fleet currently stands at roughly 1.4% and has been in steady decline as the company heads into a seasonally busy period and as the recent merger settles down, according to management. The total idle fleets of vessels over 500 TEU in size now sits below 300,000 TEU or less than 90 vessels most of which are less than 2000 TEU in size. This signals very limited supply of available tonnage across a range of sizes, which could benefit SSW going forward.

SSW continues to focus on financial strength expanding its strategic financial partnership with Fairfax Financial Holdings as they agreed to invest an additional US$250 million of funding in January 2019 for a US$500 million in total commitment to the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings became a major investor in Q1, acting as a potentially very valuable relationship given Fairfax's track record and their attitude of fair and friendly dealings with their portfolio companies, according to management. While closing on GCI, SSW also closed US$100 million secured financing facility which enhanced its liquidity and financial flexibility.

The company continues to actively pursue growth opportunities. Given its focus on full lifecycle management of assets and its financial strengths, they are positioned to pursue growth opportunities, according to its earnings call.

GCI has already begun to contribute to SSW’s overall operations. SSW achieved immediate top-line growth from the transaction and increased its contracted future revenue to approximately US$5.6 billion while significantly contributing to its EPS, according to its earnings call. The transaction expands its integrated platform and enhances its ability to deliver the best solutions to its customers. The expansion of its platform also improves its ability to drive consolidation amongst the fragmented containership owner and operator, therefore aiding SSW in achieving a sustained level of growth over the long term, according to management.

The GCI transaction expanded its fleet of new 10,000 to 14,000 TEU ships by 18 ships or roughly 20% expansion of its fleet, according to its earnings call. This expansion includes $1.6 billion of long term charter revenue.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last decade. Revenue has slowed in recent years as global shipping similarly slowed. As top-line growth took a step back, EPS similarly fell lower, getting cut in half from 2013 to present day. Although its financial metrics have yet to reverse higher in a meaningful way, management has made operational changes to position for future growth.

Price Action

As SSW has struggled operationally, its share price has dipped significantly lower. Revenue slowed and EPS fell, leading SSW to get cut from over $20, to under $10, levels not seen since the financial crisis. The stock looks to have rebounded strongly off of its bottom in recent months however, following positive developments, such as its GCI acquisition and a strategic investment from Fairfax. Given the distressed levels that SSW trades at and the positive momentum taking shape, this could be a great level to add a position.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, SSW is a cyclical company tied to the ebbs and flows of the global economy. Should the economy weaken, SSW would likely see its operations struggle. The industry is however, emerging from a multi-year period of weakness. On top of that, SSW has actively positioned itself for a turnaround in the industry, leveraging its upside. Due to its share price trading near financial crisis distressed levels, now could be a great time to add a position in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.