Evaluation Of Tesaro: Fair Value And Acquisition Potential

Understanding the root cause for the falling stock price in the last 1.5 years.

Lots of debates and discussions took place in the last 1.5 years on what is going on for Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) given the stock price dropped from a sky-high $190 to less than $40 in Mid-Jun this year. There are several setbacks or unfavorable events occurring for Tesaro including slow revenue growth for two leading products, unexpected side effect for Varubi IV version, Zejula being relegated from best-in-class, etc. Many investors are wondering whether a ~5-fold reduction on the market cap represents a pessimistic outlook or just a victim for its previous high valuation. More importantly, investors who follow this specific stock are interested to know the intrinsic value of TSRO, and the subsequent investment strategy. In my opinion, TSRO is slightly undervalued with an upside for ~20% with multiple key clinical data read-out/regulatory events in 2H 2018. If accounting for the acquisition potential, the upside could be more than 2-fold.

Analysis of revenue pattern

Other than fierce competition within the oncology field in general and PARP inhibitor targeted market, one of the key reasons for a dramatic decline of the stock price is the slow growth rate of its products. Tesaro has two products, Zejula, a poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor for various cancer treatments, and VARUBI®, a medication with both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

For Zejula, since its launch in April 2017, its growth is pretty steady in a quarter-by-quarter basis around 10-15%, which results in a yearly growth rate ~50-70%. However, its growth rate is lower than investors’ expectation when the most recent quarter revenue is still less than $50 million after 1-year launch as shown below.

Regarding VARUBI®, the sales were generally flat in the last 5 quarters around $2 million as shown below, which was significantly lower than previous sales projection. VARUBI®, the IV version of this drug, was suspended early this year due to adverse effect with regards to anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions Press release . So only the oral tablets of VARUBI® are available for distribution. On Jun 28, 2018, Tesora announced that it will divest North American rights to the oral and intravenous formulations of Varubi rolapitant to TerSera for $40M Press release. It is not a surprise given the adverse effect and historical low revenue, therefore, this product should not be considered into the future valuation of Tesaro.

Source: Sales data were obtained from Tesaro website and re-plotted

Deep dive of Zejula (Niraparib) case

Zejula has been approved for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who show response to platinum-based chemotherapy since April 2017. Its approval is based on a randomized trial (NOVA) using PFS (progression free survival) as the primary endpoint. The clinical results are very impressive in terms of the improvement on PFS. No matter whether the patients have a germline BRCA mutation or not, Zejula showed statistically significant improvement in PFS for patients randomized to niraparib compared to placebo in both cohorts as shown below.

Germline BCRA mutation cohort

Non-germline BCRA mutation cohort

How does this data compare to other PARP inhibitors? There are three approved PARP inhibitors in the market including Olaparib (Lynparza®), Rucaparib (Rubraca®), and Niraparib (Zejula®). An updated comparison of three medicines is shown below based on recent approved indications.

Drug Olaparib (Lynparza®) Niraparib (Zejula®) Rucaparib (Rubraca®) Dose frequency Twice daily (BID) Once daily (QD) Twice daily (BID) Approved indications 1. Maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer (sensitive to platinum-based chemotherapy) 2. 4th line treatment for advanced gBRCA-mutated ovarian cancer 3. gBRCA-mutated HER-2 negative Metastatic Breast cancer 1. Maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer (sensitive to platinum-based chemotherapy) 1. Maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer (sensitive to platinum-based chemotherapy) 2. 3rd line treatment of BRCA-mutated Ovarian cancer Clinical efficacy data for ovarian cancer PFS 19.1 vs 5.5 months , p<0.0001, (gBRCA-mutated); PFS 8.4 vs 4.8 months , p<0.0001, (regardless of BRCA status) PFS 21.0 vs 5.5 m, p<0.0001, (gBRCA cohort); 9.3 vs 3.9 m, p<0.0001, (non-gBRCA cohort) PFS 16.6 vs. 5.4 months (tBRCA subgroup); PFS 13.6 vs. 5.4 months (the HRD subgroup); PFS 10.8 vs. 5.4 months (all patients), Safety data (focus on discontinuation rate) discontinuation at 7% in study 42; discontinuation at 11% in SOLO-2; discontinuation at 6% in study 42; 2% with placebo The permanent discontinuation rate was 15% in Trial Nova; 2% with placebo Discontinuation occurred in 14% of patients receiving rucaparib and 2.6% of those assigned to placebo in ARIEL 3. Monthly drug cost (assumed 10% off wholesale acquisition cost) $12,311 $13,469 $ 12,546 Patent expiration 2024-2028 2028-2030 2023-2031

Source: Author using company filings. Drug cost were from report

Strictly speaking, it is not scientifically accurate to compare efficacy and safety data across different clinical trials due to different characteristics of population. So the comparison here is to provide readers the most relevant clinical data and related information when the head-to-head comparison is not available.

It is fair to say the efficacy is generally comparable among these three approved PARP inhibitors. However, Niraparib is the only medicine showed a statistically significant difference in non-gBRCA cohort while the other two PARP inhibitors did not have this data for this specific population alone. That is why Zejula is the first PARP inhibitor got approved without this BRCA mutation status limitation. Olaparib and Rucaparib got their broad labels (regardless of BRCA mutation) for the maintenance treatment in Aug 2017 and April 2018, respectively, primarily based on improved PFS in the entire study population (BRCA wild-type and mutation). From safety perspective, Olaparib showed a better tolerability profile with discontinuation in~6-11% patients whereas Niraparib and Rucaparib result in ~15% discontinuation rate in the patients. However, the side effects of PARP inhibitors are generally considered tolerable compared to chemotherapy and can usually be managed through dose adjustment. The dosing frequency is once daily for Niraparib and twice daily for Olaparib and Rucaparib. Given chronic dosing requirement, Niraparib provides a better patient convenience and compliance. Olaparib (Lynparza®) and Niraparib (Zejula®)’s composition of matter patent expire in the US at 2028 and 2030, respectively, while Rucaparib (Rubraca®)’s composition of matter patent expires in 4Q 2023. Niraparib (Zejula®) has the patent life for more than 10 year so no short term concern on the generic competition.

What are the root causes for the falling stock price?

A good understanding of this will help better assess the intrinsic value of Tesaro.

1. From “best in class” to “split even” among PARP inhibitors

One year ago, Niraparib (Zejula®) is the only PAPR inhibitor which can be used in the maintenance therapy without BCRA mutation status limitation. After both Olaparib and Rucaparib got all-comers label, Zejula lost this advantage and was considered to split even in this specific market. As of today, with existing and new indications approved for the other two PARP inhibitors (i.e, breast cancer for Olaparib, 3rd/4th line for BRCA-mutated Ovarian cancer for Olaparib and Rucaparib), Zejula becomes the PARP inhibitor which has the least approved indications/applied populations.

2. Lack of robust overall survival data yet

This is the problem potentially for all PARP inhibitors. Although it is impressive to see huge benefit on PFS from all three PARP inhibitors compared to the placebo, the overall survival (OS) data from Olaparib seems less pronounced compared to the PFS benefit Paper 1.

It suggested that a statistically significant improvement in PFS (11.2 vs 4.3 months, p<0.001) only translates to a moderate improvement in OS (34.9 vs. 30.2 months, p=0.025) in the BRCA mutation patients. In addition, no benefit of overall survival for BRCA wild-type patients (24.5 vs 26.6 months) when olaparib was used compared to the placebo.

This analysis was done after a more than five-year follow up after olaparib’s phase 2 study which was conducted between 2008-2010. Niraparib does not have this OS data mature yet, so we don’t know the results for Niraparib’s overall survival.

3. Poor Cost-Effectiveness

Based on the limited benefit from the overall survival data from olaparib as mentioned above, and the relatively high toxicity which leads to no significant improvement on patients’ quality of life, there are serious discussions on the cost-effectiveness for PARP inhibitors due to the high cost. The institute for clinical and economic review (ICER) issued a report in Oct 2017 report to address this question. The final Report confirms inadequate evidence to compare outcomes of PARP inhibitors for Ovarian Cancer, highlights poor Cost-Effectiveness, particularly for Maintenance Therapy. One of the suggestions from this report is to lower the drug price to facilitate affordability and patient access, which means the pricing pressure for future revenue growth.

Improved upside for future revenue growth with more approvable indications

In spite of those negative factors mentioned above, we did see significant upside for future growth. It mainly comes down to two parts.

1) Recent Positive clinical data from Tesaro at 2018 ASCO annual meeting

1.1) Key takeaway: QUADRA results demonstrated that ZEJULA is active as a late-line treatment for ovarian cancer patients beyond those with BRCA mutations and Tesaro expects to submit a sNDA in the 4Q 2018 to expand the indication for Zejula press release.

This data is impressive as it demonstrated a much longer OS (not PFS) results compared to the historical data. This data is also comparable to Olaparib (Lynparza®) on the ORR (31% vs 34%) and slightly better on the DOR (9.4 vs. 7.9 m) study 42 . The 4th line treatment for advanced gBRCA-mutated ovarian cancer was approved for Olaparib (Lynparza®).

1.2) Key takeaway:The combination of Zejula with PD1 showed very encouraging results for platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer (PROC) press release and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) compared to current standard of care, chemotherapy, and PD1 alonepress release.

Both data suggest a great potential for the combination of “PARP inhibitor + PD1” and increase the probability of success for those cancer types in the planned phase 2/3 trials.

2) Positive clinical data from competitors

People usually think the competition from the same class of medicine will take market shares away from their products. However, the potential of PARP inhibitor is large and the positive clinical data from the competitors will significantly expand PARP market as a whole, improving the upside room for Zejula. This assumption is based on the similar efficacy observed across these three PARP inhibitors for the existing indications and we have high confidence that the clinical success from other PARP inhibitors will translate to Zejula.

2.1) Approved indication in BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) HER-2 negative Breast cancer for Olaparib (Lynparza®)

Tesaro has an ongoing BRAVO Trial which target the same population, HER2 negative and gBRCA mut breast cancer patients. The clinical results are expected in 2H 2018. Again, based on other PARP inhibitors’ data we have seen so far, it is highly likely this trial will meet the primary endpoint, PFS.

2.2) Positive Olaparib (Lynparza®) data in the 1st line maintenance treatment

The phase III results of SOLA-1 trial of Olaparib (Lynparza®) were announced on Jun 27, 2018. Women with BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) advanced ovarian cancer treated 1st-line with Lynparza maintenance therapy had a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared to placebo. This is great news for the entire PARP inhibitor as it indicates that the market could be expanded by 2-fold than the previous 2nd line treatment. Tesaro just finished the enrollment in Phase 3 PRIMA trial in first-line ovarian cancer and the data is expected in 2019. Given the similar efficacy observed among PARP inhibitors on BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) advanced ovarian cancer, a high possibility of success (POS) is expected for Zejula in the first line treatment as well.

2.3) Positive combination therapy results for “PARP + PD-(L)1” in ovarian cancer

In line with Tesaro’s TOPACIO results, the combination of PARP + PD-1 seems a very promising pathway to pursue further. Combination therapy with Olaparib (Lynparza®) and the PD-L1 inhibitor Durvalumab (Imfinzi®) showed an objective response rate of 72% in 34 patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Given the caveat of relatively small number of patients, the ORR appears to exceed historical rates on monotherapy with either a PARP inhibitor or PD-(L) 1.

2.4) Positive Olaparib (Lynparza®) data in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

The clinical data from a randomized, double-blinded, phase 2 trial showed that Olaparib (Lynparza®) in combination with Abiraterone delayed disease progression in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Press release. It increases the probability of success for Zejula’s ongoing phase 2 study in the same population with the readout in early 2019.

In summary, we might expect the following label expansion of Zejula in the next 1-2 years. The first three clinical data/indications should have >90% chance to succeed and get approval due to comparable data we have seen so far (two are currently approved for Lynparza® and one with impressive phase 3 clinical data), while the fourth one might be 50% due to uncertainty of synergy with PD1 agent.

Late-line treatment for ovarian cancer without BRCA mutations limitation First-line maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer BRCA-mutated (BRCAm) HER-2 negative Breast cancer Combination of “Zejula + PD1” in platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer (PROC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Strong pipeline on Immunotherapy assets

Besides Zejula ,Tesaro also has a strong immunotherapy pipeline. Among them, the key asset is TSR-042, a PD-1 antibody. TESARO presented TSR-042 clinical data at AACR in April this year including MSI-H (Microsatellite instability-high) Endometrial Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in GARNET trial.

Among the 15 patients with MSI-H endometrial cancer, 7 had partial responses by immune related RECIST (irRECIST) criteria (ORR 47%). This data compare favorably to 32% of ORR reported from Opdivo and 39.6% of ORR from Keytruda for a similar MSI-H population (Note it is not a head-to-head comparison due to different cancer types used in each study). Nevertheless, this preliminary data looks very promising.

Among the 24 patients with NSCLC, 7 had partial responses by irRECIST criteria (ORR 29%). Due to no PD1 expression information in patients, it is difficult to assess this data and compare with other PD1 drugs. However, even assuming all recruited patients have a high PD1 expression level (>50%), ~30% ORR by a single PD1 agent still appears encouraging albeit with the caveat of small number of patients used in this trial.

In addition to this PD1 candidate, Tesaro’s I-O pipeline has other immune checkpoints inhibitor including LAG3 (TSR-022) and TIM3 (TSR-033) and a bispecific antibody with LAG3/TIM3. The breath of I-O pipeline offers Tesaro a flexibility to form its own combination therapy without having to partner with existing PD(L)-1 players.

Valuation of Tesaro

There are several commonly used biotech equity valuation methods. Here we will use two approaches including discounted cash flow (DCF) and multiples method (price to peak sale)

1) Projected peak sale

To test the effect of key variable changes, we include a scenario analysis below to bracket a bear and bull case for projected peak sales.

Assumption Bear case Base case Bull case Indications (Probability of success in parenthesis) 1. Late-line for ovarian cancer without BRCA mutations limitation 2. First-line maintenance for ovarian cancer 3. BRCAm + HER-2 negative Breast cancer 1. Late-line for ovarian cancer without BRCA mutations limitation 2. First-line maintenance for ovarian cancer 3. HER-2 negative Breast cancer 4. Combination of “Zejula + PD1” in platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer and triple-negative breast cancer (50%) 5. PD1 approval for MSI-H (50%); NSCLC (35%) 6. Prostate cancer (50%) for Zejula 1. Late-line for ovarian cancer without BRCA mutations limitation 2. First-line maintenance for ovarian cancer 3. HER-2 negative Breast cancer 4. Combination of “Zejula + PD1” in platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer and triple-negative breast cancer (50%) 5. PD1 approval for MSI-H (50%); NSCLC (35%) 6. Prostate cancer (50%) and bladder cancer (20%) for Zejula 7. Other solid tumors for PD1/combination (20%) Total market (adjusted by Probability of success) $2.8 B for ovarian cancer market reference 1 ; $1 B for BRCAm breast cancer market reference 2 $2.8 B for ovarian cancer; $1.2 B for breast cancer; $0.1 B for MSI-H; $0.35 B for NSCLC; $0.5 B for prostate cancer $2.8 B for ovarian cancer; $1.2 B for breast cancer; $0.1 B for MSI-H; $0.7 B for NSCLC; $1 B for prostate; $0.2 B for bladder cancer; $0.2 B for other solid tumors Market penetration for Zejula 20% market share within PARP inhibitors 30% market share within PARP inhibitors 35% market share within PARP inhibitor Projected peak sales $0.76 B $2.15 B $ 3.6 B Valuation 1.5 B (2x peak sales) 4.3 B (2x peak sales) 9 B (2.5x peak sales due to acquisition premium) Valuation adjust by equity dilution (25%) 1.2 B 3.4 B 7.2 B Stock price target $22 $60 $130

Source: Projections were based on company filings & investor presentations

Some assumptions were used in the scenario analysis.

1. For bear case, sales from only three indications of Zejula were projected based on the approved indications and promising phase 3 data observed from Lynparza®. 20% market share was assumed for Zejula within PARP inhibitor to reflect slow growth rate and low market share. This is a conservative estimation given Zejula’s sales ranks the second with three PARP inhibitors and leads the sale in the maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer. This valuation does not account for PD1/I-O assets at all. In addition, a conservative 2x peak sales was used for valuation to reflect headwinds on biotech sector. This could be the worst case scenario in my opinion.

2. For base case, the valuation of PD1/I-O assets was included based on the positive clinical data from Tesaro after normalizing the probability of success. In comparison, 30% market share was assumed for Zejula within PARP inhibitor and 2x peak sales were used for valuation.

3. For bull case, the potential of Zejula® and PD1/I-O assets were included based on the competitor’s ongoing clinical trial/data. An optimism of 35% market share was assumed for Zejula within PARP inhibitor and 2.5x peak sales were used for a potential acquisition premium.

From the financial statement at Morningstar, the average cash burn rate is around $100-150 million/quarter in the last a few quarters. With the revenue increase over next few years, we expect the cash burn rate will decrease and Tesaro will become profitable by late 2022. Tesaro has ~$500 million cash by end of Q1 2018, and has recently drawn the $200 million from second tranche of Non-dilutive term loan Press release on loan. Based on current cash amounts (~$600 million) and the reduced cash burn rate ($50-100 million/quarter), another ~$600-800 million equity dilution/debt is needed. It represents ~25% equity dilution for the existing shareholders and this is taken into consideration when evaluating the equity.

We believe the bear case is the worst case scenario for both Tesaro (slow sales growth & without consideration of pipeline values) and biotech sector (headwind for pricing pressure) while the bull case should reflect the potential acquisition scenario.

Discounted cash flow (DCF)

The price to peak sales approach is a simple estimation and does not account for time value and required return for the capital. To provide more confidence on the valuation, we use the DCF method to value the equity in the base case presented before and a few assumptions/inputs are listed below.

1. Weighted cost of capital (OTC:WACC)

Risk free rate=3.0%, beta=1.3, market risk premium=8.0%, Cost of equity = (3+1.3*8.0%=13.4%); proportion of equity=80%; cost of debt =10% (data from 10-K); proportion of debt=20%; tax rate=20%.

Based on the WACC equation, WACC =13.4%*80%+10%*20% (1-20%) =12.3%

2. Terminal growth rate

For small molecule medicine, the revenue should be <10% of peak sales after its patent expiration due to generic competition. However, Zejula might become the key medicine in the combination therapy (with other anti-cancer drugs, such as PD1) which will slow down the generic competition when the combination therapy is somehow formulated as fixed dose combination product in the future. In addition Tesaro has a breath of antibody pipeline and we except its PD1 or other immunotherapy antibodies could grow beyond 2028 to compensate the sale loss from Zejula. Therefore we assign 1% as the terminal growth rate to reflect the growth potential of combination therapy and other I-O assets after 2028.

3. Free cash flow to firm (FCFF)

We use FCFF to value the stock. This setting is based on a peak sale at $2.15 B in the base case presented above and the operating expensing of ~$650 million in 2017 and revenue guidance of ~350 million for 2018. Below are estimated present value of FCFF (Unit is $ million).

Fiscal year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 EBITDA (345) (318) (223) (85) 95 325 595 865 918 928 928 EBIT (470) (468) (398) (285) (130) 75 330 585 628 628 628 Tax rate 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% EBIAT (NOPAT) (376) (374) (318) (228) (104) 60 264 468 502 502 502 Depreciation and amortization 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 50 50 50 Stock based compensation 110 130 150 170 190 210 220 230 240 250 250 Accounts receivable (33) (10) (19) (24) (29) (29) (29) (29) (5) 0 0 Inventory 76 81 86 91 96 101 106 111 116 121 126 Accounts payable 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 CFO (203) (148) (71) 44 193 387 611 835 908 928 933 Less: Capital expenditures (18) (23) (33) (45) (60) (75) (90) (105) (108) (108) (108) FCFF (221) (170) (104) (1) 133 312 521 730 801 820 825 Present value of FCFF (209) (143) (78) (1) 79 166 247 308 300 274 246

FCFF in last forecast period (2028) 825 Long term growth rate 1% Terminal value 7,405 Present value of terminal value 2,206 Present value of cash flows (2018-2028) 1,189 Enterprise value 3,395 Less: Net debt (150) Equity value 3,245 Diluted shares 70 Equity value per share $46.35

Source: this projection is conducted by author in Excel sheet

Since DCF model is very sensitive on WACC and terminal growth rate, a sensitivity analysis on both variables was conducted and shown below.

Stock price ($) Long term growth rate WACC -1.0% 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 14% 34.6 36.2 38.1 40.2 42.8 13% 38.0 40.1 42.4 45.2 48.6 12% 42.2 44.8 47.9 51.5 56.0 11% 47.4 50.8 54.8 59.6 65.7 10% 53.9 58.3 63.6 70.2 78.8

Source: this projection is conducted by author in Excel sheet

The total number of common shares is 54 million, and we project 70 million of common shares to calculate stock price considering a 25% equity dilution in the future. The fair value is ~$46 and the sensitivity analysis indicates a price range between $40-60 (highlighted using bold). Combining both projections (DCF and P/S) together, the current analysis suggest that TSRO is slightly undervalued.

Acquisition potential

Another important element to analyze Tesaro’s stock performance is the acquisition potential and that is the reason for a recent spike from an unconfirmed acquisition news Buyout rumor. In the end whether this company is worth for acquisition depends on 1) the projected sales/cash flow; 2) the synergy on the cost savings. If the potential acquirer is not optimistic on the expansion of PARP indications and/or fails to recognize the value of other I-O assets, there is not much upside room as the current Zejula’s potential is priced in the current valuation (based on the DCF method). However, if the acquirer believes PARP inhibitor is a cornerstone of combination cancer therapy and recognizes the value of TSR-042 as a potential player in the future PD1 competition and considers the breath of I-O assets provides a synergy to form a flexible combination therapy, it has a bigger room for premium and valuation justification for acquisition. In addition, operation expense can be significantly reduced after acquisition with a big pharma, such as reduction of sales force and administrative/manufacturing cost. It will increase the valuation on the DCF method and favor acquisition decision making.

In summary, Tesaro appears to be slightly undervalued if it operates as a stand-alone company from the detailed fundamental analysis mentioned above. A base case analysis shows 0-20% upside room based on the current stock price/market cap (~$44 or $2.4 B). In an optimistic view, more than 2-fold upside could be justified by fully recognizing the value of immunotherapy assets and Zejula with the acquisition potential.

