Kinder Morgan: What's About To Happen?

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) stock has seen steep ups and downs over the last couple of years, but the company is well positioned to produce a lot of shareholder value going forward. The sale of the Trans Mountain project to Canada as well as new projects in the Permian basin, for example, are positives going forward.

Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada has been a major point of conflict between many involved parties, and ongoing delays and changes to the project made it a hot point for investors. The deal the company struck with the Canadian government therefore is a significant positive: By selling the project for C$4.5 billion Kinder Morgan gets rid of the project that would likely not have produced any earnings or cash flows in the foreseeable future anyway, whilst also receiving a huge payout.

At the same time getting rid of the Trans Mountain project allows Kinder Morgan to focus on other, more attractive projects. Capital and labor that has been freed up can be deployed towards smaller, less problematic investments where the return on investment is higher and where the point in time when the project starts positively impacting Kinder Morgan's bottom line is closer.

The billion-dollar payout will also help Kinder Morgan deleverage its balance sheet further. Wells Fargo (WFC) sees Kinder Morgan reaching a leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) of just 4.5 by the end of the year, primarily due to the cash infusion the company gets from selling the uncompleted Trans Mountain project.

Kinder Morgan can now focus on other projects; it still has a multibillion-dollar project pipeline that includes LNG Liquefaction facilities, product pipelines, natural gas pipelines, etc. Kinder Morgan's most recent addition to its project backlog is the Permian Highway Pipeline that will be developed with EagleClaw Midstream and Apache (APA). This seems like a viable move, as production in the Permian basin will continue to rise going forward, which will mean strong demand for pipeline capacity by producers for a very long time.

Kinder Morgan believes that the pipeline will be in service in late 2020, so it will be a little above two years for the capital expenditures to start paying off. This is in contrast to the Trans Mountain expansion, which was originally proposed in 2013, and where Kinder Morgan had not seen any returns even five years later.

Partnering up with other companies to engage in projects together (in this case with EagleClaw and Apache) also means lower capital expenditures for Kinder Morgan, which allows the company to pursue several projects at the same time. This makes the company more diversified overall; problems with one project are less impactful.

Kinder Morgan Benefits From Rising Oil Prices

Kinder Morgan mostly operates natural gas pipelines, but the company also operates CO2 transportation assets and oil pipelines:

Source: kindermorgan.com

Kinder Morgan is the biggest transporter of CO2 in North America. The CO2 is used in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects, where oil can be recovered from mature oil fields by pumping CO2 underground. Since Kinder Morgan has its own EOR projects, it benefits from rising oil prices, as the oil the company produces grosses higher revenues.

Kinder Morgan has forecasted distributable cash flows of $4.57 billion in 2018. This forecast is based on the following assumptions:

Source: Kinder Morgan earnings release

Current crude oil prices are well above the $56.50 Kinder Morgan used to make its forecasts; the spot price is $74.20 right now. This means that, all else equal, Kinder Morgan's projected distributable cash flows would be positively impacted by ~$130 million on an annual basis.

WTI prices have not been this high throughout all of 2018, though, so the impact will be somewhat smaller. Oil prices moved in a range from $60-$70 throughout the first couple of months of 2018. This is still well above Kinder Morgan's assumptions, so a realistic scenario is that Kinder Morgan's distributable cash flows for 2018 will be positively impacted by about $100 million.

Further gains in the price of oil, due to possible catalysts such as ongoing production declines in Venezuela or more sanctions on Iran, could increase this number further, which would mean even higher cash flows for Kinder Morgan.

Valuation And Shareholder Returns

Even with distributable cash flows of just $4.67 billion, Kinder Morgan still produces a high amount of cash, which can be used for new projects as well as for capital returns. With its market capitalization standing at just $39.7 billion right now, Kinder Morgan's shares look very inexpensive relative to the cash flows the company generates, as the price to distributable cash flow multiple is just 8.5.

Kinder Morgan is one of the biggest pipeline companies in North America, with its assets spanning tens of thousands of miles. The take-or-pay nature of most of the company's contracts means that Kinder Morgan will produce ample cash flows even during economic downturns and times when the price of natural gas is low, Kinder Morgan therefore is a low-risk investment. On top of that, the company provides compelling shareholder returns. The combination of these factors (low risk, vast and critical infrastructure, attractive shareholder returns) means that shares deserve a higher valuation than the one shares trade at right now.

Even at 12 times annual distributable cash flows, shares would not be too expensive, as this would still mean a distributable cash flow yield of 8.3%. Shares of Kinder Morgan therefore have ample upside potential, as shares could easily trade at a 10+ times cash flow multiple in the foreseeable future.

One way for Kinder Morgan to achieve a higher multiple is to return capital to its owners via dividends and share repurchases. Dividend payments will attract income investors once the dividend yield is high enough, and thanks to Kinder Morgan's plans to increase the dividend to $1.25 per share in 2020, this will likely happen in the foreseeable future. Once shares offer a safe dividend yield of well above 6%, an increasing amount of income investors will start piling into the stock.

Kinder Morgan has started buying back its own shares in late 2017, which is a shareholder-friendly move as well. Not only because these share buybacks produce a compelling ROI when they occur whilst Kinder Morgan trades at a single digits cash flow multiple, but also due to the fact that investors with weaker hands are bought out. As the share count continues to drop thanks to Kinder Morgan's buybacks, the amount of willing sellers will continue to decline as well, which should positively impact Kinder Morgan's share price.

Kinder Morgan's Balance Sheet Will Be Very Strong For A Pipeline Company

Source: Kinder Morgan's most recent 10-Q

Kinder Morgan had net debt of $37.7 billion at the end of Q1. With the proceeds from the sale of the Trans Mountain project of C$4.5 billion (about $3.4 billion), this net debt should shrink to about $34.3 billion by the end of the year, all else equal. Kinder Morgan continues to expect EBITDA of at least $7.5 billion in 2018, which would mean a leverage ratio of 4.57 by the end of 2018.

When we account for some additional debt reduction, which should be easily possible, as the company will produce excess distributable cash flows (after accounting for dividend payments) of ~$3 billion this year, we see that a sub-4.5 leverage ratio is possible in a couple of months.

This is not a low leverage ratio per se, but for a company like Kinder Morgan, with a huge asset footprint and stable cash flows (which usually means that these companies lever up their balance sheets) that would be a quite low leverage ratio. Enbridge (ENB), for example, has a debt to EBTIDA ratio of 7.3. TransCanada (TRP) has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5.

Bottom Line

Recent changes in Kinder Morgan's backlog are very positive: Getting rid of the Trans Mountain project whilst receiving billions and focusing on smaller projects with a shorter span to paying off is in shareholders' best interest.

Kinder Morgan's shares have risen substantially from the April lows, but they still look very inexpensive, multiple expansion could lead to strong share price gains over the foreseeable future. In the meantime, investors will continue to receive a dividend yielding 4.4% whilst the share count declines thanks to Kinder Morgan's buybacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.