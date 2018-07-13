Teekay Continues To Transition - What's The Timing?

TGP will update on their capital allocation plans this November. We could see a much cleaner firm going forward, suggesting huge upside to comps.

I remain quite bullish on both TK and TGP, but I was clearly far too optimistic on timelines. I’ve recently added significantly to TGP.

Although TGP’s transition has gone well and TK is benefiting from improved oil pricing, the stocks have struggled due to market impatience.

Teekay Corporation has been one of my largest personal holdings, largely based upon their control of Teekay LNG Partners.

Report Overview

Teekay Corporation (TK) was our top idea for 2017, which was based on the prospect of stabilization and major growth at Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) leading to an eventual significant dividend raise and a massive revaluation of the GP/IDR controlled by TK. We’ve released nearly a dozen full-length public and private reports over the past 20 months and this iteration will provide a substantial update commentary. For further background coverage, I recommend that all readers review our full length report from January 2018 along with post-dilution commentary from March 2018.

This report covers recent progress across both Teekay Corporation and Teekay LNG Partners, as well as changes to timelines and the potential for a new corporate structure at TGP. Finally, we review the key risks and arrive at our current price targets of $12 for TK and $25 for TGP.

Review Of Recent Teekay Progress

Over the past two years, TGP has transitioned from nearly $3B in unfunded expansion capex and looming refinancing obligations, to a healthy growth company with the largest LNG backlog and modern fleet in the public markets. In the interim, the LNG markets have soared, but TGP has been slow to react as investors are naturally still disappointed with their small payouts.

Although an investor couldn’t tell from a price chart, the TGP of today (July 2018) isn’t remotely comparable in terms of risk levels or future prospects to the TGP of late-2016. Although TGP has been hit by some near-term shortfalls, notably their exposure to the terrible LPG segments and a recent one-off tax judgment in the UK, their overall financial and operational progress over the past year and a half has been nothing short of remarkable.

TK parent, where we’ve previously held the lion’s share of our investment, has transitioned from a riskier play with considerable exposure to terrible oil markets and ‘wild child’ Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO), into a solid investment grade corporation with firm control of the largest and most attractively valued publicly-traded LNG shipping company in the world.

All this transition has been accomplished on the cusp of a potentially massive secular LNG run. Investors know that shipping is cyclical, violently so, but the LNG story isn’t just cyclical, it is secular - the energy story of the decade, perhaps of this century. China is desperately fighting terrible pollution and is under immense political pressure to reform their energy sector.

LNG imports are a pivotal piece of this puzzle. Meanwhile, US exports of LNG are soaring and the United States has a virtually unlimited supply of dirt-cheap natural gas. The US Gulf to China shipping route is one of the longest in the world, especially if the Panama Canal isn’t utilized, which means that a 10% transport volume growth could easily translate to a 15% growth in actual demand measured in ton-miles. For fun, try going to Sea-Distances.org and testing out the different route distances. I’ve mapped one from Corpus Christi to Guangzhou below via the Panama Canal (red marks my approximation).

TGP is the largest, cheapest, and arguably strongest publicly-traded LNG transport player in the world. TK controls TGP. Furthermore, TK’s limited exposure to oil prices has swung from a negative to an enormous positive. TK’s three oil-field production platforms (“FPSO”) all have oil-price tariffs linked to Brent crude, which means their cash flow situation can significantly change in differing markets.

The FPSOs (Hummingbird Spirit, Banff, and Foinaven) used to be the ugliest and most negative part of TK’s valuation. Now they are primed to be potential cash cows. What a difference 18 months can make!

Why Are TK And TGP Prices Struggling?

All of this sounds great! We should be sitting on massive gains in TK and TGP right? Although technically both stocks are up decently y/y as I write this, the YTD performance has been frankly dismal, with both firms down around 20%. What gives!?

TK started the year on ‘fire,’ but this momentum was massively blunted when they decided to raise $100M of equity at $9.75 along with $125M of convertible debt at $11.70. They raised this money to be conservative, they didn’t want to gamble on oil prices and TGP transition ahead of a nearly $600M maturity of their 8.5% notes in January 2020.

Although this offering clearly sent the ‘wrong’ (i.e. weak) signal to the markets, it reflected a conservative management that didn't want to gamble on future oil prices and market sentiment. It looked weak and that offering destroyed TK's near-term momentum. I personally disagreed with how it was handled, but the offering significantly reduced risks and the actual effective dilution was very minimal.

Additionally, investors have grown impatient with TGP’s lack of distribution guidance and clear delays in the timetable for raises and/or eventual restoration. Part of this is clearly my fault. In hindsight, I was far too optimistic regarding the potential timelines and levels of payouts. With interest rates clearly on the rise, companies are being forced to delever and TGP definitely still has work to do.

Although we’ve been correct regarding all of the transition financing, we were correct that TOO wasn’t a major concern, and TGP has actually clearly exceeded our previous expectations in terms of their 2018 refinancing levels, I was grossly incorrect about distribution timing. What started as a sort of late 17/early 2018 ‘best case,’ quickly shifted to late 18/early 2019, and now with the focus on deleveraging, it is pretty clear we’re into a 2020 story. If there’s one thing investors absolute hate, it’s delays!

Delayed Gratification… Better Outcomes?

Those who invest in TGP are hoping for significant income growth in the future whereas those who invest in TK are hoping for the same since they will disproportionately benefit via the GP/IDR structure.

Unfortunately, in the current market, “limited partner” is a nasty word and the majority of shipping and midstream comps trade at very high yields. As an investor, I love it, I own a lot of these types of names and we’ve done very well YTD overall. However, for a company, such a high yield demand by the market simply doesn’t make sense. If we look at TGP’s primary comps, we see GasLog Partners (GLOP), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP). These all range from 9-15% yields!

Suddenly we have a situation where TGP paying huge amounts of cash doesn’t make sense. Even in the best-case scenario where they outperform all of their peers, we’re still sitting in the mid-8% range, and TGP is throwing off massive amounts of cash for no real reward. What’s a better idea?

What if TGP could transition away from being an LP with a dreaded K-1 into a regular company (still with management agreements and IDR to TK) with a 1099 tax form? Suddenly TGP’s direct comps become Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), and arguably Teekay Corp. itself. Those comps trade for yields of just 1-3%! Turns out investors really prefer the idea of a self-funding sustainable company that doesn’t pay out massive distributions. Yes, just like the ‘regular’ stock market. We’re growing up folks!

Potential Transition Timelines

I’m clearly speculating here, but after talking with management teams across the entire industry, there is a clear seismic shift away from over-levered LP structures with huge distributions into a more responsible and sustainable C-Corp entity with smaller payouts, but mostly self-funded growth. This is a great thing for the industry, but it does clearly delay our timetables.

Teekay has been totally mum on their ultimate plans, but they have dropped some clear hints in recent conference calls. During the Q1-18 call, steady delivering was a major focus. They’ve also previously stated they need to finish 2018 refinancing and also suggested they need to absorb most of the Yamal growth prior to making huge moves. Also, for the first time ever, they’ve mentioned Q4 of 2018 as a clear timeline for more distribution guidance. This is practical timing as there is a Board meeting in September and also earnings results in Q3-18 are likely to be much better across both Teekay Corp and Teekay LNG Partners than in Q2-18.

The shift away from an LP structure has been suggested by several executives across the market due to their frustration with huge distribution yields. TGP in particular is likely concerned about raising payouts because they look at comps and see no clear benefit. But what if they could kill off the K-1 and eliminate the “Partners” from their name? This would mostly just be an aesthetic change as the general control structure would remain similar, but it would be a C-Corp with a management agreement and payout incentive structure as opposed to a “General Partner” with “IDR.”

Our Targets Vs. Market Realities

I’ve previously stated a fair value estimate of around $25 for TGP and around $13 for TK. Following recent commentary regarding TGP’s focus on deleveraging, I’ve reduced my estimate for current fair value from $13 to $12 at TK.

For TK in particular, the $12 valuation (range of $10-$14) includes significant forward valuation of their eventual IDR payments from TGP, and any further delays could lower this target further. I’ve previously derived these levels by discounting forward payouts. When the timeline shifted from early-2019 to a 2020-range, the resulting delay knocked us down from $13 to $12.

Although I believe TK is worth between $10 and $14 today, and potentially significantly higher by 2020, I strongly doubt the stock will trade anywhere near that range in the next few quarters.

When we cover stocks, and provide analysis, we primarily focus on what we believe a firm is worth as opposed to taking a total guess at where the stock might trade in exactly one year or in the short-term. This approach has been very profitable for us on balance, but with TK, we've long been far more bullish than the general market.

Any Near-Term Catalysts For TK Parent?

Although I believe TK is worth $12.00 at the mid-point, 54% of upside as I write this, I also believe there's little chance TK reaches those levels within this year, perhaps even by mid-2019. TK is likely hard-pressed to even reach $10 inside of 2018 due to the recent lack of momentum. There's a wise saying dating back to 1st century BC:

Something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it -Publilius Syrus

This phrase is 100% true in the current time frame but doesn't speak well for future investing. We've done very well at Value Investor’s Edge over the past 3 years by purchasing stuff that folks don't like and avoiding the junk that people are overpaying for.

Although I believe TK is worth substantially more than its current pricing ($10.00 at a bare minimum and perhaps as high as $14.00), it's also clear that it might take a while to see these levels due to the lack of clear near-term catalysts.

The best investments require near-term catalysts. When I bought TK, I believed we were much closer to boost is payouts at TGP. I was wrong.

I believe our framework was legitimate, but I was far too aggressive on timelines. Ironically, this perception might have skewed the market pricing a bit. TK traded higher last year on hopes and they now trade lower on disappointment or impatience. TK is the strongest it has been since at least mid-2015, but you wouldn't know that from the stock price!

The green 'x' mark where I've bought pretty much all of my TK holdings. Around $6, mid-$5s, and $7.70 respectively. The three peaks in TK are marked above with red '?' marks. TK is in a better position than during all three of those peaks and is massively better off than in January 2017 when TK was pushing $10 or even again in January 2018 as it pushed $11.

What's different? TK has far more stable finances, TGP has concluded $3B of financing, and oil prices are way higher. But timing for big payouts is pushed back and there is very little the market despises more than delays...

Wide Miss On Timing - Mea Culpa

Although I believe our research posture has been right on a lot of the TGP and TOO transitions: We were pretty much totally alone in calling for no major concerns on newbuild financing, correctly called for a no-harm TOO resolution, and TGP actually out-performed our targets for 2018 refinancing levels, I've unfortunately been dead-wrong on timing.

I was far too optimistic, expecting a faster restoration timeline. Beyond noise around the DCF hits, the biggest contributions are from modeling a higher acceptable 2020 leverage of around 6-6.5x while TGP has recently guided for around 5.5x. Concurrently, our forward CFVO estimates have dropped from mid-$700M to upper-$600M, almost entirely due to abysmal LPG results including the Skaugen default, with additional short-term impacts from the Awilco restructuring.

If you shift terminal leverage needs by about half a turn (i.e. 6.0x down to 5.5x) and you also shift terminal CFVO forecasts from $750M down to $675M, that's a net impact of nearly $800M (i.e. $750 x 6 minus 675 x 5.5)!

If we assume TGP could approach around a 10x EV terminal valuation, a $75M drop in CFVO cuts EV by $750M, or over $9/unit if debt is held flat.

I originally (going all the way back to late-2016) expected around a 10x terminal EV on $750M, 6.0x leverage, or about low-$30s per unit PLUS the ability to distribute $600M or so on the ramp up, and up to $900M more over the next few years.

We could now be looking at a 9.5x terminal EV with 5.5x leverage on the upper $600M range of EBTIDA. This would lead to about the same terminal equity range (i.e. low-$30s), but you lose at least $800M in cumulative distribution capacity ($10/unit!) due to debt repayments.

Have core fundamentals shifted? Not Really.

Despite structural stability, and fundamental progress over the past year, a major part of the TK valuation rests on the GP/IDR multiples. Those require high DCF levels and especially high payouts. High payouts are still possible starting in 2019, but there's very little room to reduce net debt.

Since TGP has divulged their desire to push towards 5.5x leverage by mid-2020, I suspect we might see a token distribution raise this winter as a 'bone' to shareholders, but $0.20 to $0.25/qtr is likely a more reasonable range. If this is combined with a rebranding, then a $1 annual payout with clear guidance for substantial forward growth could arguably command a $25-$30 pricing for TGP when you look at comps like GasLog.

If you take a look at Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), a wildly levered company that just diluted 50% of the company in the $6s, and where management has adamantly guided for no near-term dividends, they currently sit at less than a 5% yield. The LNG market is vastly superior to the container growth prospects and TGP’s contracts are also much longer in average duration. If SSW can do 5% with no growth, shouldn’t TGP be able to do 3-4% with huge guided growth?

So, the upside in TGP looks pretty good? I believe so. Over the past two years, I’ve held the lion’s share of my investment in TK with only a token level of units in TGP. I recently massively expanded my personal TGP investment, buying units in the low-$16s.

What About TK And The IDRs?

Long-term investors in TK will recall that the primary reason we preferred to invest with the parent is for full control of the LP along with potentially lucrative incentive distribution rights. For newer folks, I’ve posted the table below. Note, for significantly more in-depth coverage of IDR mechanics and relative valuations, I suggest reading our full-length coverage from January 2018.

Source: TGP Annual Report, Page 68

The thesis is that once TGP completes its full growth program (and now transitions to lower leverage), they will be capable of payouts in the 70 cent or higher range.

Our most recent valuation matrix is shown below, which shows a valuation range of $491M from a $0.70 payout up to $937M at an $0.80 payout. This is at the 14x midpoint based on very similar comp transactions (12-16x) in the midstream space.

Source: Seeking Alpha Report, January 2018

We have seen more than a dozen such transactions in the midstream space over the past two years, primarily for buyouts, but also for resets. The most recent such reset was Dominion (NYSE:D) and Dominion Midstream (NYSE:DM). Other recent buyouts include NuStar (NYSE:NS) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC). AROC in particular has showcased what happens when healthy firms transition from a K-1/LP into a C-Corp, flying 40% in 3 months! (note: I’m long AROC)

Eventually, I expect we’ll see larger payouts from TGP to TK and some sort of reset or buyout transaction ensue. I expect such an outcome to be very lucrative for TK, but it will likely be a clear long-term win-win as TGP can then fully benefit from a ‘regular’ structure and the associated lower cost of capital.

Biggest Risks To TK Corporation

There are two primary risks to the TK valuation. The most important is that GP/IDR levels could be further delayed or given weaker premiums.

The secondary consideration is that FPSO valuations could weaken further if oil took a nosedive back to the $50/bbl ranges.

Further Delay Risks?

The risk is that the timeline keeps getting pushed further back. If we go to mid-2021, discounting by 20% per year, the $937M terminal is worth $540M today (i.e. $937M / 1.20^3), which brings our sum-of-parts model ("SOTP") down to around $11.

IDR Weak Premium Risk?

Another much nastier risk is that the 14x multiple at $0.80 is swapped for a much weaker level, say 12x at $0.70, which would be a meager $421M. If we take $421M from mid-2020, that gets us to $290M today, for a current SOTP estimate of under $9.00.

FPSO Downside Risk

TK already has marked its three FPSO assets down quite significantly, equivalent to broker estimates for $60-$65/bbl oil, but if we shaved off another $100M, that would cull valuations by around $1.00 more. If anything, in these markets, I suspect we should be adding $100-$200M back…

Biggest Risks To Teekay LNG Partners

TGP benefits from a very stable operating structure and long-term contracts to investment-grade counterparties. They’ve already completed virtually all of their financing and they’ve committed to deleveraging, so fundamental risks here are substantially less. Additionally, virtually all of their spot exposure is to LPG rates, which mathematically can’t go much lower, so forward cash flow sensitivity is almost solely positive.

The biggest risks here are sentiment-related. I suspect a large part of TGP’s retail base is hoping for huge distributions and they are growing very impatient. Although a transition to a ‘regular’ structure and more moderate payout is great for long-term prospects and would likely bring in much more enthusiastic shareholders (i.e. look at SSW, which doubled in a few months on a management/vision change), there could be a bumpy transition.

I honestly have no idea what TGP management will decide to announce in November, and there’s a chance they could delay further or simply keep $0.14 payouts steady. This would likely irk investors and it could lead to short-term price weakness.

In other words, although I’m very confident in TGP’s upside through 2020-2021, I have no idea where the pricing will go in the next few quarters, and it will almost certainly be emotionally-driven versus any sort of fundamentals.

Conclusion And Valuations

At the current $7.51 for TK, the market is already fully pricing in a major near-term oil price crash and further delays at TGP. At $16.40 for TGP, there is obviously very little enthusiasm compared to the forward cash flow potential. This is exactly where I like to be buying.

I believe $25 (52% upside) is a fair value for TGP and $12 (60% upside) is a fair value for TK. I don’t expect much news flow until Q3-18 results in November and I suspect the upcoming Q2-18 results in August will be primarily just another transitional quarter. If TGP can manage to make a structural transition this winter and become a ‘story stock’ backed by the clear secular LNG demand theme, then our $25 estimate for Teekay LNG could quickly look conservative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK, TGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.