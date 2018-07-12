Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF: 2018 Q2 Update

14 new names were added to the ETF in 1H 2018, while one was removed due to acquisition.

One of the most popular ways for investors to participate in the marijuana sector is through a diversified ETF. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) ("HMMJ") is the most popular ETF in the cannabis space, after being the first to of its kind to be launched.

Since we discussed this ETF along with other funds on the market in our comprehensive guide titled "Which Marijuana ETF Is Best For You?" it has evolved through rebalancing and new additions. In this article, we will discuss the changes being made to this fund and the implications for investors.

Overview

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF was initially created in April 2017 and has delivered superior returns since its inception. However, as the cannabis sector suffered a deep sell-off in early January, the ETF has underperformed the market with a modest 5% loss year to date, which is below the broader equity markets. The ETF has almost C$800 million in AUM as of June 30, 2018, and we expect this figure to continue growing as cannabis becomes a mainstream sector for investors.

Holdings Update

The ETF has made several adjustments since our last update. The changes in the index composition are reflective of both natural market movements and individual stock performances, along with additions made by the fund manager. Below are the additions and removals since January 2018:

Cannimed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF) removed due to the acquisition by Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF)

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (OTCQX:TGODF) added

Neptune Technologies & Bioresources (NEPT) added

Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) added (see our recent article here)

Hiku Brands Co. (OTCPK:DJACF) added (see our recent article here)

National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) added

THC Biomed (OTCQB:THCBF) added

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) added

Isodiol International (OTCQB:ISOLF) added

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) added

Hempco Food And Fiber Inc. (OTC:HMPPF) added

Beleave Inc. (OTCQX:BLEVF) added

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB:ATTBF) added

The additions reflect new entrants and newly listed public companies such as Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. In other cases, smaller companies were graduated from Horizon's junior marijuana ETF, the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF). The biggest change in terms of percentage weighting in the ETF includes a 2.7% drop for Aurora, which used to account for 14.7% of the ETF and now only accounts for 12%.

In the latest fund, the top 5 holdings account for more than 50% of the fund and the top 10 holdings account for more than 75% of the total fund. The ETF remains highly concentrated, and its performance is dictated by the movements of the largest holdings. However, we are seeing an effort made by the fund administrator to diversify the holdings by including up-and-coming companies and stocks with smaller market capitalization.

Name Ticker Jan-18 Jul-18 Chg Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. (CMMDF) 4.3% n.a. n.a. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACBFF) 14.7% 12.0% (2.7%) Canopy Growth Corp. (OTC:CGC) 12.9% 11.5% (1.3%) Medreleaf Corp. (OTCPK:MEDFF) 9.5% 10.2% 0.7% GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) 7.5% 9.3% 1.9% Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) 10.1% 9.0% (1.1%) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co./The (SMG) 6.6% 8.9% 2.3% Cronos Group Inc. (OTC:CRON) 6.3% 4.9% (1.4%) Green Organic Dutchman Hldgs. (TGODF) -- 3.9% 3.9% Hydropothecary Corp New. (OTCPK:HYYDF) 1.5% 3.2% 1.7% Canntrust Holdings Inc. (OTC:CNTTF) 3.8% 3.0% (0.8%) Organigram Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:OGRMF) 2.1% 2.3% 0.2% Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) 2.2% 2.0% (0.3%) Insys Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) 2.9% 1.8% (1.1%) Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. The New (OTCPK:SPRWF) 2.3% 1.4% (0.9%) 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) 1.8% 1.3% (0.5%) Neptune Technologies & Bioresources Inc. (NEPT) -- 1.2% 1.2% Newstrike Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:NWKRF) 1.9% 1.1% (0.7%) Radient Technologies Inc. (OTC:RDDTF) 1.3% 1.1% (0.2%) Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) 0.4% 1.0% 0.6% Terrascend Corp. (OTC:TRSSF) - 1.0% n.a. Abcann Global Corp. (OTCQB:ABCCF) 1.2% 0.9% (0.3%) Village Farms International Inc. (VFFIF) -- 0.8% 0.8% Maricann Group Inc. (OTCQB:MRRCF) 1.3% 0.7% (0.5%) Weedmd Inc. (OTCPK:WDDMF) 0.8% 0.7% (0.1%) Hiku Brands Co. Ltd. (DJACF) -- 0.7% 0.7% ICC Labs Inc. (OTC:ICCLF) 0.9% 0.6% (0.3%) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) 1.0% 0.5% (0.4%) Emblem Corp. (OTCPK:EMMBF) 0.7% 0.5% (0.1%) Invictus MD Strategies Corp. New (OTCPK:IVITF) 0.7% 0.5% (0.2%) Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTC:HRVOF) 0.4% 0.4% 0.0% National Access Cannabis Corp. (NACNF) -- 0.4% 0.4% THC Biomed International Ltd. (THCBF) -- 0.4% 0.4% Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Par$.001 (LXRP) -- 0.4% 0.4% Isodiol International Inc. (ISOLF) -- 0.4% 0.4% Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTC:VRNDF) 0.9% 0.4% (0.5%) Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX:IMLFF) 0.6% 0.4% (0.2%) Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF) -- 0.3% 0.3% Hempco Food And Fiber Inc. (HMPPF) -- 0.3% 0.3% Beleave Inc. (BLEVF) -- 0.3% 0.3% Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (ATTBF) -- 0.2% 0.2%

Rebalance

The ETF is rebalanced each quarter, and the most recent rebalance was completed on June 29, 2018. Horizons publishes its rebalancing strategies as below, which is helpful to know as an ETF investor:

Rebalancing of the North American Marijuana Index, and consequently HMMJ, occurs each calendar quarter. At that point, all stocks eligible for inclusion in the index are weighted by their respective market capitalization. However, no single stock can exceed 10% of the weight of the index at the rebalance date.

The key takeaway here is that the rebalancing is done based on the weighting of each stock's market capitalization, and no single stock can weigh more than 10%. We are also noticing the trend of HMMJ adding more and more companies each quarter, including 4 new additions during Q2 2018 and 10 new additions during the Q1 2018 rebalance. As Canada vows to commence legal sales by October 17, 2018, we would expect the marijuana sector to mature and host an expanding list of public companies over time.

Conclusion

HMMJ is the first marijuana ETF to enter the market and has amassed the largest fund size to date, with close to C$800 million in AUM. We think the ETF still represents the best way for investors to gain exposure to the cannabis sector without bearing the risks associated with individual stocks and the due diligence that could be burdensome for some. We provide a comprehensive coverage of the cannabis sector, including many of the upcoming companies in addition to the large-cap names.

We think the decision to invest in an ETF versus individual stocks depends on your risk tolerance and portfolio management preferences. Given that more than half of the ETF is concentrated around the top 5 holdings and three quarters within the top 10 holdings, investors could argue that one can replicate the ETF with a portfolio of a dozen stocks or so. We agree with the assessment, but with 0.75% in annual management fee, we see limited downside in using this ETF to gain a diversified exposure to a fast-moving sector. The quarterly rebalancing provides an opportunity for the fund to continue expanding its holdings and include newly qualified companies. We like HMMJ and continue to believe that it will remain a key part of any cannabis investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.