Entercom Has 2X+ Potential But Investing Requires A Leap Of Faith

The managing family has more than doubled its stake in the business over the last 14 months signaling absolute confidence in the company's future.

If management executes according to its past record, the company will be a multi-bagger over the next 3-5 years.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) is the 2nd biggest player in the US radio industry. It has a weekly audience of more than 100 million people and a portfolio of 235+ radio stations. You can peruse their stations here.

Entercom became this big by acquiring CBS Radio a struggling media company 3 times its size. The investment case for Entercom will be decided on two key issues:

The ability of Entercom's management to turn around CBS's revenue declining assets

Its ability to manage a massive $1.8 billion of debt avoiding the fate of the no. 1 radio owner in the US (iHeartMedia) that declared bankruptcy earlier this year.

As you can see in the table below from the ETM-CBS merger prospectus you can see that CBS Radio has experienced sustained revenue decline over the last years and a lot of operating loses. Comparing it with Entercom's picture in the same timeframes it becomes clear that Entercom has the better execution.

Before I give you my perspective on how the new Entercom will look like down the road, I would like to share some earnings call quotes. These are from the company's Q4, 2017 call (emphasis mine).

David Field, Chairman, President, and CEO "[...] It is worth noting how our legacy Entercom ex-political revenue growth as described above of plus 2% contrasts with the legacy CBS Radio number of minus 3%. CBS Radio's operational issues were exacerbated by the disruption caused by the extended closing process and lackluster divisional leadership during that period." Rich Schmaeling, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President [...] On a pro forma same station basis, our fourth quarter net revenues were down 6% and were down 3% ex-political. Looking at the full year, on a pro forma same station basis, total net revenues came in at $1.521 billion, down 3% versus $1.574 billion in 2016 [...]"

Aaron Watts Hi guys. Thanks. Two questions for me. As we think about the EBITDA margins for the combined company, where do you see that trending over time relative to legacy Entercom, legacy CBS and perhaps some of your large market peers? David Field, Chairman, President, and CEO "Yes. So we expect to get over 30% over the next horizon. If you look at, Aaron, just kind of the pro forma combined impact of our synergy guidance, we are about 30% if we had realized all of our synergies today. That's going to take some time. As you know, we have guided that we will be there on a run rate basis, the middle of 2018. We have taken up that guidance slightly today to $110 million. So we are pretty comfortable over time we are going to be 30% or more, but clearly by 2020." Brandon Osten "[...] So free cash flow yield, you made a comment at the beginning of the call about how the stock is trading with free cash yield of high teens. So at $10, without giving a specific guide that you guys don't seem to want to give, are you basically implying that you expect your free cash flow to be between, you know whatever, $1.60 and $1.90?" Rich Schmaeling, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President "[...]We were just referring to street estimates to give you that number. But I think it's interesting. As you look at the initial offer by Liberty for a 40% interest in iHeart, it was about 8X. And that puts our math, our stock price should be over $14. So we think our stock is significantly undervalued and we look forward to getting it to where it ought to be."

And these from the Q1, 2018 earnings call (emphasis mine).

David Field, Chairman, President, and CEO "[...] Our focused efforts on enhancing our radio brands are generating significant ratings growth. We now have three months of Nielsen PPM data post-merger. In January, we achieved 4% rating share growth across our station group, a very significant increase particularly across such a large number of stations. And in February, we repeated that feat with another month of 4% ratings growth. And in March, we did it again. Ratings are a critical leading indicator of revenue growth and we expect our strong ratings to bolster revenues in the second half of the year and beyond.[...]" "[...] we are in the process of discontinuing our sales of inventory to deep discount resellers which devalues our product and undermines our pricing power as we compete with ad inventory in the market place.[...]" Rich Schmaeling, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President "[...] since closing the merger on November 17, we repurchased close to 2.8 million shares of our Class A common stock for $30 million at an average price of $10.85 per share, [...]" "[...] job one is getting our total net leverage down to our target of 3.5 times. In that regard, we expect to move forward during 2Q on our remaining divestitures of eight stations in San Francisco and Sacramento that have been held separately in a divestiture trust [...]" "these divestitures are expected to generate after-tax proceeds of about $160 million, which we now plan to use to pay down debt. We're also working to sell redundant assets, including the Telus tower site, we discussed during our fourth quarter call near O'Hare Airport in Chicago." "[...] full year after-tax proceeds from such sales will total about $50 million.[...]"

I am sorry for the long quotes, but some things are better to be read at the source. Let me recap the key points:

Entercom legacy stations are trending upwards revenue-wise while CBS legacy stations are trending down.

For 2017 Pro-forma revenue for the combined company was at $1.522 billion excluding $115 million from stations that will be sold for anti-trust reasons.

Management is targeting a 30% EBITDA margin for the company by 2020.

A strategic buyer offered to buy 40% of Entercom's bankrupt competitor at a valuation of 8 times FCF.

Management believes that at the same valuation the company should be worth more than $14 per share.

Each month of the first quarter of 2018, Entercom grew its ratings share by 4%. Ratings are a leading indicator of revenue growth as stations with a growing audience are more enticing to advertisers.

The company bought aggressively 2.8 million shares when management thought they were significantly undervalued.

Through redundant asset sales (including those to be sold for anti-trust reasons) the company will pay down at least $210 million of debt within 2018 reducing it to $1.6 billion.

Valuation

Let's start conservatively. For the base-case projections, we will not assume a 30% operating margin but 20% which is what legacy Entercom had since 2012. We will also assume just 2% revenue growth which is pretty much in line with inflation.

With these assumptions by 2022 (when the company's revolver facility expires) Entercom will have about $1.68 billion in revenue and $340 million in operating profit. Legacy Entercom had a 70%-75% conversion rate of operating income to operating cash flows. At a 70% rate, we can expect about $240 million in operating cash flow.

At 8X (which I consider reasonable) this is a $1.9 billion market cap or $13.8 per share (70% higher). This is also close to what the management believes the company is worth, as is mentioned in the excerpts I posted above.

However, if management achieves 4% revenue growth and a 30% margin, revenue jumps to $1.85 billion and $555 million of operating income which may result (if the conversion rate holds) at about $390 million of operating cash flow. At the same 8X multiple the company's value would be at $3.12 billion or $22.4 per share (177% higher).

This is a back of the envelope analysis to give us a rough estimate of how much upside the stock may have. The uncertainty that surrounds the company's future is what allows for the low valuation. When things become clear the stock will have already realized its fair value either to the upside or the downside.

Debt

None of the above matters if the company blows itself up due to leverage. However, there are two things going in Entercom's favor that take this risk off the table in a major way.

First, the majority of their debt expires in 2024 as you can see in the table below (from the company's latest 10-K).

Second, the company plans to reduce its debt by at least $210 million within 2018 and will continue to reduce it, as mentioned in the excerpts I posted above.

So, unless management completely screws up (unlikely due to their track record at legacy Entercom) or something happens that suppresses cash flow, debt is just a headline danger, not a real one.

BONUS

There is an added bonus to the Entercom investment thesis. The company's founder Joseph Field and his son David Field (the company's current CEO) own a big chunk of the company that corresponds to a 10%+ economic interest and 29%+ voting rights. The table below from the company's latest proxy doesn't tell the whole picture as Mr. Joseph Field has been buying shares constantly.

More accurately, Mr. Joseph Field has been buying shares in the open market since May 2017. And as you can see below, he has grown his stake from 1.31 million shares to 8.75 million shares in just 14 months. If this isn't a good sign about management's confidence in the business I really don't know what is.

The transactional table below is from openinsider.com

Conclusion

Entercom is cheap for a reason. The market is uncertain about the company's debt load and management's ability to turn CBS Radio around. I believe that management can deliver and that as soon as the market sees proof, the stock will shoot up dramatically.

But this is based on my interpretation of various "circumstantial" evidence and also a belief that radio as an advertising platform will not be disrupted (see at this article by a fellow SA contributor to see why it will not).

I plan to make Entercom a core 15%-20% position in my concentrated portfolio. But as I have stated above, I "believe" that certain things will play out a certain way. Be careful with this stock and don't build a major position until you have done your due diligence and have a certain exit plan in case it doesn't pan out.

My exit plan is this: If by the summer of 2019 management hasn't delivered on debt reduction (at least the stated $200 million), revenue increase (no matter how little) and cash flow generation above $200 million, I'm out.

Cheers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.