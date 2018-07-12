A Steady U.S. Real Estate Rebound

While market participants remain wrapped up in the trade tariff dispute and the potential it has to upset the global markets, one important development has remained under the radar. The continued progress of the U.S. real estate sector has seemingly escaped notice as few headlines are dedicated to it. In this commentary, we’ll take a broad survey of the overall real estate market, as well as one of the top performing real estate ETFs, as we discuss the attractive opportunities which are here to be found.

The real estate sector affords investors with an excellent means for capturing not only above-average yields, but also steady growth with relatively little volatility. As the leading real estate stocks attest, this is one of the strongest performing sectors right now. As I’ll show you here, investors should look to increase real estate-related equities into their portfolios.

Let’s begin our review with a look at one of the most basic measures of the strength of the overall U.S. real estate market, namely housing starts. According to the latest data provided by the Commerce Department, housing starts increased five percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.35 million units in May. This represents an 11-year high in home building activity. This strong performance was somewhat mitigated, however, by a drop in building permits of 4.6 percent, the lowest level since September 2017.

What this means is that while the growth rate of the U.S. housing market is quite impressive, the overall real estate market isn’t expanding at a fever pitch, nor is it showing signs of overheating. This is an ideal condition for investors in this sector since it suggests moderate growth without extreme volatility. It also implies that there is more room for growth in the months and years ahead since the demand for housing continues to increase while supply hasn’t kept pace with that demand.

Shown here is a long-term graph showing the trend of the U.S. housing starts since the peak of the housing bubble in 2006. As the graph shows, housing starts have only recovered a little more than half their losses since 2006 which leaves lots of room for continued growth and recovery.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The housing starts chart above also carries great significance for another reason: it’s a major economic indicator. As a perusal of the long-term housing starts trend reveals, downturns in the home building industry, which is measured by housing starts, have historically been followed by downturns in the U.S. economy, as measured by the number of full-time employees. As long as the housing starts trend is rising, investors should not only maintain a bullish posture on the real estate sector but should also assume the U.S. economy remains in good shape and in no imminent danger of recession.

Perhaps more important for real estate investors is the current state of the U.S. commercial property market. One way of measuring this is the Green Street Advisors U.S. Commercial Property Price Index GSA (CPPI). This index, which is a time series of unleveraged U.S. commercial property values that captures the prices at which commercial real estate transactions are currently being negotiated and contracted, is an invaluable means of quickly discerning the overall price trend in commercial real estate. The latest CPPI report from GSA reveals that commercial real estate values remain in a well-established upward trend. This provides further confirmation that the overall U.S. real estate market is on a sound footing.

Now that we’ve established the basic strength of the U.S. real estate sector and the U.S. economy, let’s take a closer look under the hood of the real estate market - specifically as it relates to companies which cater to this sector. One of the best ways of doing this is to discern the relative strength of the real estate stock sector compared to the overall U.S. stock market, as measured by the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). When we do this we find that real estate stocks are definitely outperforming the SPX and most other sectors. Shown here is the graph which illustrates the relative price strength of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) with the S&P 500 (SPX). IYR is a reflection of not only the strength in the broad real estate sector, but also of the impressive performance to date in U.S. commercial real estate.

Source: StockCharts

As you can see, IYR has shown conspicuous relative strength versus the SPX since March. It has since then established a pattern of higher highs even as the SPX has remained below its January peak. This strongly suggests to us that informed investors on Wall Street have focused their collective attention on the real estate sector in recent months. Since the basis of our trading/investing approach is to follow in the steps of the “smart money” players on Wall Street, it behooves us to heed this strong level of performance among real estate equities.

IYR tracks the market-cap weighted Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate index and is limited to REITs focusing on U.S. holdings and has around 45% commercial REIT exposure. According to the iShares web site, Its largest holding is American Tower REIT Corp. (NYSE:AMT), followed by its holding of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), which is the largest real estate investment trust in the U.S. As of July 2018, IYR had $4.01 billion in net assets, making it one of the largest REIT ETFs. An average daily trading volume of $655 million is noteworthy, providing excellent liquidity for the fund. Also notable is the fund’s 0.43% expense ratio, which is manageable. According to Dividend.com, IYR has a dividend yield of 3.80% and an annualized payout of $3.10 paid quarterly.

Investors would do well to have some exposure to IYR in the intermediate-term (3-9 month) time frame in view of the steady growth potential of the domestic housing and commercial property markets. The continued strengthening of the U.S. economy, combined with the exceptional relative strength evident in the real estate stock sector, should combine to assure a benign environment for REIT investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.