Any Potential Sales Growth For AOBC?

A favorable political environment could help the business grow, as the Trump administration published two rule-makings that would aid the export of firearms.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rok Jankovic as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Sales at American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) have been slowing in the past three years due to a domestically driven demand. The company has, therefore, been diversifying their product portfolio, expending in the outdoor products segment.

Formerly known as Smith & Wesson, American Outdoor Brands is a firearms industry baron. AOBC owns a wide variety of brands in the firearms and outdoor products industry. Their firearm production accounts for 73.9% (85.5% in 2017, 90.2% in 2016) of their net sales. In efforts to diversify their revenue, AOBC began a new acquisition strategy to grow their outdoor and accessories segment during fiscal 2015. The expanding outdoor products and accessories segment in fiscal 2018 accounted for more than a quarter of their net sales.

Is there any room left to grow?

Since 2016, AOBC's firearm sales have been decreasing by a compound annual growth rate of 11.7% due to several risks, mainly posed by gun control activism. However, there are growing concerns regarding a variety of economic, social, political, and regulatory factors that also affect the industry. Firearm sales (indicated by NICS) have decreased in 2017 by 8.3% on a YoY basis. A similar trend was also seen in the early years of the Bush administration, with a major decline in 2002 when firearm sales decreased by 5.1% on a YoY basis.

The other side of this bearish trend in firearm sales can be seen in the switching costs of the company as they grow their outdoor segment. Since 2015, the company has invested approximately $394.7 million in diversifying their revenue. The investment went into the acquisition of firms and brands helping the company expand in the outdoor product market.

As the risks are abundant, the favorable political environment for the firearm industry could help the business grow. In May 2018, the Trump administration published two rule-makings that provide a chance for the American firearm and ammunition sector to become more competitive, as they are said to modernize export controls. The following proposals are noted below.

International Traffic in Arms Regulations: U.S. Munitions List Categories I, II, and III

The Department of State (the Department) proposes to amend the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to revise Categories I (firearms, close assault weapons and combat shotguns), II (guns and armament) and III (ammunition and ordnance) of the U.S. Munitions List (USML) to describe more precisely the articles warranting export and temporary import control on the USML. Items removed from the USML would become subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

Control of Firearms, Guns, Ammunition and Related Articles the President Determines No Longer Warrant Control Under the United States Munitions List (USML)

This proposed rule describes how articles the President determines no longer warrant control under United States Munitions List (USML) Category I-Firearms, Close Assault Weapons and Combat Shotguns; Category II-Guns and Armament; and Category III-Ammunition/Ordnance would be controlled under the Commerce Control List (CCL). This proposed rule is being published simultaneously with a proposed rule by the Department of State that would revise Categories I, II, and III of the USML to describe more precisely the articles warranting continued control on that list.

As items on the USML are subject to stricter regulation, these proposed changes in export barriers are intended to increase the demand for U.S. products, as it can make the prices lower for foreign customers. I consider this change to be a small opportunity for AOBC, as their exports have been steadily growing for the past three years at a 5.3% compound annual growth rate. If this change gives the firearm industry an option to revive their sales, it won't help much as sales are mainly domestically driven. Rising exports will positively affect the financial statements of the companies, but this change will not be as relevant as it would be if domestic demand rose.

Financial Indicators

P/E P/B P/S ROE American Outdoor Brands Corp. 61.69 1.12 1.54 5.00% Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) 22.75 2.10 4.09 19.20% Axon Enterprise (AAXN) 158.35 10.05 16.85 7.80% MSA Safety (MSA) 5.85 2.96 5.82 7.20% Vista Outdoors (VSTO) N/A 0.40 0.73 -4,90%

Except for the outperforming P/E ratio, AOBC is (according to data from Finviz) relatively undervalued, giving it much room to grow in the future. Compared to the indicators of the aerospace and defense products and services industry, the company has been also undervalued. That would indicate that the right time to buy this stock would be now. With an ROE of 5.00%, the company is also an underperformer, and with current events unfolding we can expect that ROE will stagnate around its current value.

P/E P/B P/S Aerospace/Defence Products and Services 22.70 6.90 1.87

Current State of the Defense Market

With the uncertainty in the industry, we do no see any formidable change coming soon. With intertwined markets, trade wars and events such as anti-gun protests and so on could hinder growth prospects. Economies move in cycles, and we can expect that military expenditure is set to increase in the next year.

U.S. Military Expenditure data by YCharts

The macroeconomic environment is still in the late phase of expansion, and the cool-down of the economy will not be seen at least by the end of the year - if not even later. These prospects show that there still could be room for growth in the defense products and services industry.

Conclusion

Although it's hard to predict how the export modernization will affect the growth drivers of AOBC, we can forecast that the demand for AOBC products will not dramatically slow. Potential changes in their business environment will continue to drive their revenue, giving the company more assets to use for growth and to follow their strategy of acquiring synergistic businesses that could perhaps create more value for the company in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.