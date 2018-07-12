Sanchez Stock Cheaper Than Last Year When Oil Was At $50

It was around this time last year when I convinced myself that, given the improving outlook for oil prices, as well as the short-term profitability prospects improvement that Sanchez Energy (SN) gained from the Comanche acquisition, which included 132 gross wells drilled but not completed, it made sense for me to do something I have not done in over a decade of investing. Given that production increased significantly, it was also a classical shale growth story, so I figured it should attract investors, at least in the shorter term. I decided to buy the stock with shorter-term considerations in mind, rather than longer-term fundamentals which usually drive my investing considerations, based on longer-term prospects. I bought the stock in August, last year, fully intending to sell in less than a year, which was the first time I did so. It was also the first time in a decade that I took a loss on an investment. It was a relatively small, rather insignificant loss of about $20, on a trade that only made up a very small percent of my overall portfolio, but nevertheless it was a loss. This trade did not work out even though oil prices increased in the past year just as I expected. Sanchez also did its part by completing wells drilled by Anadarko (APC) in the acreage it acquired from them. Looking back, I think there are some valuable lessons that can be learned not only about Sanchez but also in regards to the future of Eagle Ford and the overall shale industry.

Sanchez fails to produce profits, despite higher oil prices and DUCs

As I pointed out in a relatively recent article, unlike many of its peers, which managed to put in some profitable quarters on the back of higher oil prices, as well as years of consolidation of drilling into some of the better acreage in their portfolio, Sanchez failed to show profits thus far. One of its immediate obstacles has been its hedging positions, which currently has it selling part of its oil at about $20/barrel less than the prevailing WTI price. We should keep in mind, however, that its cautious hedging strategy, locking in oil for delivery this year at under $52/barrel, is in part a reflection of a company which cannot afford to risk not having such hedges in place in case that oil prices were to crash again, for whatever reason.

One of the reasons it cannot afford to go without a relatively aggressive hedging strategy is because Sanchez is already spending a very high percentage of its revenues on interest on debt, as well as for servicing preferred shares. For the first quarter of this year, it spent $44 million, or about 17.5% of its revenues on interest on debt. Another $20 million, or 8% of total revenues was spent on servicing preferred shares. Under such circumstances, a prolonged period of lower oil prices would be a rather difficult position for this company to be in, so it has no choice but to sacrifice some profitability prospects in favor of hedging its production in order to ensure that it gets the bare minimum price needed to improve its survival prospects, in case that we do revisit the oil price range we saw in early 2016.

Going forward, as long as oil prices continue to improve, the prospects of Sanchez finally producing some profits will improve as well. As oil prices rise, it will most likely continue to engage in hedging, but it will be able to hedge at higher prices, and perhaps it can afford to hedge less of it. Problem remains, however, that only a relatively small portion of its production is crude oil. Natural gas prices are not looking likely to move any time soon. I have to admit that, in this regard, I may have been a little bit too optimistic myself, believing that increasing LNG export capacity will finally put a higher price floor under natural gas. It has not happened yet, and I now believe that for as long as the Marcellus-Utica fields will continue to increase production at the current pace, it will be only the top-producing natural gas drilling sites that will be profitable. Sanchez is not sitting on prime drilling sites, but rather on second-tier acreage it is trying to do its best with.

The story of Sanchez is the story of most second tier acreage producers

The reason why Sanchez failed to show some profitable quarters through the current oil price recovery in the end has its roots, not in how efficiently it drills, but rather in what it is drilling. Most of its acreage is situated within the western Eagle Ford area, which is considered to be significantly inferior to the eastern part of the field, and even within the western area where Sanchez has most of its acreage within Dimmit, Webb and Zavala counties, it seems that it is not top acreage even within this inferior part of the field.

Source: Sanchez

As we can see from the map, most of its Catarina and Comanche acreage is situated mostly within the NGL gas window. This is reflected in the production profile of the company, which is roughly one-third crude oil and two-thirds NGL gas. As I pointed out already, at current natural gas prices, only some of the best acreage, like the typical DeWitt county leases can pay back on the investment made. This data may be a little bit outdated, but average EUR per well in DeWitt was about three times higher compared with Dimmit and Webb counties back in 2014. Some of the huge difference can be attributed to a number of other factors, such as the ability of companies to identify the best sites and drill accordingly. The most important factor, however, remains acreage quality.

What this teaches us in regards to the Eagle Ford field is that as the western part of the field becomes increasingly saturated and more and more drillers have to rely on eastern acreage, profitability is likely to be diminished. One big difference, however, is that many other companies are not currently facing the same dire financial situation as Sanchez as a consequence of past financial results. If we are to exclude the heavy toll that interest and preferred stock expenses take on Sanchez, we can see that breaking even or even turning a profit is a possibility, even within such second tier acreage, given current oil and gas prices. It does help to have a higher percentage of crude oil production relative to NGL and gas. It would also help if we were to avoid future prolonged oil price declines like we have seen in the 2014-2016 period. Such episodes could greatly weaken shale producers financially, which would make it harder for them to return to profits, as we see in the case of Sanchez.

I bought Sanchez stock in August, last year, entering at a price of just over $5/share, and I sold in December at more or less the same price, resulting in an official loss of about $20 on the trade, which in reality can be considered a break-even trade. As I already pointed out, WTI oil prices were over $20/barrel lower when I bought Sanchez stock, yet the company's shares trade at a price that is about 5% lower currently, compared with when I bought its shares last year. Production increased by about 55% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter from last year, which should have been a classical shale stock booster, based on previous market behavior. The increase in production seems to be having little to no effect on the price of the stock. The temporary improvement in financial results, stemming from the advantage of completing already drilled wells in the Comanche play acquired from Anadarko should have also played a positive role, but it seems it did not. These are all signs that the market is finally starting to take a mature approach to an increasingly matured industry. There are still some shale stocks around which the exuberance never died down, but overall hype is now replaced by basic common sense, with investors looking at profitability prospects more than any other factor.

