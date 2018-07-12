Broadcom's Buyout Of CA Technologies Looks Like Desperation

Broadcom (AVGO) just made international headlines once again. The semiconductor-giant issued a press release after market close yesterday, announcing that it has agreed to buyout CA Technologies (CA) for $18.9 billion. The amount will be funded by cash in hand and $18 billion in fresh debt. The acquisition is certainly going to boost Broadcom’s sales and profitability figures going forward, but the move doesn’t seem like a well-thought out strategic decision. Besides, there is reason to believe that the chipmaker won’t be able to extract much value out of this buyout. Let’s take a look.

The Positives

Let me start by saying that Broadcom has done a fine job at growing its business by way of strategic acquisitions over the past many years now. The technology behemoth would acquire key players in the semiconductor space, time and again, only to integrate them with its already-established business verticals and unlock synergies along the way. Needless to say, this ambitious expansion strategy has yielded terrific returns for the company, its employees and its shareholders over the past decade at least.

It seems like Broadcom’s management is trying to follow the same blueprint for expansion that has worked well for them in the past, with the only exception being that CA Technologies is a software company and doesn’t have any material exposure to the semiconductor space. But we’ll get to that part later in the article. For now, let’s take a look at the chart below.

It’s evident that CA Technologies has the highest free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) yield. This makes the software firm seem quite attractive for M&A purposes at the first glance at least. Broadcom tried to acquire Qualcomm earlier this year but we all know that its efforts didn’t materialize into an M&A deal. So, it seems like Broadcom’s top brass are chasing CA Technologies instead, for a better FCF yield.

Now, CA Technologies calls itself a “global leader in software solutions that simplify complex enterprise environments.” Let’s go with that. The company generates most of its revenue by signing subscription and maintenance contracts. It offers perpetual licenses to its software as well but the revenue contribution of this channel is quite minimal, as the chart below would indicate.

But more importantly, the subscription-based revenue stream has a recurring element attached to it. The company noted in its annual report filed two months ago that its subscription and maintenance license agreements have a weighted average life of 3.25 years. This basically ensures that CA’s revenues are stable and the company has predictable cash flows. Not to mention, if a customer is locked into a license agreement for the next couple of years, it’s highly unlikely that they would migrate to a competing solution before their term expires. So, I suppose this factor contributes in keeping the customer churn rate low.

But overall, I think we can now at least understand why Broadcom was interested in buying out CA Technologies. The only problem with this deal is that the former is a semiconductor major while latter is a software firm.

The Drawbacks

In terms of end-markets, CA Technologies generates most of its revenues by selling mainframe solutions. This includes solutions focused on DevOps, intelligence and analytics for operations teams, along with security and compliance. So, basically, CA Technologies caters to niches within the managed mainframe industry and it signs recurring subscription and maintenance agreements with most of its clients.

The problem here is that these business verticals don’t overlap with Broadcom’s. The chipmaker may acquire the software firm but it can’t fully integrate these operations with its existing business verticals. This means that Broadcom won’t be able to unlock material synergies from this acquisition -- like combining IP portfolios to come out with disruptive products, share property, plant and equipment to improve operational efficiency, or by increasing intersegment sales to lower its overall cost profile etc.

Sure, Broadcom can fire some of the overlapping accounting teams and maybe even a few sales and software personnel along the way, but the nature of both businesses is so diverse that they probably won’t add much value to each other’s operations. Besides, the acquisition of a software firm won’t open any new cross-selling opportunities for Broadcom. I mean, Broadcom probably won’t find much success if it went to its largest customer, Foxconn, and tried to sell them CA’s managed security solutions.

Not to mention, Broadcom has announced that it will be raising $18 billion in new debt to fund the acquisition. This debt won’t be free and will obviously come at a cost. Even a nominal 3.8%-4% interest rate would result in annual interest expenses of around $700 million. This would eat into CA’s free cash flows, which stood at $1.15 billion last year. So I suppose the effective free cash flow yield, net of these interest expenses, would actually shrink down to 2 to 3%. Would it be worth it?

Also, Broadcom has agreed to buyout CA Technologies for almost 4.7-times its FY18 sales. This seems a bit much for an M&A deal that has minimal potential for unlocking cost synergies. Also, this is in the vicinity of Broadcom’s prior bid for Qualcomm, at about 5.2-times its sales, but at least the latter operates in the semiconductor space and offered lots of potential cross-selling and cost saving opportunities. So, I think Broadcom is overpaying for CA Technologies.

Putting It All Together

Broadcom and CA Technologies operate in different technology domains and so acquiring the latter would yield minimal returns for the semiconductor giant. The acquisition seems more like a desperate move by Broadcom’s board and its management, instead of it coming across as a calculated strategic play. I would advise readers and investors to distance themselves from Broadcom in light of this development.

