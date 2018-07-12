Techs Remain Best Bet This Summer

With stocks showing signs of emerging from a long period of dormancy for most of 2018, now would be a good time to evaluate which segments of the market are likely to lead the bull market’s next major rally. While that rally hasn’t officially kicked off yet, preliminary indications point to a broad market rebound this summer with the tech stocks leading the way higher.

After a four-session rally, stocks broke the winning streak on Wednesday as a revival U.S.-China trade tensions led to some profit taking. Meanwhile a drop of almost 5 percent of the crude oil price weighed on energy shares. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) declined 0.7% in response, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%. The escalation of trade fears began with the White House publishing a new list of tariffs. The latest round of duties is the largest to date and calls for a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. It won’t be implemented for at least two months, however. China meanwhile promised to retaliate, adding to the negative sentiment on Wall Street.

A couple of positives emerged from Wednesday’s broad market pullback. For one, the crude oil futures price (below) finally responded to the recent strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) which it had been ignoring for so many weeks. The rising oil price has resulted in higher gasoline prices and was beginning to spook some analysts, who feared it would in turn have a negative impact on consumer spending. The recent oil price surge was partly the result of the White House’s threatened sanctions against major oil producer Iran.

Bank of America economist Joseph Song estimated that the recent increase in gas prices added about $30 a month in costs for the average U.S. consumer, which ate into the average of $78 in monthly savings from last year’s tax cuts. A much-needed pullback in the oil price catalyzed a sell-off in energy shares and has sent investors temporarily scurrying. Any additional oil price weakness, however, can only benefit the stock market once investors price in the positive impact of lower fuel costs.

Source: BigCharts

Another positive is the continued rising trend of the incremental demand for tech sector stocks. The cumulative new 52-week highs-lows indicator for the Nasdaq is one of the best ways of measuring this demand. As you can see here, the net new highs-lows trend for the Nasdaq continues rising which is a sign that demand for tech stocks is strong enough to keep the market’s intermediate-term upward trend intact.

Source: WSJ

Not everything is rosy for the stock market’s immediate outlook, however. While the overall trend of new highs and lows on the Nasdaq is still very strong in favor of the bulls, the 4-week rate of change (R.O.C.) of the highs and lows is declining. The 4-week R.O.C. is a measure of the Nasdaq’s short-term path of least resistance. When this indicator is declining on a sustained basis, as it has been, it generally means stocks will encounter headwinds in the immediate future. This especially holds true when there is any kind of overhead resistance, or technically significant price levels, which the Nasdaq Composite has to contend with.

Source: WSJ

As the following graph of the Nasdaq Composite Index shows, there is an important benchmark at around the 7,800 level which has served as a strong obstacle for the Nasdaq since last month. With the 4-week R.O.C. indicator above still declining, it’s likely that the Nasdaq - along with the other major indices - will encounter some choppiness and possibly pull back from here. The upcoming earnings season will likely also add to this temporary volatility.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both changes rose above 40 on Wednesday. I mentioned in the previous report that we needed to see at least another day or two of less than 40 stocks making new lows in order to confirm an “all-clear” signal for the stock market. Whenever there are more than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows it indicates a certain level of internal weakness. As long as the new 52-week lows show a tendency to expand on downside days, investors should continue to walk circumspectly since it means the market is still somewhat vulnerable to news-related selling pressure.

Investors shouldn’t become discouraged by the latest manifestation of internal selling pressure, however. While there could be some turbulence in the days ahead while the major averages deal with their June highs, this period should ultimately resolve with a breakout to new highs in the major averages at some point later this summer. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is also dealing with its nearest overhead resistance at the 2,800 level which was created by previous peaks in February, March, and June. Given the length of time the SPX has consolidated within its 5 ½-month trading range it only makes sense that the 2,800 level will once again provide a meaningful obstacle for the bulls to overcome. Based on the increasingly positive technical profile of the market (as reviewed in the previous commentaries), this level should eventually be successfully overcome as the SPX goes on to test its January peak in the coming weeks.

Source: BigCharts

I continue to recommend that investors sit tight through the latest congestion period and remain positioned to take advantage of this bull market’s continuation. Participants should be overweight the tech sector, with a special focus on the e-commerce stocks. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.