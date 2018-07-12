Spirit Airlines: Fuel Prices Are Causing Overselling

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has had a tough year. After peaking at almost $55 in the last 12 months, it has dropped over 33% while the whole airline industry has taken a beating. It reported a loss in the first quarter due to rising fuel prices and increased pilot wages.

There are a few things that have been dampening stock price. The first is the agreement that the company made with their pilots. Their pilots, who make up 27% of their workforce, have bargained to have their wages increased 43% to try to catch up to industry standards. This has the effect of raising costs-the reason for the lower stock price. As part of the agreement, the airline had to pay $75M in ratification compensation that put the company at a loss for the first quarter.

The second is rising oil prices. While many airlines have different methods for hedging against oil costs, Spirit has no hedges. As they are Ultra Low Cost Carrier (ULCC), their largest expense is fuel as they have less service options and pay their staff less. To compare to their peers, Spirit has fuel costs comprising 31.3% of their operating expenses versus 1. Delta: 20.3% 2. United: 22.4% 3. Southwest: 23.4%. When the percentage of cost being taken into account and the lack of hedges, while the majority of the airline industry is highly affected by fuel prices, Spirit is way more exposed, for good or bad depending on the market.

Due to the situation with Iran and OPEC, oil prices have been on the rise and are expected to remain inflated for the time being. This has caused the airline to see their first quarter Cost per Available Seat Mile (NASDAQ:CASM) rise 14.4% YoY. This comes as their fuel costs per gallon have risen 21.5% YoY. Post adjustment for special charges associated with their pilot deal, we see their CASM actually rise only 1.4%. However, it is clear the impact fuel costs have made as the CASM excluding fuel actually decreased 5%.

This signals a couple important ideas. The first is that the company going forward needs to find better ways to handle increases in fuel prices. While historically hedging has actually not been beneficial for the airline industry besides Delta’s refinery method, it allows income and fare prices to be more predictable and less volatile as fuel costs are less subject to market events. Southwest and Delta have benefitted the most during this oil spike as I wrote about in my article Fuel Hedging To Help Southwest, Not Peers.

The second idea is that, despite rising gas prices, the airline has managed to do almost everything else right. YoY the company increased its efficiency to lower non-fuel CASM 5% while Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) only decreased 2.4% implying higher ex-fuel margins. This lower TRASM comes as the company offered reduced fares due to pricing pressure from competitors as can be seen by the exact decrease in Revenue per passenger flight segment. This comes along with a 21.4% increase in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) which implies a rapidly increasing market share. Even with increased fuel prices, the company managed an EBIT of $50M excluding special charges for the first quarter, only an $8M decrease YoY.

With expansion in progress in many cities and the addition of Orlando becoming another hub for the airline, they have improved their flight offerings to really continue their large growth. With both large growth and increasing efficiency the airline has significant room to excel if oil prices lower.

In addition to just increased RPM’s spurring revenue growth, non-fare revenue per ticketed passenger has grown 5.9%. These revenues are unrelated to miles flown and therefore more fuel is not directly necessary for these increases. This is a higher margin offering of the business and its increase is a good sign for investors.

To add to the other positives, the deal also sealed their wages until 2023 while almost every other airline has contract negotiations coming up by 2020; Their biggest competitor in the ULCC space, Frontier, faces the possibility of a strike in the near future. While there are legal reasons this may be avoided, as mentioned in this article on Bloomberg, the pilots still have much power to use in their bargaining. If a deal is not reached, this could hurt Frontier and allow Spirit to try to scoop some of their market share.

In terms of trade value, rising fuel costs have created an opportunity. The company is experiencing impressive growth and has room to continue. With any decrease in oil prices, the company is likely to see a large increase in income. With even 10% lower fuel prices, which would still be above historical averages, the company would have seen net income growth of 21% YoY when excluding special charges. Increased oil prices have presented a buying opportunity for the airline which likely will rise when oil prices revert to the mean.

This reversion to the mean may happen sooner than we think. To just leave this here for interpretation:

Spirit has put itself in a position where it has become more efficient in many of it's operations. While higher oil prices are hurting the bottom line, once they come back down, there is significant room for growth for this stock. The company also has less room for error in coming years as it has signed a contract with its pilots lasting until 2023. At this point, the sensitivity of the earnings to gas prices is the largest downside. To show how fuel prices affect the company I tried out both scenarios.

To try to quantify the value, I created two models based of present value of future earnings. One maintains current oil prices and a the other has a fuel cost reduction of 10%. Both models have a WACC of 8.5%* and assume 20% top line growth for the next two years (The YoY growth for Q1) and 5% growth for the three years after (The company is still expanding with added flights in Orlando and more to come) before plateauing at 2% terminal growth. I used 23% as the tax rate in both using finbox.io as my source for that. In the case of current fuel prices, the stock is worth $43 per share.

However, with reduced fuel prices, the value per share rises to $69.

I think this stock is a no-brainer at the current price. Investors should be carefully watching the news for events hinting to the possibility of decreases in oil prices and use that as a sign to buy.

*WACC was found on Finbox.io

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.