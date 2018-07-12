Trade Tariffs: Cat And Mouse

Trump knows he cannot let this trade war fester leading up to elections, and might take a step back in exchange for China and Europe making concessions in car tariffs.

China has threatened to impose tariffs on US soybeans and agricultural products, which would hit the wallets of Trump's voters, as well as voters from key swing states.

Trade tariffs on China have been imposed, with more to come perhaps. Do not forget that mid-term elections for Trump are coming in November.

Mid-term elections in the US are coming in November. Trump had initially been in good stead to do well after having conducive talks with North Korea president Kim in Singapore. At that point, surely those in the international community who had doubted Trump must have second guessed themselves for a moment. Was this man truly in the running to win a Nobel Peace award?

How things have changed in a few months - Trump has now raised the ire of the Dragon from the East. China is not going to budge from Trump's threats to impose $500 billion worth of tariffs. China is not North Korea - it is in a much stronger position to strike a tough bargain, and would surely place pride above showing weakness to the international community. Europe has also joined in the fracas, to impose tariffs on the US.

Suddenly, Trump's position leading up to the mid-term elections does not seem so secure... or has this been all planned? Trump is a weather-beaten businessman, and strikes an extremely tough bargain before settling for a win-win situation somewhere in the middle, as can be seen from his dealings with Kim. One moment the meeting was cancelled, and next thing you know, it was back on. To ramp up the feel-good factor prior to mid-term elections, my guess is that Trump will meet halfway with his trade fiends - China and Europe.

The trade deficit between US and China currently stands around $350bn. A check through the top 15 US states that export to China by trade volume shows that "Aerospace Products and Parts" account for the largest proportion of the export volume ($14bn of exports), followed by "Motor Vehicles" ($10bn), and "Oil Seeds & Grains" ($6bn).

China has imposed import tariffs on US soybeans and agricultural products (under "Oil Seeds & Grains") mainly because large swing states like Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, and Iowa are large exporters of aforementioned product to China. China is trying to hit the wallets of the voters who got Trump into office, and leading up to elections, Trump must surely know that he cannot let the trade war fester.

For now, the opportunity lies in US automakers, which account for a large portion of US exports to China. Europe currently places 10% tariffs on auto imports from the US. Conversely, US only places 2.5% on auto imports from Europe. China currently places 25% tariffs on auto imports from the US, while the US places a 2.5% tariff in return. Trump will surely aim to close this chasm.

Already, China has come out to say it would consider lowering its import tariff on motor vehicles. Trump has also threatened to increase import tariffs on motor vehicles to 20%, but came out this week to suggest a zero-tariff arrangement with Europe. This would be more beneficial to US automakers versus Europe and China automakers.

I suggest entering a long position in General Motors (GM), trading at a P/E Ratio of 7x, attractive considering the ratio's 5.7x-21x range in the past 5 years. Dividend yield is currently sitting pretty at 3.4%, versus industry average of 2.2%, while the company's share price is about 17% below its 52wk high. Trump needs a feel-good factor before his mid-term elections in November, and what would cause a more positive stir than him bringing home the bacon for a brand associated with America.

