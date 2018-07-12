ASOS plc (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASOS plc (OTCPK:ASOMF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Nick Beighton - CEO

Greg Feehely - Director, Investor Relations

Analysts

John Stevenson - Peel Hunt

Rebecca McClellan - Banco Santander SA

Michelle Wilson - Berenberg

Operator

I would like to hand the conference over to the first speaker today, Nick Beighton. Go ahead sir.

Nick Beighton

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us here to the update and trading statement for the four months ending 30th of June. As always on the call with me today is Greg and Alison and they will be there to take any more detailed questions that you might have following the call.

Okay so, couple of points first of all. I’m pleased with how the business traded over the last four months. We delivered 23% sales growth which is a 54% on a two-year reported basis. Most notable, full price product performed well and as it’s often the case we’re managing demand around our infrastructure. I have seen a flip-flop in our traffic between June and July primarily arising from the different customer [indiscernible] that we chose to implement globally with exception of U.S. arising from the GDPR legislation.

The KPI's underlying are extremely encouraging, active customer is up 20%, frequency up 8% driven mostly by the UK and strengthening in the other territories. Group conversion continues to step on plus 10 basis points and we’re seeing great growth from the ASOS’ Premier proposition up 53%.

In terms of guidance, we remain confident in the full year out term. We’re expecting sales guidance towards the lower range of our 25% to 30% range, but with gross margin guidance for the full year much higher than we first thought. Just a reminder, we said it was going to be up to 100 basis points, it will now be over 100 basis points increase in group gross margin.

And so is the CapEx, no change to CapEx or cash guidance exactly what we told you last time we spoke to you and also the stock levels are coming back for exactly what we guided somewhere between the 20% to 30% up year-on-year guide [ph]. P4 started strongly which is why I have mentioned it, which I think is the flip-flop in traffic arising from new customer content.

Just quick chat through some of the territories, UK has been extremely strong with growth up 23%, clearly we’re growing ahead of e-commerce shift and much better than the UK market. EU is a bit more muted particularly in June. I think the key trend there was around managing a different aspect of growth around our infrastructure and customers getting used to the new customer consent.

U.S. about where we expected to be and rest of the world sales or trends we saw earlier in the year, Australia remains flattish, Russia mid-teens growth and since our major infrastructure program is exactly where we need to be and on track. Expecting the soft launch for the Atlanta warehouse in next couple of weeks, Eurohub phase two online for coming on track coming online in the first half FY 2019 and all the tech change continues to move at pace. Something like 800 tech changes in the four-month period which I'm continued to be very pleased about.

That’s all I wanted to say right now. So I will handover for any questions you may have. Operator, do you want to handover to questions. Hello operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] So we got a question comes from the line of Richard [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi thanks very much. A couple quick ones. In the UK in particular you had some new categories that you didn’t sell last time like beauty and athleisure. Can you give us a sense of the contribution like-for-like of those new categories and also what is the sort of contribution might have been when you mentioned the 53% growth in ASOS’ Premier?

And second, can you talk at all about the sales tax changes that are pending in the U.S. and how that might affect the business going forward, has that made you rethink how you want to go to market and how you'll do fulfillment there? Thanks.

Nick Beighton

Okay, good question. Thank you, Richard [ph]. I’m not going segregate the activewear and sales in beauty contributions because as we start - as with all new categories when you start with them they start small and grow more quickly. They are both growing exactly where we wanted them to be and we’re very happy with both activewear and very happy with our face and beauty ranges. And you remember me talking about key relationship we started with Estée Lauder, new products launched last week we’re [indiscernible] for both men and women and all of those are sharing exciting growth. I’m not going to desegregate it for you.

The growth in Premier is exciting because it's a great offer for customers in the UK selling 9.95 for 12 months free next day delivery and globally we've rolled out to six territories during the period and more customers are enjoying the benefit of that program, so we’re very happy with all of those. In terms of potential customers I’m not going to give it. It's not meaningful in terms of the 80 [ph] million customers share, but in terms of share of orders it’s increasing its contribution week-on-week which I'm very happy about, basically doing exactly what we wanted to do.

In terms of sales tax in the U.S., this has been coming for six years. This concept started in 2012 with the market fair in fact 1.47 and we've been preparing for that ever since. We will trade in the U.S. exactly like other U.S. retailers do. Sales tax is the probative of the local states. We prepared our technology accordingly. We will pass on the sales tax to the individual states which will actually have the U.S. other – retailers trade. So we’re happy with all of that. It doesn’t change our rollout plans at all or our view of the potential in the U.S. market.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks very much.

Nick Beighton

Thanks Richard [ph].

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. I got three questions. First question is, can you quantify the impact that GDPR had on sales growth in the UK and the EU? Second question is – and the rest of world was slower than expected. Can you talk about what’s driving the weakness in Australia, how you plan to improve the sales performance and when you expect any recovery to come through? And my third question is, what gives you confidence that sales can accelerate in P4 to meet the new sales growth guidance? Thank you.

Nick Beighton

Okay sure, so the GDPR legislation was predominately for the European territory so it’s born out the European legislation. We took review of it as I talked about when you saw you in April, but actually customer data is very important and something that you have to treat with respect and care. So we took the view to implement new customer journeys for every - customer in every territory with the exception of the U.S.

So what we did is implemented new customer journeys explained exactly what we did with that data and by the way there is nothing that we’re on current with anything we do with that data, all we knew is improve the user experience, improve the awareness for our customers' journey. But we took the view to explain that very clearly, very openly and you have seen that through all our apps and websites accordingly. But as with every key change when you change the established customer journey and you would have seen customers – now you probably got this yourself [indiscernible].

Your inbox would have been full of consent messages, there is a little bit of indigestion for customers to understand the impact. I’m not going to quantify what it meant, but you would have noticed it’s - I’ve also mentioned a flip-flop between traffic in June and July which is why I have mentioned that the first 11 days of July are much greater run rate than what we saw within the reported period for the four months. So I can see our customers have got used to the impact which is the end of May understanding the consent journey better and showing a different level of engagement post June, I can't remember your second two points now.

Unidentified Analyst

Rest of the world [indiscernible].

Nick Beighton

Sorry within rest of the world Australia has been flattish as I mentioned earlier. We know we've got a number of things that we are at the top coming in there. So for example, we are implementing new return journey - faster refunds for Australia. We've got new payment methods coming Active Pay [ph] the one we're looking to implement in Australia which is a little bit – which is taking the – try now pay later concept, powered by different provider, so we know that’s on the way. We think that will give that market a different boost.

In terms of Russia, Russia has been – is trading mid-teens year-on-year growth for the four months period and that’s continued to be exactly the same.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay fine.

Nick Beighton

But for the full year – yeah so in full year we’ve seen an acceleration in P4 and we’re expecting that to continue for the next six weeks.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Nick Beighton

With the third question Donna [ph]?

Greg Feehely

But the third question was [indiscernible].

Nick Beighton

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. Thank you for taking my questions, a couple from me as well. And the first one, can you comment Nick on the run rate at the moment of the warehousing costs as a percentage of sales? I guess you fulfill more from Eurohub now which is more manual, but you do have efficiencies in Barnsley, any sort of sense that you can give on what the run rate on the warehousing costs as a percentage of sales is at the moment?

And second question on the U.S., you did say that you grew as you planned for and is it reasonable to assume that a good plan is somewhere along the lines of low 20% growth every year there?

And maybe a third question, what is your tolerance level to potential of a net debt position when you start this temporarily for Asia, is that the no go, you would look at your balance sheet and you will make sure that you never run into any net debt position or you can manage a temporary dip into net debt position? Thank you.

Nick Beighton

Okay so I’ll do your last question first. We're covering fast just on the 0.25 billion of cash and facilities Chris. And you've heard me say and I expecting our cash balances to be in line with the prior year as we said to you in April by the end of August. So I’m okay with that. And we've been into a net debt position before some five, six years ago when we went through the bonds transition. I'm not expecting us to do that over the next 12 months. So that's kind of the last question answered.

Your first one on warehousing, the warehousing run rate for the group is round about what we said to you around the 10 percentage points – of 10 percentage points of sales. The key piece being is highly efficient Barnsley, manual Eurohub, which is operating at twice the LCP here at Barnsley, but that will then start to come down as we land the next day’s [indiscernible] and then the final phase of the mechanization in the end of H1 next year.

So, and I’m happy with the way that’s working. Now clearly there’ll be – the contribution from the [indiscernible] which will be manual to start with or largely manual but more automated than we've ever done before, but that won’t reach the efficiency at Barnsley for at least 12 to 18 months from July.

In terms of U.S. growth rate, I’m kind of okay with what you said round about 20 percent-ish going forward until we start to ramp up our proposition and the efficiency from the warehouse changes our view of the U.S. gives us feel for greater investment. We start to land more U.S. brands, particularly Nike in the U.S., so all of those things are still ahead of us and I'm very confident.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Nick Beighton

All right, thanks Chris.

Operator

We got another question comes from the line of Simon [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Nick.

Nick Beighton

Hi Simon.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I just follow up on U.S. taxes and sales taxes more generally, can you just, do you have any thoughts yet as to what phasing would be, have any states actually kind of said anything about the Supreme Court ruling and, what’s your expectation? There is also a talk about in Australia at the moment and just how many markets might this be an issue in?

Nick Beighton

Well Simon, you know as well as I do that globally our governments are looking for increasing their tax stake. So we should expect that to be a constant going forward. In the U.S. its South Dakota have declared how they're going to manage sales tax in their state. There are a number of other states who have said yes, we think that’s a great idea why wouldn’t they, but the other states have to align the tax base similar to South Dakota. And that means the counties have to have a common sales tax and which is not always the case and so when they do all of that I’m expecting more online sales to be levied as a sales tax.

But you've got to align the tax base with the South Dakota ruling. So in many states different counties have different sales taxes as you know that. So but I’m expecting that to be something that comes through over the next period of time, the phasing of which I do not know. So in many states at the moment where we have a nexus which was the old rules which was based on physical footprint, we currently suck up that tax on behalf of our customers. Now we’ve built the technology to deploy whereby we will pass on the sales tax and make it very clear at the point of check out for customers like every other U.S. retailer.

Unidentified Analyst

So best guess of rollout coming next to three years?

Nick Beighton

Well it will be, we’re ready with our technology. We’re clear about how we’ll deploy it. It’s up to the individual states to align that tax base to the ruling of South Dakota. So as and when that becomes the way each state wants to trade, we will of course respect and honor that.

Unidentified Analyst

And on Australia and the rest of the world?

Nick Beighton

Australia sales tax went live 1st of July this year already, so we’ve already crossed that line. Rest of world I don’t know.

Greg Feehely

Simon, if you look at it in a slightly different way in about 12 months time since that U.S. legislation be in place, we’ll be paying sales tax of over about 90% of our global revenue base. So, I think we’ll nearly be there in about a 12 month’s horizon.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

Nick Beighton

Thanks Simon.

Operator

We got another question comes from the line of John Stevenson. Please ask your question.

John Stevenson

Good morning, Nick.

Nick Beighton

Hi, John.

John Stevenson

You talked about managing growth around the infrastructure which sounds like you sort of down in back in October during the - based around the sort of the pit cost and operational efficiencies. It does – it seems to be sort of a slight shift I guessing when it came to market. I mean normally you always been growth sort of optimized second. Is that not the case have you actually dealt that because of the EU warehousing or is it more behind that?

Nick Beighton

Not quite John. You’ve seen us do this before and I'm sure there are moments where you go for growth and optimize later and there are moments where you focus on managing your demand and profitability around big infrastructure change. So it’s exactly how we always do around these pieces of change and that is exactly why we've got a proven track record of landing big infrastructure and big technology in a relatively disruption free manner. So it’s no shift to how we normally do it. You've heard me talk about it last year when we opened up the first phase of EU Eurohub.

John Stevenson

Yeah.

Nick Beighton

So it’s very, very similar concept John. There are just different quarters, different periods, different advocates which is exactly how we did it. So could we have done far more in EU around driving demand harder? Yes, of course we could. We know there is demand there. We’ve just taken a different path during this quarter which is exactly the right thing.

We don’t manage for the quarter, the infrastructure programs are long-term and pretty proven return on our business cases and very, very transformational in our customer experience. So, but landing them is also very important at certain parts of your calendar.

John Stevenson

Okay, perfect. And just a follow on that in terms of the speed of optimization once the Eurohub – and is automated in as we come into spring. How quickly does that cost drop, is it literally overnight or do we – how long till we get down to sort of Barnsley type operations?

Nick Beighton

If I give you a bigger concept it took us seven years to get through Barnsley that supports about $1.7 billion of sales has an LCP of around 50 times [ph] has the fastest order going through in less than an hour and gives a midnight cutoff for next day delivery in the UK. We’ll do about three and a half years in Berlin, the same sort of capability and probably about two and half years to start to end in Atlanta, maybe quicker.

John Stevenson

Yeah.

Nick Beighton

And so, the clearest way to see that is that key technology drops and mechanization drops occur then you see – I’ve shown you that before with the Barnsley warehouse as the LCP starts to migrate towards the best-in-class internally. So that will be exactly the same sort of profile, but you would expect that we did from Barnsley. We’ve got simply the many, you switch something on, you don’t get an instant drop through it takes time for those things to come true.

John Stevenson

No, no fair enough, absolutely crystal clear Nick, cheers.

Nick Beighton

All right.

Operator

We got another question comes from the line of Rebecca McClellan. Please ask your question.

Nick Beighton

Hi Rebecca.

Rebecca McClellan

Good morning. Just have some points to make, can we talk about your promotional [indiscernible] specialty in this market where there seems to be quite a lot of inventory and a bit of clearance fatigue?

Nick Beighton

Yes totally. We’ve definitely felt in the UK the heavy way to promotions that are affecting customers. So we’ve definitely seen that, we’ve not responded any differently. In actual fact we have seen much greater full price sell through which is one of the reasons why our gross margin is much stronger than we thought. And our plan has always been to enhance full price sales mix and make sure we’re giving customer the right price as soon as we can.

We invest in price consistently, nothing more structural in the last four months because we have done an awful lot of that in the previous two years. Our ASP and actual fact on full prices being down another 2% over the four months period which is different to some of the other big brand counterpart and our modern [ph] ratios are still around what we’re planning.

So we haven’t tweaked our promotional stance accordingly. We’ve done what exactly what we should do and enhance full price sales by giving customers the right product, the right time, increasing the velocity of change, expanding our offer into new categories, so that’s kind of how we’ve done it.

Rebecca McClellan

Okay, thank you.

Nick Beighton

Thanks Rebecca.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we got another question comes from the line of Michelle Wilson. Please ask your question.

Nick Beighton

You just got under the wire Michelle. So I think you might be the last one.

Michelle Wilson

Hey got it. Good morning. Just a couple from me, couple of short ones. Just on the GDPR side of things. We don’t seem to have ever seen any impacts in the UK as we do – we have seen some impact in international business in the last quarter. Why do you think that has happened, why haven’t we seen any impact in the UK or have we?

Nick Beighton

Yes UK could have been stronger.

Michelle Wilson

Okay, perfect. Can you give us any quantification of the impact?

Nick Beighton

No – I can but I won’t, because I think these are temporary blips as customer journeys change, it’s like landing a new website. We just have to get comfortable with the new journey, and we have to get comfortable with what GDPR means. And so, once we got comfortable with all of those and have cleared their inboxes of consent then I think it will just be a temporary blip.

Michelle Wilson

Okay. Great and then just on the U.S. distribution center is that the long track open in July?

Nick Beighton

Yes actually sorry, go on Michelle. I like to get…

Michelle Wilson

How quickly can you ramp things up in U.S. once that gets over?

Nick Beighton

Right, so that’s a little bit like the question, the second part is a little bit of a question John was asking. We will be ramping up in the U.S. far quicker than we’ve ramped up any other piece of infrastructure. But you do it sure footedly, going too fast or too early doesn’t help anybody. So you build the capability, you get confident and then you follow it with great demand, sorry you follow the demand with more working capital. You ramp up the people accordingly, improve the technology. So we’ll be ramping up in the U.S. faster than we’ve ever done with any private piece of infrastructure because we've got better at it and the things we’re putting there are more proven. With that - what is the first part of the question, I forgotten it now should have let you finish.

Michelle Wilson

No – I was just asking if you still on track to open in July?

Nick Beighton

Yes, we are. So the soft launch in the first part – in the later part of July. And one of things I’m excited about is we’ve not traded with Nike in the U.S. before which is a very meaningful part of the offer for our customers that was always the place and the product for the U.S., Nike and other U.S. brands will start to be flowing - and receive into the warehouse in August, September and ramping up during the part [ph].

Michelle Wilson

Okay, great. Thank you.

Nick Beighton

All right, right. I think that is the last one. So thank you guys for joining the call again. Just to summarize I’m very pleased with the way business traded over the last four months. Given the dynamics we’ve just talked about 20% sales growth which is a 54% on a two-year basis, so I'm very pleased with that. In terms of our guidance points, we’re still confirming our full year guidance FY 2018. Our gross margin will be stronger than we thought, CapEx, cash and stock exactly what we thought about and also you’ll have noted this morning we’ve reiterated our full year guidance for FY 2019 too. All right, thank you very much. Look forward to speaking to you soon. Have a great summer everybody cheers [ph].

Operator

