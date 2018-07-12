Broadcom Is Getting Desperate

With its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm rejected and no other players in its own semiconductor industry available, the company has turned to the software industry to make an unrelated acquisition.

Eight months ago, I published an article on Seeking Alpha detailing how Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), like Valeant (NYSE:VRX) before it, was pulling the wool over investor's eyes by presenting pro-forma financials excluding the substantial costs associated with its serial acquisitions. I also presented data showing how the company's GAAP profits and free cash flow substantially lagged its self-professed non-GAAP profits that every sell-side analyst and most investors relied on. I would urge you to read that article to understand the context behind how the company operates. I posited that the game ends when the company runs out of meaningful acquisition opportunities to feed the "non-recurring acquisition costs" beast.

Late last year, Broadcom made a bid to acquire Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which would have allowed it to continue its legerdemain for a while longer. That bid was dropped after being disallowed by the U.S. government. Given that Broadcom has a $100 billion market cap, it needs to do a deal of at least $10 billion to move the needle. There are not many semiconductor companies of that size in the market, and most of them are not for sale. So Broadcom has hit on an ingenious solution to continue generating "one-time costs" that it can pro-forma out: buy a moribund software company and claim it is building one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies!

The CA Acquisition

On July 11. 2018, Broadcom announced it was acquiring CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA), the company formerly known as Computer Associates for $19 billion in cash, funded mainly with newly issued debt. Broadcom makes semiconductor chips that go into phones, cars and electronic products. CA makes software that maintains aging mainframe computer systems that were really hot ... in 1998! See the synergies? Apparently Broadcom does.

However, this acquisition isn't really about expanding into an attractive space. From the mindset of a serial acquirer, this deal makes a lot of sense. First, CA is an unexciting company that hasn't grown in the last decade. Therefore, it is available for a reasonable price of 17x EPS, a mere 20% premium to its pre-acquisition price. The company has no net debt (in fact $600 million of net cash), so buying it with debt that can be raised at a 4-5% rate would look optically accretive. Second, the company has long-term contracts in place, some of which will likely roll off without being renewed. Accounting rules will require the acquirer to capitalize the value of these contracts and amortize them over their life, depressing reported profits. However, Broadcom (like it has done for its prior acquisitions), will pro-forma out this intangible amortization, boosting its non-GAAP profits. Third, although there is unlikely to be any other bidder for the whole company, there may be pieces of it that Broadcom can unload at attractive prices, reducing its overall outlay.

It is unlikely that Broadcom will be able to extract any revenue synergies from this acquisition and I don't think they will even credibly claim to do so. CA already has close to a 30% operating margin, so the margin improvement potential seems limited. Some overhead costs at the high level (e.g., CFO, CEO) can be cut as in any acquisition. The severance costs will be dumped into the integration charges line. Some other costs like facility integrations will be advanced and taken as a restructuring charge, boosting reported profits going forward, but generating no economic value. Broadcom is an aggressive tax payer (claiming a 5% tax rate), so there is plenty of opportunity to work with CA's 25% tax rate.

Valuation and Recommendation

To be fair, Broadcom has done a good job cutting costs and boosting margins at acquired companies. I estimate the company will have $12 of free cash flow this year (after deducting stock compensation), a far cry from the $20 of non-GAAP EPS that analysts expect. At a 16x multiple, this gets you a $190 stock, which was 20% downside from the closing price of $243 before the CA acquisition was announced.

However, the stock is projected to open at the $200 level, with investors giving the thumbs down to this acquisition, especially after Broadcom had announced that it was going to be concentrating on stock buybacks rather than acquisitions in the near term. The $18 billion of lost market value is substantially greater than the $3 billion premium being paid for an acquisition that certainly doesn't appear to be so value-destructive.

There is not enough downside at this level to recommend a short position. If the stock were to go back to the $240 level, that would be an attractive entry point, especially to sell upside calls on the stock. The intrepid few, especially semiconductor bulls, may consider making use of the current rise in volatility to sell $180 strike puts on AVGO.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short AVGO options.