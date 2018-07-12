Asterias Biotherapeutics's Cancer Asset Appears Safe: What This Means For The Company

Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) is a stem-cell and allogenic/autologous immune cell-based biotechnology company focused on two rather unrelated indications with high market penetration potential. For an in-depth look at AST in its entirety, please refer to our last article. The focus of this analysis will be the July 11th safety update for AST's allogenic anti-telomerase cancer treatment platform and its implications on AST's future cancer track.

AST VAC Program

VAC2 Clinical Program

As a brief review, AST's VAC program as a whole is focused on targeting and killing cancer cells that express telomerase, which allows for increased chromosomal stability and "immortality" via inhibition of telomere shortening (this allows cancer cells to proliferate indefinitely). This enzyme is expressed exclusively and universally in cancer cells (and not normal adult cells), suggesting that the main safety issue the company would have to worry about would be host rejection of allogenic dendritic cells that carry the telomerase antigen. These dendritic cells would train the host's immune system against cancer cells expressing telomerase, pending a lack of host rejection. This was likely a major reason behind starting with VAC1, as rejection of autologous dendritic cells is not an issue. The problem with the use of autologous cells is that individualized treatments are simply not cost effective. For a treatment aimed at such a broad population, the company would not be able to reach nearly as many patients with autologous-based treatments as with allogenic treatments.

Regarding the recent progress with VAC2, on April 25th, 2018, Cancer Research UK (CRUK), AST's collaborator on VAC2 development, announced the first batch of cGMP-compliant, clinical grade VAC2. CRUK performed the first in-patient 10 million cell dosing on June 12th.

Today, management released an update stating that the safety review committee for the VAC2 trials has recommended proceeding with the study in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). While the recommendation to proceed was based off of a relatively short dosing period (5 weekly doses of 10 million cells), the suggested safety profile means the company will likely be able to move forward with the VAC2 allogenic approach rather than the VAC1 autologous approach, as one of the allogenic dendritic cells do not appear to be rejected (by at least this patient's immune system). The switch from VAC1 to VAC2 would, of course, depend on efficacy.

This safety readout was a necessary stepping stone for VAC2, but it is definitely early to get too excited about this treatment. The market for NSCLC treatments is becoming incredibly crowded, so investors need to wrap their heads around what to expect from this trial in terms of treatment efficacy and future directions. For starters, we need to clarify the stages of NSCLC that are allowed in the trial. AST is focused on two groups: 1) advanced NSCLC, which has 5-year survival rates of between 1% and 36% depending on the various levels of cancer when considering Stages 3-4, and 2) currently disease-free NSCLC patients with VAC2 serving as an adjacent treatment. Considering surgical approaches to NSCLC treatment, 43% of cases suffered from recurrence after a disease-free state. Therefore, prolonging the disease-free survival rates of patients, even in the adjuvant setting, would be a great potential market route for VAC2. Based on the efficacy of VAC1 against historical acute myeloid leukemia (thus showing an early proof of concept for telomerase-based immune therapies; see last article), we believe VAC2 has the potential to show some promising results - we simply have to wait and see.

Regarding future directions, we would like to see VAC2 evolve into a broad, adjuvant cancer treatment (which is how we modeled it in our last article). We do not believe it is sustainable to try to compete with larger pharmaceutical companies in the monotherapy space across different cancer indications. Regardless, the phase 1 NSCLC trial will provide useful information on the ability for VAC2 to serve either as a cancer-combatant or cancer-preventative role.

It is important to remember that the VAC program may very well perform better in some cancers compared to others, due to the complicated cellular/molecular nature surrounding every cancer type. The NSCLC route is just a starting point (mainly proof of concept) for the VAC2 program.

Changes to Target Price

In our last article, we claimed that AST should fundamentally be worth between $6 and $7 depending on further dilution discounting. While the safety release was great news, we will refrain from adjusting this target price as we have yet to see if the allogenic therapy has similar efficacy to what we saw in the preliminary autologous VAC1 study (although this is not directly comparable due to different studies and different cancers - we just want to see that VAC2 has some clear benefits). The market appeared to stabilize at around +10% nearing the end of the trading day on July 11th.

AST Stock Performance on July 11th (at time of article submission)

We do expect to increase our target price as OPC1 (for cervical spinal cord injuries) data starts coming out over the next half of the year, as we believe this would indicate a higher probability of success. We will update our target price and review the OPC1 program as the data readouts start coming.

Disclaimer: This research is not investment advice nor a personalized recommendation. These articles are intended to supplement potential investors' knowledge of companies of their interest. All investors are expected to perform their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.