CEF THW: Undervalued And 10%+ Yield

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) has had a rough time since its inception on 6/26/2015. That was a down year for the healthcare sector, which was experiencing many uncertainties over the Affordable Care Act and just what may happen as now-President Trump's campaign showed signs of gaining momentum. This depressed the healthcare sector, and the space is still showing signs of strain under this administration. But with THW showing a deep 9.70% discount and with a z-score of -1.50, now may be the time to give this fund a look. This is not to mention the attractive monthly distribution of 10.59%.

THW invests in all things healthcare from around the globe. They includes all healthcare sub-sectors and across a company's full capital structure. The fund invests at least 40% of assets in companies from outside the U.S., and it utilizes leverage currently of about 20% to help it achieve its stated investment objective to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation.

In the past I have favorably covered the other Tekla funds, and in particular I am a fan of the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ). THQ offers an even deeper discount at 11.60% with a z-score of -2.20. This would indicate that THQ could potentially be a better value. However, THQ doesn't have a focus outside of the U.S. and invests largely in U.S.-based companies. This is where THW can step in to an investor's portfolio as a way to add diversity and include global exposure in the healthcare sector. THW also has the larger distribution with a yield of 10.59%; this compares with THQ's 7.70%. With this greater distribution comes added risks but an investor concerned more with current income could look past these risks.

Performance

It is hard to get behind a fund that has lost money since its inception on a NAV and market-performance basis. This however, shouldn't be enough to warrant a complete write off of a fund when there are clear indications of why this may be. I believe this is the case with THW. The fund was created in 2015 - the year Trump announced and starting gaining attention for an actual shot at the White House. This made the healthcare sector take notice, as he was quite vocal about repealing and replacing the ACA that Obama had successfully implemented. And let's face it - any time a sector has uncertainty the market uses the strategy of "sell first, ask questions later."

This is clear to see that it had an effect on THW: its NAV was down -14.95% for 2016 alone.

Source - CEFconnect

The subsequent year had this fund's NAV recovering 12.42%. While this lagged the broader market, it can't be considered a complete loss because of course the Trump administration was still adding to the uncertainty. In fact, I believe as long as the current administration is here, we should expect the uncertainty to always sort of linger around.

This year the fund has been doing quite well, with the S&P 500 up about 4.5% for the year (7/10/18), THW has outperformed slightly with a NAV total return of 4.75%.

But I believe the main current enticement for an investor is the fact that this fund trades at a 9.70% with a z-score of -1.50. Its 3-year z-score sits at 8.28%, as well, indicating that since even the fund's existence it hasn't been this undervalued for long.

Source - CEFconnect

Distribution

The current distribution I would personally say is enticing for income investors at a 10.59% distribution rate. This is paid on an attractive monthly schedule, with a per-share rate of $0.1167. This is the same rate the fund has paid since its inception. Still, it should be noted that THW hasn't had all that long of a history, as it has been in operation for only a few years in the first place.

Source - CEFconnect

The main concern with the fund's distribution is the fact that it has led to NAV erosion for the fund. This may be concerning over the long term so an investor should be aware of it.

Source - Semi-Annual Report

It is clear to see the NII isn't nearly enough to cover the distribution, and the latest semi-annual report showed that the fund lost money in both realized losses and unrealized depreciation. This is definitely not a good sign, but an income investor may look past this for current income. One may also be able to look past this if they believe the future may be brighter for the global healthcare sector. So it's something that definitely should be kept under watch.

Holdings

Source - THW Fund Website

The top ten holdings include some of the biggest names in healthcare. The current top holding at 5.6% of assets is Novartis (NVS), traded as an ADR in the U.S. The company, a giant pharmaceutical company that operates around the world, is based out of Basel, Switzerland. NVS pays a dividend of 3.85%, which is quite large for a company that operates in the healthcare sector.

Allergan PLC (AGN) is also worthy of mentioning as a company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. This is another large pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing branded pharmaceuticals. AGN pays investors a dividend yield of 1.65%. The company is notable as AGN had traded around $330 per share in mid-2015. AGN now trades at about $174 per share, quite a drop from its all-time record. Being a company operating in the branded pharmaceutical sector, it faces stiff competition from competitors that work endlessly to take away market share. This is one of the reasons AGN has been struggling for the last few years.

Source - THW Fund Website

The large majority of assets are currently concentrated in equity securities of the healthcare sector. This is important for investors who may believe equities are starting to get ahead of themselves in general. While a market correction or pullback will drag THW down along with it, I believe personally that the healthcare sector has been depressed for long enough and any pullback may be short-lived for healthcare companies in general.

Conclusion

If an investor is looking to enter the healthcare sector to gain exposure and to diversify their portfolio, I believe THW can be a good place to look. Although I do like THQ, THW offers investors additional diversification away from just U.S. securities. THW is traded at one of its widest discounts since inception of 9.70% and a z-score of -1.50.

The over-10% distribution is quite attractive for investors who are looking for current income and may not be too concerned with the future. If the underlying securities can turn around from their misfortunes then I believe there won't be a distribution cut. However, the fund trades at a very attractive valuation, so if an investor is focused on income, picking up some shares at current valuations may not be a bad idea. If healthcare doesn't turn around, I would fear a distribution cut, which may provide another opportunity to purchase additional shares in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THQ, THW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.