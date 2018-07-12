The $42 Trillion Bubble

If we are entering a new financial crisis, it should look as it does now.

Over the past few weeks, financial media has focused almost solely on one thing, a U.S trade war with China. On Friday, the United States enacted its first wave of tariffs, and we are currently waiting to hear details on Chinese retaliation.

However, we see a much larger problem in China; and it isn't their trade income; it's their assets, specifically in their Real Estate and Banking sector.

The "trade war" may just be the relatively small spark that finally ignites a 42 trillion dollar fire.

A New Bear Market

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) (A-share - mainland oriented businesses) is currently down over 26% from its January peak, and its implied volatility is rising on a strong trend.

Chinese ETFs' performance YTD

Source: Thinkorswim

Candle-sticks: CNYA (A- Shares - Domestic Centric), Purple Line: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) (Chinese - Large Caps - Financial Heavy), Blue Line: iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) (Chinese Smalls Caps), Pink Line: Invesco China Real Estate ETF (TAO) (Chinese Real Estate).

An Excessive Banking Economy

If a recession is on the horizon, it is likely to be from China. Not from a Chinese domestic spending slowdown, but from a credit crunch that reverberates across their entire real estate and banking sector.

The Chinese total debt load (public and private) is estimated to be a staggering 300%+ of their GDP.

Here's an interesting example that will put that in context. What do you think the world's largest bank is? JPMorgan (JPM)? Deutsche Bank (DB)? No, it's the Industrial Commerce Bank of China. Second? The Construction Bank of China. Third, the Agricultural Bank of China. Fourth, the Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHY). Fifth, the Mitsubishi Financial Corp. (MTU) (which is Japanese but is in tight financing with China). And sixth is finally our very own JPMorgan Chase & Co.

We combed through the world's top 60 bank assets and found that large Chinese banks totaled a staggering 22 trillion in assets, while the United States' large banks total is a mere 10 trillion, and the Chinese figure doesn't even include their large and under-regulated shadow banking sector, which is estimated to be another 15 trillion.

Remember, the US GDP is $18 trillion; China's is only $12 trillion. These numbers just don't line up.

An Obvious Crisis

Lately, the Chinese government has been attempting to force de-leveraging upon banks and increase their economy's financial health but has only seen further deterioration.

Much of this debt has been pushed into their burgeoning real estate sector. Take Beijing, the typical apartment costs about $679,869, and mortgage interest rates are around 5%. With a 30-year loan, this represents a monthly payment of $3,650 in USD.

Remember, The average monthly income in Beijing, the highest average in China, is less than $1,500 USD.

Despite the staggering rent 37X property cost to income ratio, China has a very high homeownership rate of 90%. Even Chinese millennials own their own property at a rate of 70%, over twice the global average. There are many theories for this. Some are cultural like the fact that young Chinese men are expected to own their own property before getting married. A man who does not own a home has a much tougher time on the imbalanced gender dating market (there are 30 million more young men than women in China).

Other reasons have more to do with the many economic constraints and norms in the nation. Though on the decline, Chinese workers have an extraordinarily high gross savings rate of 46% and have struggled to create a demand-centric consumption power-house as in the United States (US gross savings rate 16.8%). Since the Chinese have capital controls that stop them from investing vast sums of wealth overseas and highly distrust their own stock market, it nearly all goes to real estate.

Where the Numbers get Scary

By some estimates, real estate makes up 30% of Chinese GDP. Real estate represents 50% of the nation's outstanding debt, which represents at least 250% of Chinese total GDP.

Remember, 30% of that GDP is based upon real estate activity and financing itself. Given these figures, it appears a significant portion of Chinese asset values and GDP is merely non-productive paper flying between banks, buyers, and developers.

Valuing a Bubble

According to Numbeo.com, the rent for the typical apartment in Beijing is $856 USD. Please note, this is still over 50% of the typical monthly income in Beijing. In the United States, (less the West Coast) most renters pay less than 25% of their income in rent.

From a real estate investment point of view, this just does not line up. If your tenant pays $1,277*12 = $15,324 per year and for a $670,869 apartment and must pay an estimated minimum of $4,000 in yearly maintenance, taxes, etc., then they're getting a return of $11,324 on a $670,869 investment. This gives us a cap rate (the typical valuation metric for commercial real estate) of roughly $11,324/$670,869 = 1.7%. To put this in context, San Francisco has the lowest cap rates in the nation of just over 4% and across the U.S this figure ranges from 5% to 15%. From this standpoint, Chinese property is overvalued by 70% if we consider a 5% cap rate (which below the long run average) "normal". We combed through all major Chinese cities on Numbeo.com and found a strikingly similar result.

No wonder wealthy Chinese have been rushing to purchase the United States, Australian/New Zealand, and Canadian investment property and have been met with stringent capital controls, they appear to be in a bubble that makes our past bubble look like a pea.

"It Only Goes Up"

Cultural demand for real estate originally made the asset a safe and sound investment. Property is a "must have", so its potential for decline "should" be limited; at least in the eyes of the average Chinese saver.

No longer happy with sub 3% returns on cash savings, savers have poured over 70% of their wealth into the property market. In fact, there is quite a bit more built property in China than there are Chinese citizens; and after nearly four decades of sub 1% yearly population growth, real (live-in) demand won't be rising for a very (very) long time.

How? Because, many Chinese own one home for living, and a few more vacant properties as purely unproductive "investments". Beijing has attempted to stop this rampant speculation by placing curbs on property purchases. Unfortunately, as the government attempts to place limits on buying, it only tends to create further price appreciation as "investors" buy in a frenzy before regulations take effect, or if they are temporarily lifted.

However, with many Chinese becoming fángnú (home mortgage slave); those paying over 70% of their disposable income into real estate, this bubble simply cannot last forever. The cultural appeal of real estate must dwindle as it becomes inaccessible to the vast majority of new workers. Even more, it seems that any economic slowdown or instability that limits income must curb housing price growth at the current price to income level. As in the U.S, when growth ends, so too will the refinancing revolver that allows poor workers to buy homes they cannot afford; and the house(es) of cards will fall with it.

A Vicious Cycle Waiting to Happen

The primary issue with 70% of a nation's wealth being in property is more than its obvious unproductivity, it is its illiquidity. A nation with wealth diversified between both real assets (illiquid like real estate) and financial assets (liquid: stocks, bonds) is that when one fails the other will often work as collateral. When real estate and stocks failed in 2008, those who also held low-risk bonds essentially "bailed out" the other assets (via a fall in interest rates giving bonds less return in the future and more in the present). This allowed the financial markets to exit a vicious liquidity cycle with surprisingly minimal long-term harm.

In China, with perhaps the least wealth diversification of any large nation, any economic shock could cause a nearly endless supply of panic as there would be no source of liquidity in sight. Excessive capital controls have put a large limit on most external investments that could provide diversified liquidity in a real estate meltdown. There is simply nothing the average Chinese worker can do to get "their money back" then sell their property.

Even further, such a large portion of their GDP and income is tied to real estate and real estate development. Any housing price decline should cause a relatively large decline in average national incomes and unemployment. This would further exacerbate the "Mortgage Slave" crises, and economic theory tells us this would further accelerate the asset decline.

The Trade

Luckily, this is the easy part as there's already a perfect ETF available for this investment theme. The TAO ETF is full of businesses that appear to have exclusively overvalued assets and mountains of debt.

Property prices in China should begin to cool as trade tensions cause capital to flow out of the Yuan and the number of bad loans rise as cause fear to spread into the lending industry. We believe that the best short targets are TAO (the REITs and Developers) and FXI or CHIX (made up of those who lent to them). This is a very stark and large claim, but we see a 50-100% downside in all of those ETF's. They have so much debt and bad assets on their books that their underlying equity is likely a zero.

They are all beginning to enter a bear market and, with Trump set on drastically lowering the U.S trade deficit, it is unlikely that the Yuan's (CYB) recent volatility will end any time soon (despite the PBOC's goals).

The Risks

Two more relevant risks come to mind with this trade. Most notably, the "PBOC put". Similar to the "Greenspan put" of the 1990's, there is a widespread belief that the People's Bank of China and the Chinese Government can singlehandedly stop a financial crisis. They are domestically more powerful than any western government so this argument seems reasonable. However, their international financial power is muted as their rapidly falling 3.1 trillion in US dollar reserves is not enough to maintain Yuan stability under 45 trillion in real estate pressure.

They are decentralized at a provincial level and do not have the capability to monitor or stop financial flows if their local leaders lose confidence. That said, because many believe their government is strong enough to stop a crisis, that faith may be maintained and a crisis could potentially be averted.

The other risk is simply if tensions cool and global nations return to normality. This would stop any Yuan devaluation and the victorious "bubble-backed debt asset bubble" cycle could continue to march ever-higher. This would only delay what seems inevitable, but it would make this a dangerous short as even a massive bubble can rise much further.

A Paper Dragon

Chinese private economic growth appears to be fueled by credit based money creation concentrated in their real estate and banking sector. This has created rampant property inflation that poses a very large risk to the global economy. Even more, Chinese capital flight may be what's propping up cross-pacific Real Estate prices. When their inevitable bursts, the need for liquidity in China should cause a surge in selling in major Pacific cities with large Chinese buyers like Vancouver, San Francisco, and Sydney.

When there is a large risk there is potential for a large opportunity. To us, the best opportunities lie in short selling or put-buying Chinese ETFs. Our shortlist ranking is as follows: TAO, CHIX, FXI, and CNS.

We believe there is much more to say on this story, but for now, we will leave it here.

