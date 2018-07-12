Total: Renewable Energy To Be A Growth Engine

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, news broke that French oil supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) and Brazil's Petrobras (PBR) agreed to work together to develop onshore wind and solar projects in Brazil. With this, Total maintains its presence in the ranks of energy majors such as BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), and Equinor (EQNR) that are actively working to diversify themselves into renewable sources of energy in response to the Green Revolution. This could prove to be a major growth engine for Total going forward as the company takes the lessons that it learns in Brazil and applies them to projects elsewhere in the world.

The news article on Renewables Now was unfortunately short on details as to what this partnership may entail. All it states is the following:

The MoU will focus on the analysis of joint business opportunities in the solar and onshore wind sectors in the country. According to Petrobras, this partnership dilutes the risks related to Brazil's renewable energy market and brings potential gains in scale and synergies. The agreement is not binding.

As this is a non-binding agreement, it is highly possible that nothing will come of it. On the flipside, it does appear that the agreement would reduce Total's risks of investing in Brazil, which has proven to be rather unfriendly to non-Brazilian energy companies on occasion. It could also reduce the financial risks of any investment that the two companies do undertake together as neither firm would need to put up the full amount of the project. This would reduce the potential profits that any given project would generate for each particular company but would also limit potential losses in the event of a worst case scenario.

Up until now, Petrobras has had very limited experience in renewable power generation. As of the time of writing, the company owns four wind farms producing a total of 104 megawatts and one 1.1 megawatt solar power plant that it uses for research and development. Total however has a fairly significant presence in solar power. Here are the company's five current plants, located at sites around the world:

Name Location Capacity Nanao Japan 27 MW Prieska South Africa 75 MW Shams United Arab Emirates 100 MW Solar Star California, USA 579 MW PV Salvador Chile 68 MW

The company has very limited exposure to the wind power sector however as it has thus far chosen to focus on solar power generation. The plants listed above represent a total of 849 megawatts of generation capacity. As the IEA estimates that at least 303 gigawatts of solar power capacity are installed worldwide, Total's capacity represents a tiny fraction of the worldwide total but its renewable energy division did generate $115 million in adjusted operating income in the first quarter so it does certainly have an impact on the company's numbers.

Admittedly, I am not sold on solar energy compared to other forms of renewable power as it requires very specific placement and a lot of space to be viable at large scale. Nevertheless, there are certainly some advantages to it. The most significant of these is that due to the lack of moving parts, the plants are relatively low maintenance. The fact that solar energy plants can only generate electricity during daylight hours, generate lower power during overcast days or during other less than ideal conditions, and that solar energy storage is very expensive outweighs its advantages in my mind.

It is therefore nice to see that the memorandum of understanding also included collaboration on wind energy production. While wind power does have its disadvantages as well, notably that the turbines need to be located in areas where the wind is fairly steady, it does not suffer from the same disadvantages that solar power does. I was however surprised that only onshore wind solutions are being considered here. As I have explained in a few past articles, most notably this one, offshore wind farms do not suffer from many of the problems that onshore ones do. Brazil has a significant amount of coastline so this seems like a possibility that the companies should investigate.

Overall, focusing on renewables, at least somewhat, represents a savvy move on Total's part. This is because renewable-sourced energy is likely to be one of the few energy sectors to see significant growth going forward. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only renewables and natural gas are likely to see their respective shares of the American energy mix increase between now and 2050 as all other energy sources are expected to remain relatively static in terms of their respective consumption.

Source: Annual Energy Outlook 2018, U.S. Energy Information Administration

Of the growth in renewables, 64% is expected to come from wind and solar, thus it is certainly a promising thing that these are the two power sources that Total will be developing expertise in through this agreement with Petrobras. While the above chart does admittedly apply solely to the United States, we do see similar trends around the world in that renewables account for a much larger portion of the world's energy mix in 2050 than they do today. Thus, the renewables sector will see much faster growth than the energy industry as a whole.

While Total appears to have some growth prospects due to its push into renewables, it is important to ensure that we do not overpay for its growth. One way in which we can value an energy stock is through the use of the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is simply a way of adjusting the more widely used price-to-earnings ratio to account for the fact that successful companies tend to grow their earnings over time. As a general rule, a PEG ratio of less than 1.0 indicates that the stock may be undervalued relative to its future growth prospects and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Total is expected to grow its earnings by 7.00% annually over the next three to five years. That would give the stock a price-to-earnings growth multiple of 1.65 at its current price, which is a sign that the stock certainly does not appear undervalued at its current level.

In conclusion, Total is one of the major energy companies that is actively pursuing renewable opportunities in order to diversify itself away from an exclusive focus on fossil fuels. As renewable energy generation is likely to show much more growth than the energy sector as a whole over the coming several years, this is a savvy choice for the company and will likely be an engine of growth for it going forward.

