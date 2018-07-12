SABESP: Equity Raise Starting To Look More Likely

With debt refinancing difficult (abroad and locally) and diminished operating cash flow, SABESP may need to raise equity by selling shares, cutting back on growth expenditures and/or reducing the dividend.

Recent drop in the local currency has made foreign debt refinancing less attractive and more difficult while putting a drag on operating cash flow due to higher interest expenses.

Situation Today

On June 29, 2018 Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (or "SABESP") (SBS) cancelled the proposed offering of “simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in up to three series, for public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts” (“debentures”) in the total amount of up to R$750 million.

The Company cited “current domestic market volatility conditions” as the reason for the cancellation. (Source)

In light of this, we believe SABESP may soon need to tap into the equity markets to fund its operations and debt repayments - or at least the likelihood of an equity raise happening in the near future looks more likely now than in recent years.

Here’s why:

Capital Intensity

First of all, SABESP is capital intensive - spending on average approximately R$2 billion annually to maintain its capital base and engage in growth initiatives (the Company’s CAPEX has primarily been towards growth, as is evident by the decent growth trajectory and increase in fixed assets where sales have doubled in the last 10 years).

To fund these capital expenditures the Company has relied on operating cash flows and issuing debt, of which nearly half has been from foreign currency denominated debt (both in US$ and JPY).

Going forward, we think it is reasonable to expect capital expenditures to be around R$2 billion (see annual report 2017, and seeing how CAPEX has on average been near that level in the last 10 years). Therefore, as a starting point, SABESP needs to have capital in order to finance these expenditures.

Debt Amortization

As of March 31, 2018 (source), SABESP had nearly R$12.5 billion in debt (short-term and long-term) of which roughly 45% was in foreign currency, with a large portion of it due in 2018-2020.

(Source: SABESP)

Therefore, in addition to the required annual capital expenditures to maintain and grow the business the Company will also need to repay or refinance this outstanding debt due, of which a large part has to be done this year and within the next two years.

Currency

In 2018 the Brazilian Real has weakened significantly - by over 15% year-to-date and currently stands at approximately 0.26 against the US dollar (R$1 = US$0.26).

This has negatively affected the foreign currency denominated debt of SABESP, both raising the outstanding debt levels (in local currency) and causing interest expenses to increase. Higher “effective” interest rates put a drag on operating cash flows (and thereby free cash flow), which leaves less room for free cash flow to pay down debt. In other words, operating cash flows may not be sufficient to cover both capital expenditures and debt payments (we saw an example of the impact of a currency drop on cash flows when in 2014-2015 the Brazilian Real fell to similar levels as today, leading to a sharp drop in earnings as interest expenses on the foreign debt spiked).

(Operating cash flows have averaged R$2.5 billion since 2008 and SABESP has been mostly free cash-flow positive for the years since, although just barely in 2015 following negative flows in 2014.)

Mil R$ 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Average Sales 15,375 14,855 12,284 11,213 11,316 10,738 10,530 9,787 8,580 7,809 Op. CF 3302 3004 2641 2480 2777 2336 2717 2083 2072 2528 2594 CAPEX -1977 -2136 -2452 -2748 -2336 -2034 -2211 -1902 -1982 -1555 -2133 FCF 1325 868 189 -268 441 303 506 182 90 973 460 FCF/Share 1.94 1.27 0.28 -0.39 0.64 0.44 0.74 0.27 0.13 1.42 0.67

(Source: Morningstar)

The fall in the currency also makes refinancing debt in foreign currency less attractive. The previously low interest rates on foreign debt do no longer apply due to the weaker local currency. The current sentiment towards emerging markets and recent volatility has also raised the apparent risk levels, which in turn might cause financing terms to be less favorable and more restrictive.

Summary

From the above we know that SABESP needs capital to fund its maintenance and growth expenditures. The Company also has outstanding debt that needs to be repaid or refinanced within the year and especially in the next two years after. Therefore, SABESP needs to have access to enough capital to cover both capital expenditures and debt repayments.

To date, SABESP has relied on financing through operating cash flows and debt issuances.

With the recent drop in the local currency, operating cash flows are likely to be significantly negatively affected due to higher interest payments on foreign currency denominated debt, which in turn leaves little room for the cash flows to cover debt repayments in addition to capital expenditures. This may also put the brakes on the Company’s growth pace if SABESP has to limit growth expenditures in order to free up capital.

The recent cancellation of the R$750 million debt issuance shows that SABESP cannot easily refinance the debt, and that in local currency. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect the refinancing of similar debt levels in foreign currencies to be even harder (not to mention the now relative less-attractiveness of such foreign currency denominated debt with regards to terms and cost).

Thus, with negative pressures on operating cash flows, (at least temporary) inability to refinance debt in local currency, and quite certainly near-impossibility of foreign currency denominated debt refinancing, SABESP may have to turn to the equity markets to raise the capital needed to satisfy the upcoming debt amortizations and maintain its operating levels.

Having witnessed the drop in the Brazilian Real currency it might have been proper for SABESP to pay down the foreign debt by issuing debt in the local currency (thereby reducing the Company’s financial risk, albeit at higher rates than previously enjoyed on the foreign debt). Seeing however that this may not happen, at least in the near term while markets remain somewhat tumultuous, the Company looks more likely to have to find other sources of capital than operating cash flows and debt issuances - that is, SABESP may have to raise capital by pulling back on growth initiatives, possibly reducing dividend payments and/or doing an equity raise.

