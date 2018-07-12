SCOR: An Under-Followed Reinsurance Company Yielding 5.2%

SCOR (OTCPK:SCRYY) is a reinsurance company with an attractive dividend yield; this being the most positive factor of its investment case.

SCOR is a reinsurance company based in France, being among the largest four players in the industry globally. It offers life, accident, property/casualty (P&C), health, and special needs reinsurance.

Most of its business comes from Europe and North America and is divided into two distinct business segments: Global Life, which included long-term care and disability products, and Global P&C, including treaty, corporate, and specialty property/casualty lines.

SCOR has a market capitalization of about $7.1 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its main peers are other large reinsurance companies based in Europe, including Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY), Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) and Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRY).

Business Profile

The company’s business is balanced between the two units, with the Life segment accounting for about 59% of Gross Written Premiums (GWP) revenue, while the P&C segment generates the remaining 41%.

Source: SCOR.

However, measured by operating earnings, the largest operation has been P&C Reinsurance, with a weight of between 50-70% on annual earnings over the past decade. However, due to a drop in P&C earnings last year, its Life Reinsurance segment had a larger weight on operating earnings than P&C for the first time in 2017.

Geographically, even though SCOR operates around the globe, it is still largely exposed to Europe and North America. Americas is the largest geography of the company, generating some 46% of GWP, followed by Europe, Middle East and Africa (37% of GWP), while the rest comes mainly from Asia.

Regarding its distribution, SCOR’s insurance premiums are both written directly and through brokers, with Life being mainly written vastly directly by the company (around 90% of premiums), while P&C is more balanced through the broker channel (63% of premiums) and direct underwriting (37%).

Historically, SCOR has been much more exposed to the P&C business, but through several acquisitions a few years ago, it has now a much more balanced mix between P&C and Life. Despite this past of growing through acquisitions, SCOR’s strategy is currently focused on growing organically, through new products and markets, but can still also pursue growth through small bolt-on acquisitions.

Its strategic plan for the next few years is called ‘Vision in Action’, aiming at growing insurance premiums at both its business segments, reach a return on equity of at least 800 basis points (bps) above the five-year risk-free average rate and maintain a strong capital position measured by a Solvency II ratio in the 185%-220% target range.

These targets show that SCOR is not a high-growth company and instead it should remain focused on improving its business profile and deliver a strong profitability and capitalization - two important factors to remain a strong player within the reinsurance industry.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, its earnings can be volatile as the company is exposed to natural catastrophe events as part of its operations. This explains why its earnings have declined in 2011, a year when Japan suffered a major earthquake, and why 2017 was also a very bad year (U.S. hurricanes).

Indeed, SCOR enjoyed good earnings growth through 2012-2015, while in 2017, its operating result was less than half compared to 2015. This is justified by the P&C reinsurance segment, which took a hit from natural-catastrophe (NatCat) losses in the last year, but was able to still report a profit for the year thanks to investment income.

This was an industry-wide issue, being 2017 was an especially bad year for the reinsurance companies due to the U.S. hurricanes that resulted in higher losses than budgeted for reinsurance companies. Even though SCOR has lower exposure to the U.S. natural catastrophe events than many of its competitors, its financial performance was also impacted by this issue.

SCOR reported losses of €591 million ($693 million) related to U.S. hurricanes, while the California wildfires cost another €91 million ($107 million). This has pushed the group to an underwriting loss in 2017, which means that insurance premiums were not enough to cover operating and claims costs in the year.

Its NatCat loss ratio was 14.9% vs. 6% that SCOR budgets for, leading to an overall loss ratio of 71%. This was the highest level since 2011 and much higher than in 2016 (59.5%).

Beyond catastrophe losses, another industry headwind is the structural issue of excess capacity and substantial sources of alternative financing, which is still limiting the pricing power of reinsurance companies.

This puts pressure on the top line growth of SCOR and its peers and is something that is not expected to reverse in the next few years. Despite this environment of declining premium rates, SCOR has steadily improved the profitability of its P&C reinsurance business and has been able to grow Gross Written Premiums consistently, which is a very good achievement.

In 2017, its GWP amounted to €14.8 billion ($17.4 billion) representing an increase of 7% from the previous year. Both business units reported strong GWP growth, showing a good momentum in both segments. Additionally, despite the low interest rate environment in Europe, SCOR’s return on invested assets was 3.5%, up by 0.6% percentage points compared to 2016.

Due to a net income of only €286 million ($335 million), a decline of 53% from 2016, its reported return on equity (ROE) was only 4.5%. This is way below its profitability target, but is explained by several one-off costs related to NatCat events and profitability should recover in the coming years.

During the first quarter of 2018, SCOR delivered improved results helped by a soft quarter for natural catastrophe losses. This was reflected in its lower combined ratio (below 100% means underwriting profits) in its P&C business to 91.8%, compared to 94.5% in Q1 2017.

Its top line maintained a positive operating momentum, with GWP increasing by 10.2% vs. 1Q 2017, boosted by the Life segment (+14.7% year on year) and favorable currency gains. Indeed, at current exchange rates, GWP increased by only 0.9%, a very modest growth rate. Its profitability recovered due to normalized NatCat losses in the quarter, reporting an ROE above 11%.

Source: SCOR.

Going forward, SCOR is expected to report improved earnings in the next few quarters barring unexpected NatCat events, even though its second quarter earnings are expected to be hit by a one-time tax charge.

This is related to the restructuring of the group after the introduction of the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax legislation. The impact is still uncertain, but is expected to be less than $200 million, even though the company has guided for a value between $0-350 million. This may mean that SCOR’s profitability may stay below its medium-term target for another year, showing that the company is struggling to reach its strategic goals in the short term.

Capital And Dividends

One important factor among the reinsurance industry is capital strength and SCOR has a good position measured by its Solvency II ratio of 222%, even though this is a slightly lower level than compared to some of its peers, like Munich Re or Swiss Re.

Source: SCOR.

Despite this, SCOR seems to be comfortable with its capital position, given that its current Solvency II ratio is above its target range of 185-220%. This means that SCOR’s Solvency is currently robust measured by internal targets and shows a small excess capital position.

This is a key supportive factor for a sustainable and growing dividend, something that SCOR has delivered over the past few years. Indeed, in the past five years, the company has grown its dividend at about 8.5% per year, a very good growth rate for a stable company like SCOR.

However, this dividend path is not completely covered by its earnings, considering that in the past year, SCOR’s earnings declined considerably and the dividend remained unchanged at €1.65 ($1.94) per share. This led to a much higher dividend payout ratio than in the past, at 107% of its annual earnings compared to an average payout ratio of 48% in the previous five years.

Source: SCOR.

This means that SCOR has a dividend policy of delivering a stable or growing dividend per year, despite the rise or fall in annual earnings, and a minimum dividend payout ratio of 35%. Additionally, due to its excess capital position, SCOR has launched a share buyback program of up to €200 million ($235 million) in July 2017, to be completed over the next two years.

However, despite this attractive shareholder remuneration policy, this has not been enough to sustain the share price, which reflects more directly the company’s business fundamentals, and is currently near its 52-week lows. This has resulted in a higher dividend yield despite the unchanged dividend in the past couple of years, with SCOR offering nowadays a high-dividend yield of about 5.2%.

Going forward, despite the negative impact of the one-time charge expected to be taken in the next quarter, SCOR should consider this as an exceptional charge and is not expected to affect its 2018 dividend. This is supported by SCOR’s excess capital position, enabling it to pay a stable dividend despite the negative impact on its earnings.

Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, SCOR’s dividend is expected to rise to €1.77 ($2.08) per share related to 2018 earnings, an increase of 7.3% from the previous year. As earnings are expected to recover, the dividend payout ratio is forecasted to be around 60%, still above its long-term average.

Conclusion

SCOR is a reinsurance company with modest growth prospects and like shown in 2017, its earnings can be volatile due to its large exposure to NatCat. This means that the main positive factor of its investment case is its high-dividend yield, which seems to be sustainable over the long term due to SCOR’s strong capital position.

