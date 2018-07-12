Conatus And Emricasan: Primed For Success

I extrapolate presumed clinical efficacy in NASH cirrhotic Portal hypertension following Emricasan therapy that makes for a positive forecast of Emricasan’s potential hepatoprotective benefits in NASH cirrhosis and possibly fibrosis.

Preliminarydata is validating Conatus’s hypothesis that treating NASH cirrhosis, theunderlying initiator of NASH cirrhotic Portal hypertension, may prevent the development of severe Portal hypertension and subsequent medical complications.

Clinically significant severe Portal hypertension, a complication of advanced chronic liver diseases, is defined as a gradient of ≥10 mmHg and has been associated with liver failure, oesophageal varices, ascites.

Portal hypertension is defined as elevated blood pressure in the portal vein. Without pharmacologically targeting the underlying trigger/etiology of severe Portal hypertension, FDA approved mainstay therapies have achieved limited success.

Emricasan is an anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory hepatic drug candidate in clinical trial for 3 liver diseases, NASH fibrosis, NASH cirrhosis as well as NASH cirrhotic Portal hypertension, the focus of this article.

There is no passion to be found playing small-Nelson Mandela

Investment Thesis

Emricasan, the lead drug candidate from Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT), is an anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory investigative drug that is being evaluated clinically for therapeutic efficacy in NASH Fibrosis, NASH Cirrhosis and NASH Cirrhotic Severe Portal hypertension (NYSE:PH).

The development of Emricasan for therapy in the aforementioned liver pathologies has been a 20 year quest by Drs. Steve Mento and Alfred Spada, founder of Conatus, to get Emricasan into the clinic setting. It appears that their yearning is close at hand.

Conatus' imminent catalyst is the Phase 2b top-line data for cirrhotic severe PH expected to be released in Q4/2018. PH is a complication of advanced chronic liver diseases (including NASH cirrhosis, Alcohol cirrhosis, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, HBV and HCV infections) caused by elevated pressures within the portal vein due to increased intrahepatic resistance to portal flow.

Conatus hypothesized that Emricasan, an anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory investigative drug, improves severe cirrhotic PH by limiting/inhibiting apoptotic-mediated pathogenic effector responses in NASH cirrhosis that trigger the development of severe cirrhotic PH.

In agreement, preliminary data from a Phase 2a exploratory study revealed that Emricasan significantly decreased portal pressure in patients (hepatic C virus and NASH cirrhosis) with severe PH. It is my supposition that this promising result will be confirmed in a larger population setting in the upcoming top-line data from the proof-of-concept Phase 2b trial. A positive efficacy for Emricasan in severe cirrhotic PH matters for a number of reasons.

FDA approved pharmacological therapies for severe PH have limited clinical efficacy. In recent years, the development of novel therapeutic options such as Emricasan that pharmacologically target the underlying etiology of severe PH is gaining momentum. Emricasan could also have broad use in severe PH mediated by other etiologies.

Finally, I believe it will be scientifically and mathematically unexplainable if a positive efficacy in severe cirrhotic PH is not also corroborated in the ongoing NASH cirrhosis Phase 2b trial and possibly fibrosis (discussed in epilogue). Having said all that, the human body is complex and still a mystery. Furthermore, all NASH patients are not pathophysiologically or histophathologically identical.

Background On Conatus

Conatus is a small-cap ($143M) liver therapeutics Pharmaceuticals founded in 2005 by Drs. Steven Mento and Alfred Spada. Emricasan (IDN-6556, PF-03491390) is an oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor and lead investigational drug for Conatus that was invented and developed by Drs. Mento and Spada in 1998. In December 2016, Conatus signed an exclusive option, collaboration and license agreement with Novartis.

Under the terms of the deal, Conatus will conduct Phase 2b trials with Emricasan in NASH with advanced fibrosis (scarring) and cirrhosis and if positive efficacy is achieved, Novartis will take over Phase 3 development of the drug both as a single treatment and in combination with its FXR agonist, Tropifexor (currently in development-see my article for in depth review). Under the terms of this agreement,

Novartis will make an upfront payment to Conatus of $50 million. Any additional exercise fee will be paid to Conatus following achievement of certain criteria as defined in the option, collaboration and license agreement, including required anti-trust approvals.

The significance of this agreement reveals the immense value that Novartis has placed on this anti-NASH drug candidate, Emricasan. Emricasan is currently in three Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH Cirrhosis and Severe Portal Hypertension (ENCORE-PH), NASH Fibrosis (ENCORE-NF) and decompensated NASH Cirrhosis (ENCORE-LF).

With key data readouts in Q4/2018, H1/2019 and H2/2019, Emricasan could create a lot of value for shareholders in the next 6-18 months. Top-line data from these trials will certainly confirm if Emricasan is a multipurpose liver drug candidate.

What Is Portal Hypertension?

Liver is a very vascular organ that is endowed with vast array of resident immune and non-immune cells (Fig. 1) and receives blood from both the systemic circulation and the intestine. The hepatic portal vein carries carries ~75% of total liver blood flow containing nutrients and toxins from splanchnic organs (gastrointestinal tract, gallbladder, pancreas and spleen) back to the heart through the liver with the remainder coming from the hepatic artery (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Blood Flow and Diversity of Immune and Non-Immune Cells in Normal Liver (Racanelli & Rehermann, Hepatology, 2006).

PH also known as portal venous hypertension is simply defined as a pathological increase of pressure in the portal vein. PH is associated with vascular resistance that is caused by architectural modifications of the liver that leads to an alteration in the dynamics of blood flow. PH may result in complications leading to death or liver transplantation in patients with cirrhotic liver, bleeding from esophageal or gastric varices, ascites and renal dysfunction, sepsis and hepatic encephalopathy.

Advanced chronic liver diseases induced by NAFLD/NASH, alcohol and to a lesser extent, viral infections and autoimmune or genetic diseases can all trigger PH. PH from advanced liver disease is caused by two mechanisms: (i) alteration of liver vascular architecture leading to structural abnormalities (including regenerative nodule formation, remodeling of liver sinusoids, collagen accumulation, fibrosis, angiogenesis and vascular occlusion) and (ii) liver sinusoidal endothelial cell (LSEC) dysfunction, which results in decreased synthesis of endogenous vasodilators, such as nitric oxide.

Normal pressure in the portal vein is between 1 and 5 mmHg. PH is defined as pressures above these limits (i.e. greater than 5 mmHg) and a gradient of 10 mmHg or greater defines clinically significant PH, because this pressure gradient predicts the development of varices,decompensation of cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Measurement of portal pressure in patients with PH is important in the evaluation of the efficacy of different anti-PH pharmacologic therapies. The most used method to assess portal pressure is the catheterization of the hepatic vein with determination, via a balloon catheter, of the hepatic vein pressure gradient (HVPG).

As a result of the life-threatening medical conditions of liver failure, oesophageal and gastric varices, ascites and hepatic encephalopathy that is associated with severe PH, novel therapeutic options that pharmacologically target the underlying etiology of PH is gaining scientific and clinical recognition.

This is important since my research suggests that approved pharmacological therapies for PH include drugs that reduce blood flow such as non-selective beta blockers, vasopressin analogues and somatostatin analogues (Schwabl et. al. Gastroenterology Report, 2017; Minano et. al. Gastroenterol Clin North Am. 2010) are widely used with varying and limited clinical success.

Emricasan, an anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic drug candidate, represents an advanced/innovative and presumed anti-PH therapeutic option that specifically targets the cause/initiator of the severe cirrhotic PH to prevent its development.

The upcoming top-line data may also have implcations for severe PH-mediated by viral infections since anti-HCV therapies are not always associated with reduction in PH even if virus is cleared (Grgurevic et. al. Clin. Exp. Immunol. 2017). Besides, an exploratory trial from Conatus suggests a potential therapeutic efficacy for Emricasan in HCV-mediated PH.

Why Use Emricasan In NASH Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension?

I have spent the last several paragraphs providing background information on PH, the focus of this article. Please see my articles for comprehensive information on NASH pathophysiology. This section will specifically answer the following 2 questions (i) what is apoptosis and (ii) why NASH cirrhotic severe PH matters?

What is Apoptosis ?

Normal liver health is maintained by the swift removal of unwanted cells by a highly regulated programmed cell death called Apoptosis. Normal liver homeostasis is maintained by apoptotic elimination of the comparable amount of cells generated by cell division.

Apoptosis can be classified as physiological apoptosis when removal of cells involves no release of proinflammatory cytokines and minimal immune response. On the contrary, in pathophysiological settings, alteration in the balance between cell increase and apoptotic cell death results in loss of tissue homeostasis and the inception of several liver diseases. Notably, dysregulation of apoptosis through disproportionate and/or sustained apoptosis is associated with chronic liver diseases such as alcoholic hepatitis, cholestasis and viral hepatitis.

Apoptotic cell signalling can either be extrinsically mediated through the death receptor pathway or intrinsically mediated via the mitochondrial pathway leading to the activation of a wide variety of intracellular proteases including proteolytic enzymes called caspases (Ashkenazi et. al. Sci. 1998; Green et. al. Sci. 1998). Caspases are a family of cysteine aspartate specific proteases) that play a central role as executors of the cell death programme.

Caspases are present as inactive zymogen or procaspase that are activated by proteolytic cleavage. Presently,12 caspases have been cloned in humans, caspases-2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 are involved in apoptosis whereas. caspases-1, 4, 5, and 11, are associated with inflammation (Nicholson et. al. Trends Biochem Sci. 1997; Martinon et. al. Cell, 2004).

For this reason, therapeutic strategies that suppress apoptosis in liver injury have the potential to provide a powerful tool for the treatment of liver diseases. More importantly, pan-caspase inhibitors such as Emricasan have the ability to disrupt both inflammatory and apoptotic cascades leading to suppression of inflammation and apoptosis, thereby making them clinically very valuable.

The mechanism for apoptosis is schematically depicted and also textualized in Fig. 2. Caspases 8, 9, and 3 are essential points in apoptosis pathways (Ashkenazi et. al. Sci. 1998; Green et. al. Sci. 1998). Caspase-8 and caspase-9 can activate caspase 3 via proteolytic cleavage. Activated caspase-3 subsequently cleaves vital cellular proteins to trigger apoptosis.

Fig. 2: Diverse stimuli from inside or outside the cell can cause apoptosis. Infammatory cytokines (e.g., TNFa) may continually induce the activation of caspase-8, caspase-3, and DNA fragmentation through membrane receptors. This apoptotic pathway, called the extrinsic pathway, is a direct activation of caspases. Intracellular metabolic disturbances or excess reactive oxygen species can hurt mitochondria and result in cytochrome c release and caspase-9 activation. The activated caspase-9 further stimulates caspase-3 activation and apoptosis. Because this type of apoptosis is from mitochondrion-mediated activation of caspases, it is thus named mitochondrial-dependent pathway or mitochondrial pathway. Also called indirect pathway or intrinsic pathway. Mitochondrial dependent pathway is different from extrinsic apoptotic pathway, but two pathways are not mutually exclusive in liver. The mitochondrial pathway is very important during hepatic apoptosis, which is often required to amplify the relatively weak death receptor-induced apoptotic signal. Apoptotic causative factors are able to activate survival signals against cell death as well. (Weng et. al. ISRN Hepatology, 2013).

Why NASH cirrhosis severe PH matters?

I will briefly summarize scientific evidence that apoptosis contributes to NASH fibrosis and ultimately cirrhosis. As discussed above, apoptosis is a mechanism of cell death that is associated with an inflammatory response during pathological settings.

Apoptosis of hepatocytes, the liver parenchyma cells (Fig. 1), has been implicated in NASH fibrosis and cirrhosis since the first phase of liver injury regardless of the etiology is characterised by increased hepatocyte apoptosis (Feldstein et. al. Gastroneterology, 2003; Rilbero et. al. Am. J. Gastroenterol. 2004). Besides, hepatic tissue from NASH patients show enhanced activation of caspase-3 and -7, and apoptosis, which parallels biochemical and histopathological markers of liver injury (Feldstein et. al. Gastroneterology, 2003; Rilbero et. al. Am. J. Gastroenterol. 2004).

It is known that apoptosis contributes to liver fibrosis, a relatively late event in NASH, and probably occurs as a consequence of Kupffer cells ((KC; Fig.1)) and HSC inducing the expression of profibrogenic proteins and death ligands. The persistent activation of these cells results in augmentation of hepatocyte apoptosis, hepatic inflammation, continuous HSC activation, and progression to liver cirrhosis (Weng et. al. ISRN Hepatol. 2013).

Pre-clinical and clinical studies have both reported that a therapeutic effect for Emricasan in severe cirrhotic PH (Eguchi et. al. J. Mol. Med. 2018). The premise that Emricasan will produce a clinical benefit in severe cirrhotic PH is on based on the assertion that due to its documented anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic effects, Emricasan will ameliorate apoptotic and inflammatory responses that promote fibrosis and subsequent cirrhosis that leads to severe cirrhotic PH.

A positive data for Emricasan in severe cirrhotic PH would reveal a novel therapeutic role for this anti-apoptotic drug candidate and potentially aid in preventing life-threatening medical conditions that is typically associated with NASH severe cirrhotic PH. Perhaps, a positive efficacy in severe cirrhotic PH could be a foretell of Emricasan’s potential hepatoprotective benefits in NASH cirrhosis and possibly fibrosis. Time will tell if Emricasan will be a multipurpose hepatic drug.

Risks and Business

Conatus’s lead drug candidate, Emricasan, is being evaluated for clinical efficacy in multiple clinical trials for liver diseases. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $66.8 million at March 31, 2018 and a projected year-end 2018 balance of between $35 million and $40 million.

Total revenues were $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Research and development expenses were $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. The net loss was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared with $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2017.

The company believes that current financial resources, together with the anticipated reimbursements for 50% of the costs for the ongoing clinical trials, without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration, are sufficient to maintain operations through top-line results from the three ENCORE Phase 2b clinical trials by the end of 2019, as well as to fund initial pipeline expansion activities.

Risks for the company include lack of efficacy in the ongoing clinical trials and potential delays or failure to gain approval by regulatory bodies. NASH therapy is a huge addressable market of $30-$40 billion with a lot of potential anti-NASH therapeutic candidates including Emricasan. My personal opinion is that any FDA approved anti-NASH drug candidate with a proven efficacy will be financially rewarded given the global prevalence of NASH.

Epilogue

Nourish your hopes, but do not overlook realities-Winston Churchill

Emricasan has the potential to be labeled an innovative multipurpose hepatic drug if clinical efficacy is observed in all 3 clinical indications way up to Phase 3. This would be a remarkable achievement for the scientific community especially, Drs. Mento, Spada and colleagues, for their persistence, and a longed-for medical relief for the patients diagnosed with these diseases.

But, we cannot overlook reality that clinical trials can be very unpredictable bearing in mind that all NASH patients are not pathophysiologically or histophathologically identical. I outline three possible scenarios for Emricasan.

First and foremost, Emricasan shows efficacy in all three clinical conditions. Secondly, Emricasan exerts efficacy in NASH cirrhosis and severe cirrhotic PH but limited efficacy in NASH fibrosis. Finally, Emricasan bites the dust by exhibiting no efficacy in all 3 indications.

My personal belief is that second scenario is the most plausible. My reasoning is based on the different phases of fibrosis [F1-low risk, F2/F3-advanced fibrosis, F4 cirrhosis (compensated)]. The standard clinical practice is to use dietary and lifestyle changes rather than pharmacologic therapy to manage mild NASH/F1 fibrosis.

Most NASH patients in ongoing clinical trials have F2/F3 fibrosis. This is a phase of the greatest interplay of the different multi-factorial causative pathways/pathogenic pathways that promote NASH fibrosis. This is the stage of greatest discrepancy interms of patients response to potential therapy because most of these patients are somewhat pathophysiologically or histophathologically divergent.

That's why it is my opinion that the use of combination therapies will increase treatment outcomes at that phase. Novartis will be doing a combination study of Emricasan and Tropifexor, its FXR agonist-see my Novartis (NYSE:NVS) article for detailed description of this drug candidate. Alternatively, the use of biomarkers may narrow the divergence in NASH treatment response.

My personal view is that patients with NASH cirrhosis/F4 are at the advanced phase of the disease where causative pathways are more defined and more specific. I believe there is more uniformity amongst patients in this phase of the disease, hence increased response to therapy.

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please click on the ‘like’ button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.