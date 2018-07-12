Huazhu Group Limited, A Top Buy

The Huazhu Group is looking to meet the rising demand of middle class Chinese, by increasing its inventory of midscale and upscale rooms.

The Chinese hotel industry is growing significantly, with annual revenue estimated to be USD$65 billion as of CY2017.

Company Description

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) is a Chinese hospitality company, that develops and operates leased, franchised, manachised (managed and franchised), and company owned hotels in China. The firm operates under several brands including Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, and Starway Hotel. Formerly known as China Lodging Group, the company changed its name to Huazhu Group in June 2018. The Huazhu Group was founded in 2007, and trades on the Nasdaq exchange as an ADR.

Quantitative Perspective

Huazhu is a Top Buy in our proprietary Multi-Factor China All-Cap Model. The company ranks as an A stock overall, with an A in Technicals, a B in Low Volatility and Momentum, and a C in both Growth and Quality Value factor groups.

Huazhu’s 8-variable Beneish M-Score of -2.15 indicates a 1.54% probability of earnings manipulation, which suggests that the firm is likely generating high-quality earnings growth.

Huazhu’s sales coefficient of variation (CV) is 25.9% over the last 5 years. The EBIT (CV) is 61.8% over the last 5 years. Both (CVs) signal stability in the company’s sales and profitability. The higher (CV) for EBIT is related to the fact that Huazhu’s EBIT has been growing at ~2.0x rate of revenues, on average, for the last 5 years. A lower (CV), which measures risk in a company’s business model, implies greater predictability of a company’s performance.

Huazhu’s Altman Z-Score of 3.43x points to the company’s ability to meet its obligations, and that there is a low likelihood of Huazhu going bankrupt in the near-term.

Huazhu’s 5-year earnings persistence of 0.69, although not considerably high, is not unattractive considering Huazhu’s significant annual earnings growth over the past few years. The company’s high growth nature has negatively skewed its earnings resistance. Over the past 5 years, Huazhu has exhibited an earnings growth rate of 35.10% per anum. The firm is projected to increase its revenue by 18.1% per anum from CY2018-CY2020.

Huazhu’s Sloan ratio of 0.5% signifies that the company is generating “real” earnings. The Sloan ratio measures what percentage of a company’s earnings can be attributed to accruals. Accrual accounting can be used by a firm to “fill” its earnings results, making them appear more robust than they are. This does not appear to be the case with Huazhu.

Industry Outlook

Domestic China Trends

From CY2012-CY2017, the hotel industry in China saw total revenue grow, on average, 9.5% per anum. Annual revenue for the Chinese hotel industry is estimated to be USD$65 billion as of CY2017.

As of CY2015, China is the fourth most visited country in the world after the US, France, and Spain, hosting 56.9 million international tourists annually. China ranks second in the world in terms of tourism’s contribution to total GDP and employs a greater number of workers in the travel and tourism industry (66.1 million in CY2014) than any other country. Inbound tourist trips totaled 69.5 million in 1H2017, an increase of 2.4% on a Y/Y basis.

Domestic demand for Chinese hotels has also been strong, with China’s National Tourism Administration estimating that nearly 2.5 billion domestic trips were taken in 1H2017, a 13.5% Y/Y increase. Investments into improving China’s infrastructure has increased the likelihood and frequency of domestic Chinese travel, resulting in a higher demand for hospitality services. For the full CY2017, the number of hotels is estimated to be 10,962 (according data from CEIC). Slightly more than 70% of those hotels are considered 3-star or below, serving primarily domestic tourists and business travellers.

China’s surging middle-class growth presents an attractive growth opportunity for mid-scale and budget hotels in China. In CY2000, 1.1 billion Chinese had a GDP per capita (PPP adjusted) of less than USD$2,500. As of 2017, this number has fallen to less than 137 million, showing a greater depth of wealth dispersion throughout the Chinese population. China’s middle class is projected to grow to over 700 million by CY2024, an increase of nearly 200 million people from CY2018, and a 7-fold increase from two decades earlier (~100 million in 2004). Over this period of time, according to IMF estimates, GDP per capita (PPP adjusted) is expected to grow from USD$18,066 to USD$26,086 which translates to a per annum growth rate of ~7.6%.

The increase in GDP per capita (PPP adjusted) has been boosting average daily rates (ADRs) with ADRs reaching USD$54.10 in C4Q2017, a Y/Y increase of 10.1%: Four-star and Five-star ADRs have been driving growth with one-star and two-star ADRs experiencing negative growth. Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) trends have exhibited similar trends with Four-star and Five-star hotels experiencing positive growth (north of +5%) in comparison to RevPAR growth for one-star and two-star rooms.

Global Technology Trends

Globally, the hotel industry has increased investment in technological capabilities in an effort to increase the number of direct bookings available. Online and mobile hotel booking has become an essential aspect of the hospitality industry, and is widely used in China.

Bookings made directly with hotels are more profitable than bookings made through an online travel agent (OTA). Fragmentation in the Asia-Pacific online hotel market has created an opportunity for OTAs to expand, as there are few hotels which maintain a strong position in the market. In highly dispersed regions such as Asia-Pacific, more than 65 percent of online bookings may come through OTAs.

Business Trends and Growth Drivers

The Huazhu Group is seeking to meet the rise in demand from middle class clients by increasing the amount of midscale and upscale rooms it operates. While traditionally focused on the lower-budget niche of the hospitality market, Huazhu has grown the number of non-budget rooms (mid and upscale) it runs by 92% Y/Y in C1Q2018 to 122,074. The company has also increased the number of middle and upper tier rooms in construction in C1Q2018 by 136% Y/Y to 61,500.

Revenue derived from midscale and upscale hotel rooms grew 87% Y/Y in C1Q2018 to nearly USD$157 million, and 47% of Huazhu’s revenue came from mid and upscale rooms in the first quarter.

In March C1Q2018, the company held a soft opening of its flagship Joya Hotel in Shanghai, another mid-to-upper scale hotel chain controlled by Huazhu.

The firm has rapidly expanded the size of its membership program and reached 103 million members by the end of CY2017, representing a 20-fold increase from the 5.1 million members in CY2011.

Fundamental Outlook

Industry Specific Metrics

In CY2017, Huazhu Group’s Total Properties RevPAR of USD$28 represented a 21.74% Y/Y increase ($23 RevPar in CY2016), and was Huazhu’s highest RevPAR level since CY2010, despite increasing room totals by more than 700% over this period. The firm’s strong RevPAR growth has rolled over into C1Q2018, where its blended RevPAR grew by +13.7% Y/Y. Going forward, Huazhu is expected to continue to experience robust RevPAR growth.

While RevPAR measures revenue per room available, average daily rate (ADR) measures revenue per occupied room. Huazhu’s occupancy percentage remained flat in C1Q2018 on a Y/Y basis at 84%. Unchanged occupancy, combined with rising RevPAR, is indicative of a rising ADR, which means the company is generating higher revenue for each of its occupied rooms.

Revenue

Since CY2014, Huazhu’s revenue has grown by 56.86% from USD$800.50 million to USD$1.255 billion. In CY2017, Huazhu’s revenue increased by 33.33% on a Y/Y basis. Since CY2010, Huazhu has grown total revenue nearly 5-fold. In 1Q2018, the company continued to grow revenue at a strong rate, posting a 42% Y/Y increase (USD$340.4 vs USD$239.87).

Huazhu is projected to increase revenues by 23.86% in C2Q2018 on a Y/Y basis, and CY2018 revenue growth of 20.28% Y/Y is expected. From CY2018 through CY2020, it is estimated that the company will increase revenue by an average of 18.92% annually, indicating significant growth potential.

Margins

In CY2017, Huazhu experienced a widening in its gross, EBITDA, EBIT, and net income margins. Since CY2014, the company’s margins have widened continually on an annual basis.

The company’s EBIT margin, which has widened by nearly 9% from CY2014 through CY2017, is expected to widen an additional 7% in CY2018.

Huazhu’s revenues are projected to expand significantly in the next few years, yet the company is projected to improve and maintain its marginal efficiency. This is suggestive of higher quality income growth, without the incurrence of significant costs.

Hotels typically maintain significant fixed costs. As such, it can be difficult for a hotel firm to improve margins, unless they are being lifted by healthy revenue growth. Huazhu’s improving marginal efficiency suggests that the company’s surging revenue stream is sustainable.

Profitability and Return on Capital

Huazhu has experienced annual improvements in profitability and return on investment since CY2014, becoming increasingly efficient at generating profits. Projecting forward, the company is expected to continue to improve its profitability metrics, demonstrating its ability to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities without the excessive use of funds.

Earnings Per Share (ADR)

Huazhu’s EPS increased by 51% Y/Y in CY2016 (USD$0.46 vs USD$0.30 prior), which was followed by a robust 44% Y/Y increase in CY2017. In C1Q2018, the company reported EPS of $0.15, which represents a 102% Y/Y increase.

The company is expected to continue increasing its earnings per share at a high rate in the next few years and is expected to average an annual EPS increase of 36.33% from CY2018-CY2020. Huazhu’s projected EPS growth for FY2018 is significantly higher than that of the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector, in which Huazhu operates (39%.00 vs 17.29%).

Trading Multiples

Although Huazhu appears to have become continually more “expensive” from CY2014-CY2018, this can be attributed to investors paying a premium for the company’s higher expected earnings growth. Importantly, the firm’s PEG fell to 1.24x in CY2017, a 28.32% Y/Y decline. Looking out at CY2019 and CY2020, Huazhu is trading at a PEG below 1.0x. A PEG below 1.0x implies investors are heavily discounting future Huazhu earnings growth.

Global Peers

Relative to it’s global peers, Huazhu’s trading multiples appear relatively unattractive. Unlike firms such as Choice Hotels, Marriott Vacations, and Wyndham Resorts, Huazhu is still in a stable-high growth phase of its business life cycle. The company’s trading multiples are elevated relative to its peers as investors consider future growth potential.

In the right-most column above is Huazhu’s expected long-term EPS growth rate. Based on this data, the company is expected to grow its EPS by more than 10% above its closest competitor in the long run.

Investment Summary

Huazhu is a Top, “A”-rated stock in our proprietary AI Multi-Factor China All-Cap model. Huazhu is an attractive stable-growth investment opportunity for those seeking portfolio exposure in emerging market hospitality stocks. Huazhu’s revenue has grown at consistently high levels and its quality revenue growth is expected to continue in the near-term. Key industry metrics for the company, including RevPAR and ADR are expected to increase at a robust rate.

Huazhu’s return on equity and return on capital have consistently improved since CY2014. The company is expected to continue to exhibit increasing efficiency going forward. Huazhu’s marginal efficiency has improved continually over the last few years, and the consensus is that its margins will continue to widen over the next 3+ years.

Although Huazhu is up 13.22% on a YTD basis, a recent sell-off in Asian equities driven by rising Sino-American trade tensions has driven the company’s shares down 2.64% MTD. This decline may represent an attractive entry point opportunity for investors looking to increase their exposure to Chinese equities.

