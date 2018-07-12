5 Ways To Beat The Market: Update On Equal Weighting

The fifth of these five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is "equal weight," which has outperformed traditional capitalization-weighting over long time intervals.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long-time intervals.

Stock ownership outside retirement accounts is low and falling even as barriers to entering the market have been reduced. Improved financial literacy is a motivator for my authorship.

This is the final piece in a series highlighting five buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

The strategies I have discussed in this series thus far (size, value, low volatility, dividend growth) are all low-cost ways of getting broadly diversified domestic equity exposure with factor tilts that have generated long-run structural alpha. The final strategy - equal weighting - might be the simplest. Instead of weighting the S&P 500 constituents by their market capitalization, equal-weighting these same 500 companies has delivered higher long-run returns as pictured below:

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

Equal Weighting

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is a version of the S&P 500 where the constituents are equal-weighted as opposed to the traditional market capitalization weighting of the benchmark gauge. The Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) replicates this alternative weight index with an expense ratio of 0.20%.

When the equal-weighted version of the index is rebalanced quarterly to return to equal weights, constituents which have underperformed are purchased, and constituents which have outperformed are reduced, a contrarian value strategy that has produced excess returns relative to the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 index over long time intervals.

Equal-weighting also gives an investor a greater average exposure to smaller capitalization stocks, a risk factor, detailed in the first article in this series, for which investors have historically been compensated with higher average returns. The composition of the equal-weighted index is more consistent with mid-cap stocks, which have historically outperformed large caps.

While this first graph shows a 28-year history of outperformance by the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, I have examined equal-weighting versus capitalization-weighting over even longer time horizons. In "Very Long-Term Excess Returns From Equal-Weighting," I demonstrated that equal-weighting U.S. stocks have outperformed capitalization-weighting by 2.8% per annum for a period stretching from 1927 to 2016. Over that long time period, simply equal-weighting the same stock market constituents would have produced cumulative returns that are nearly 10x higher.

While equal-weighting has produced long-run outperformance, this alternative weighting schema actually has lagged the traditional capitalization-weighting in the first half of 2018 as graphed below.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

One of the sources of outperformance for equal-weighting is its natural tendency towards smaller capitalization stocks than the traditional capitalization-weighted indices, which are dominated by mega caps. While both small-caps and mid-caps outperformed in the first half, equal-weighting the S&P 500 constituents still lagged despite its tendency to a smaller average capitalization level than the S&P 500.

In looking at my article on the best-performing S&P 500 constituents in the first half of 2018, we can start to understand why equal-weighting lagged. Amazon (AMZN), a now $800B pound gorilla, produced the 11th best performance in the S&P 500, gaining 45% in the first half. At nearly 3% of the cap-weighted index, the weight to Amazon in the S&P 500 is now 15x the exposure in the equal-weighted index of just 0.2%.

While there are plenty of puts and takes between the cap-weighted and equal-weighted index, a dominating performance by this single company could be viewed as providing all of the performance differential. (A 2% higher weighting to a stock that returns 45% contributes a 0.9% return advantage, which is greater than the actual 0.88% differential between cap-weighting and equal-weighting).

While Amazon does not technically fall in the information technology sector (it is listed in consumer discretionary), the 10%+ gain in the information sector all contributed strongly to the outperformance of the cap-weighted fund given its higher weighting there than in the equal-weighted index.

Companies with the largest market capitalizations have traditionally struggled to keep pace with the growth in the broader market. In The Dominance of Megacaps, I showed that historically the largest 100 companies have lagged the broader S&P 500 by a meaningful amount (3.7%) over the last 40 years.

The longest stretch of outperformance for cap-weighting in the S&P 500 data set occurred during the run-up to the tech bubble with underperformance of equal-weighting accelerating in 1998 and 1999. Historically, equal-weighting has outperformed early in economic cycles, outperforming after the mild '90-91 recession, the tech bubble, and with its largest relative gains shortly after the Great Recession.

Like we have seen with value, low volatility, and dividend growth, being underweight higher beta tech growth stocks has driven underperformance. Over long time intervals - like the 30 or 90-year periods referenced in this article - I expect equal-weighting to outperform.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.