Allakos Prepares For $96 Million U.S. IPO

ALLK has shown promising results in Phase 1 trials to date, but the IPO is pricey.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various gastrointestinal diseases.

Allakos has filed proposed terms for its $96 million IPO.

Allakos (ALLK) intends to raise gross proceeds of $96 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is researching and developing a therapeutic antibody targeting an inhibitor receptor called Siglec-8 for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases.

ALLK has had promising Phase 1 trial results, expects to report top line results for its major trial candidates by mid-2019 and has an excellent private investor syndicate.

Company and Technology

The San Carlos, California-based biotechnology company was founded in 2012 to develop antibody-based treatments to targeted at allergic diseases, inflammation, and diseases which produce too many inflammatory cells, such as eosinophilic gastroenteritis.

Management is headed by Director, President and CEO Robert Alexander, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO of ZS Pharma.

Below is a brief overview video of eosinophilic gastritis, the disease Allakos is attempting to treat with its lead candidate:

(Source: eoeresource)

AK002 is a humanized antibody that binds to Siglec-8, an inhibitor receptor found on eosinophils and mast cells. Eosinophils are a variety of white blood cells and one of the immune system components responsible for combating multicellular parasites and certain infections in vertebrates. Once binded, AK002 starts depleting blood and tissue of eosinophils and inhibiting the release of inflammatory mediators from mast cells.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline: (Source: Allakos)

Investors in Allakos included New Enterprise Associates, Alta Partners, Roche Venture Fund, Novo Ventures, Redmile Group, Rock Springs Capital, RiverVest, Partner Fund Management, among others. The company has raised a total of $143 million in equity investment to date.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by GBI Research, the gastrointestinal diseases market reached $35.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45%, reaching $48.4 billion by 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the unmet need for safer and more effective treatments, the new batch of approved premium products, and the emergence of late-stage products.

In the US, the total cost for medical consultations and treatments for gastroesophageal reflux disease is estimated to be $9.3 billion.

Major competitors that are developing gastrointestinal treatments in Allakos' field include:

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Novartis Pharmaceuticals (NVS)

Financial Performance

ALLK's recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant and growing R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of candidates through the testing process.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Allakos S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $74.6 million in cash and $3.4 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ALLK intends to sell 6 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share to raise $96 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $45.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a high proportion of the IPO float and is a strongly positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $635 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $70.0 million for the development of our lead compound, AK002; and the remainder for other research and development activities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 18, 2018.

