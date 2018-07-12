On Monday, I introduced Innovation Weather’s extended 5-day CDI forecasts, compared it to the 60-hour CDI, how we thought weather might impact the wheat crop in North Dakota, and prices as a result. Today, we will reflect on how prices have changed, review Tuesday’s crop progress and condition report for North Dakota, predict how we think the weather will impact the wheat crop, and resulting price moves.

Currently, CDI-Wheat is in the low single digits for the spring wheat growing areas of North Dakota (through Wednesday morning), with many areas in state remaining free of any overnight heat stress.

Source: Innovation Weather, LLC

The 5-day forecast is very similar, which shows CDI conditions in the single digits through the end of the weekend in North Dakota (please note that the colors here reflect a different number of hours than in the 60-hour CDI).

Source: Innovation Weather, LLC

Zooming in, North Dakota is the largest producer of spring wheat in the US; they account for approximately 45% of the countries annual spring wheat production. This week’s crop progress and condition report announced that growing conditions have been very good this summer, where the crop is currently rated at 82% being at least “good”. This is up from 80% last week. Topsoil and subsoil moisture rating are quite good, with marks of at least 89% and 80% adequate respectively. Since the beginning of the summer, much of the state has seen a surplus of rainfall, where only small pockets in the eastern part of the state are facing slightly dryer-than-normal conditions.

Source: National Weather Service

Over the last seven days, rainfall has been quite sporadic. Scattered showers and storms moved through the state earlier this week, delivering significant rainfall. However, thunderstorms only impacted a narrow strip of land in the state, as most places saw little to no rainfall. Additionally, dry weather has persisted throughout South Dakota, raising concerns over the possibility of the beginning of a drought there. Coupled with a lack of rain, CDI conditions are noticeably higher in central South Dakota as compared to North Dakota. The possibility of a growing drought should also be a concern for parties interested in corn, wheat, and soybeans.

Source: National Weather Service

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor

A significant pattern change is coming to the northern plains, where cool and wet weather is expected to remain for the next week or so. However, it is difficult to know at this time exactly which locations in particular will experience above normal rainfall.

Considering both the current conditions (wet, but recently dry), and the forecast for minor to insignificant overnight heat stress through Friday morning, we believe that CDI should not play a significant role in trading through the next two days, and that precipitation forecasts are of more importance. While we have mentioned the importance of following trends in the CDI; crop conditions are very good. Even if rain fails to come, good topsoil moisture conditions should maintain moderate to good crop conditions for the near future. Focus should instead shift to South Dakota, where an emerging drought is possible.

Overall, a wise position for both MGEX-Chicago SRW and for Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) is to remain slightly short. WEAT prices were at $6.47 around the time when Monday’s article was posted, and are at $6.19 as of writing this on Wednesday at 10:30 AM ET. If the forecast for the wet pattern holds, I would anticipate a further drop in price in the short term .

