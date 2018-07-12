Kroger: A Look At Q1

Several days ago, The Kroger Company (KR) released first quarter earnings, beating both top and bottom line estimates, as well as upgrading the lower-end of FY18 guidance. As a result, shares surged after the report and are up nearly 10% since then.

Management underlined the impressive – and effective – cost control in Q1, as well as reemphasized the potential in the company’s “Restock Kroger” program. Other company initiatives also support management’s innovative stance in the grocery space, with the company continuing to break heavily into the digital arena, as well as delivery.

Even after the spike in share price, we believe the company’s valuation remains attractive at ~13x FY18 EPS, below industry peers. Additionally, the market may not be pricing in the considerable upside, which could stem from the various initiatives, creating value in the long run.

Overall, we believe the company still has plenty of room to run – and although certain headwinds (from the space optimization project) could impede bottom line growth in the near future, the long-term outlook is bright.

Quarter Highlights

Top line growth continued, with revenue growing 3.4% y/y (2.3% excluding fuel) to $37.5 billion versus $36.3 billion in the same quarter of the previous year (1Q17). Identical sales (ex-fuel) grew by 1.4% y/y, in-line with management’s expectations. Growth in identical sales was driven by several of the company’s departments, which outperformed the company as a whole; meat, seafood, and the floral department were some named by management. Natural Foods is another rapidly growing segment, which generated double-digit growth in Q1, as well as growth in households (including loyal households), with unit growth also taking place.

Digital sales grew at over 66% y/y in Q1, driven by the expansion at ClickList, Kroger’s delivery initiative. This is an interesting area, which we believe will be a key driver of revenue in the future, due to the nature of digital sales. Households that engaged with Kroger’s digital platforms and physical stores spend more per week than those who don’t; households that purchase from online spend even more.

With higher checkout sizes on the digital side, we believe the company could see favorable results as it branches out. At the moment, Kroger is rapidly expanding their seamless coverage to reach ~75% of customers, with their goal being 100% of customers – and eventually all of North America.

Another area that management is pleased with is the company’s own branded goods. Kroger customers are choosing to place more Kroger-branded goods in their shopping carts as opposed to more widely-known national brands (in nearly every department). Kroger brands grew faster than national brands across all departments and gained some share overall. In Q1, Kroger brands made up nearly 29% of unit sales (~27% of sale dollars); brands achieved 5.1% sales growth (3.4% unit growth) in Q1, heavily driven by Kroger’s Simple Truth & Simple Truth Organic.

On the cost side of the business, gross margins came in at 21.8%, slightly down year over year when excluding fuel and a LIFO charge ($15 mln in 1Q18, vs. $25 mln in 1Q17). Operating, general, and administrative (“OG&A”) expenses rose by ~3 bps y/y, with rent and depreciation costs rising by only 1 basis point.

Management expects the company’s operating income to be slightly down at the end of the year on a dollar basis, with an expected effective tax rate of 22% for the full year. The effective cost control put into place by management was impressive, and management continues to emphasize this point going forward. We believe headwinds in OpEx will stem from the company’s expenses related to growth.

The company reported a total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.4x, which is in-line with their target range of 2.3-2.5x. Management expects borrowing to continue, which in the near term could lever the company on the high end of guidance.

However, the sale of Kroger’s convenience store business – which is expected to turn up proceeds of $2.15 billion ($1.7 bln after taxes) – will be used to fund share buybacks with the remaining balance going towards lowering the company’s total net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Even then, the company’s leverage is not too much of a concern with debt more than serviceable with operating income. The company’s interest coverage ratio in Q1 came in at ~5.4x (just over 4x in the LTM).

On the topic of capital allocation, the company’s “Restock Kroger” initiative is expected to deliver roughly $6.5 billion in free cash flow over the next three years – before dividends and tax benefits. Management has already reprioritized the way capital will be invested by cutting back on spending, as well as optimizing the capital allocation process. The focus, as previously mentioned, is on revenue-driving and cost-saving opportunities across both brick-and-mortar as well as digital channels.

Kroger will continue to make sure logistics and tech platforms will stay up to par with demand, scaling accordingly. Ocado is used as an example of the possibilities of the renewed capital investment process: operating costs being aggressively managed, with new programs being implemented to pull back cost of goods sold (“COGS”).

Another key point made is the big effort to keep prices competitive – something that Kroger has done very well with since 2000, reducing prices for customers by over $4 billion. Management plans to continue to invest in pricing, as a way to drive unit and identical sales growth while also generating healthy bottom line growth for earnings.

Recent Deals

Some of the most talked about deals in the quarterly call was the Home Chef merger, and partnership with Ocado. These deals have raised a few eyebrows, but also show the innovative thinking going on at Kroger. Ocado is an online supermarket, which carries no brick-and-mortar store locations; instead, they do business from warehouses, which store inventory for home deliveries. Strategic Resource Group’s Burt Flickinger stated that:

The Ocado partnership is the best investment the Kroger Company’s ever made in the last 25 years… Ocado is a consumer’s dream and a competitor’s nightmare, and the competitor that’s going to get caught in the crossfire is clearly Amazon. Source: Reuters

It will be interesting to see how the deal plays out, because of the new opportunities formed if Kroger gets it right. Management is already looking for at least 20 locations where automated warehouses will be built. Despite all this movement, FY18 and FY19 EPS is expected to remain relatively unchanged by the relationship.

The Home Chef merger, on the other hand, is geared toward the delivery market (primarily through meal kits). Home Chef generated sales of $250 million in 2017 (+150% y/y), with profitability achieved in the past two quarters. The data-centric aspect of Home Chef is a key component for Kroger in our eyes, which we believe could help Kroger gain a leg up in the highly competitive environment. On the other side of the table, Home Chef is able to leverage Kroger’s brick-and-mortar assets to help fuel their growth – this results in a win-win situation for both parties.

Risks

One key risk that continues to loom overhead, instilling apprehension among some investors, stems from increased competition in the space - especially from e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), after the recent Whole Foods acquisition in the summer of 2017. Consumer habits are shifting - with many resorting to ordering groceries online.

Little has happened with Whole Foods since the acquisition, leaving many holding their breath. At the moment, little impact has been felt on Kroger's side, although this can certainly change. However, Kroger's management team continues to pursue innovative partnerships, which is helping Kroger stay relevant, and in the game.

Other headwinds that may affect Kroger's bottom line includes rising operating expenses, specifically in labor. With the already low-margin nature of the grocery business, increased labor costs could certainly turn up unfavorable results. Again, we reemphasize Kroger's focus on technology, and digital channels - which can have the potential to cut back on labor costs, improving the shopping experience for customers, and benefiting shareholders as well.

Valuation Update And Takeaway

Even after the appreciation in share price, the company remains attractively priced in our eyes. Our fairly conservative FY18 EPS forecast is on the low-end of management’s guidance range at $2.04, vs. analyst consensus of $2.11.

Peers are currently trading at a median of ~17x FY18 EPS, which is considerably higher than Kroger’s 13x FY18 EPS multiple. When factoring in the growth potential in the company’s initiatives, along with healthy performance metrics in-line with industry peers, the valuation seems to be unjustified.

Factoring out the company’s capital structure, Kroger trades at 7x EBITDA vs. the peer average/median of 11x/9x EBITDA. Again, the company is not too levered at this time, and on top of that, debt is being serviced without issue. The nearly 2% dividend yield is also an attractive touch.

Our long-term investment thesis remains intact, and we continue to see promising performance going forward. Our FY18 EPS forecast is on the low end of both management's guidance and analyst estimates, at $2.04. With a 17x earnings multiple, we are met with a relative valuation of $35.

We reiterate our buy rating and raise our price target to $35 (from $31).

