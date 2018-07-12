PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: I Would Wait

However, in spite of this, the company did have to fork over enough money recently that it altered their financial outlook.

Main thesis

As a means to combat low investment yields, I would encourage people to consider options beyond a traditional stock and bond portfolio. As such, I have identified the PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Fund (PFLT) as a potential pick to deliver current income and capital growth. However, in spite of a great track record with great distribution coverage and consistent NII generation, I would wait to purchase this because of the valuation and a recent accounting choice. Assuming no fundamental changes, investors should be impressed by the fund's ability to underwrite solid loans and also that their NAV has retained its value well.

The investment portfolio

The company’s strategy to deliver yield and protect against losses is fairly simplistic. They have funded loans that are diversified geographically and between several subsectors. According to recent shareholder reports, they have maintained a conservative underwriting approach and have a 5% floor above LIBOR. This should continually benefit the fund and shareholders if short-term rates continue to rise. Of course, this assumption is based on the premise that economic conditions are maintained and default rates remain low. In regards to the fund’s cost of capital, they have been able to enter a borrowing agreement in which their interest rate is pegged to the LIBOR plus 200-450 bps. It has resulted in a weighted average cost of debt of 3.14% in 2017 but will increase going forward as rates rise.

Sustainability of Distributions

Buy and hold investors have reaped the rewards of a fund that has fulfilled its value proposition

Looking at a chart of distributions from inception, it is clear that the management team has done its job in delivering a distribution that rises with short-term rates. Compared to fixed-rate investment grade bonds that lose value when rates rise, PFLT’s distribution has done the opposite. While the two asset classes have different risk/return profiles, I wanted to highlight the difference in performance to reinforce the idea of where I think aggressive investors should be looking to for income. Indeed, while the fund does use leverage to enhance returns for shareholders, they have offered an 8% 1-year yield with a portfolio that has an average duration that is very short. Furthermore, having a short duration will increase the likelihood of loans being back and the NAV will be less sensitive to changes in interest rates.

What to expect going forward

The underlying loan performance of the fund is about what you would expect for one that has consistently raised the distribution. In the last few years they have at least covered 90% of the distribution from Net Investment Income alone and had put away a pretty sizeable amount of funds for future use. According to their latest quarterly report, however, the numbers are not quite as impressive. It seemed odd that there was a sudden drop-off in coverage, NII, and UNII. After researching the issue further, the source is not because of an issue with the performance of its loan portfolio or even operational efficiency. The fund incurred pretty steep expenses in amendment costs but there’s no indication whether management reasonable expects that to happen again.

Due to that election and in accordance with GAAP, we incurred expenses of zero and $10.9 million relating to amendment costs on the Credit Facility and debt issuance costs on the 2023 Notes during the three and six months ended March 31, 2018.

Assuming that the incident does not happen again, the fund’s loan portfolio and NAV performance should give prospective investors confidence. Compared to typical closed-end funds with low coverage ratios that need to continually raise cash, PFLT management has also done a good job with the fund’s NAV performance. As you can see from the graphic above, the fund’s NAV has consistently increased and that is an indication of astute investment selection because their loans are not losing value on the secondary market. While the market price has fluctuated up and down with market sentiment and interest rates, the NAV has been very smooth. In addition to giving the fund managers access to additional capital should they not be able to generate enough Investment Income going forward, they have unrealized gains on loans that can be liquidated and their profits secured.

However, as we know, past performance does not guarantee future results. Since even before the fund’s IPO in 2011, the U.S. economy and stock market have been chugging along without any major interruption. Can we expect this type of performance to continue for the foreseeable future?

Regardless of the sector and geographic diversification of the loan portfolio, there is no escaping the fact that the fund has taken on material default risk by investing in companies with questionable credit worthiness. Especially this late in the business cycle, investors would be right to hesitate to allocate their assets to a high-yield security such as this. Because corporate debt levels have continually risen and interest coverage is decreasing, PFLT’s future success will really depend on the health of the economy and consumer spending. I would suggest to investors to keep an eye on key leading economic indicators if you want to hold PFLT in your portfolio.

Valuation

Despite the fund’s very consistent NAV performance, PFLT's market price has been very choppy. Perhaps investors have been fearful because of the fund’s high yield. Regardless, the market price’s discount has thinned despite the recent poor performance. On one hand, you can be assured by the company’s historical loan performance and appreciating NAV but feel apprehensive about future unexpected expenses. Based on recent performance, I would recommend that investors wait to initiate a position if/when the market price falls to a material discount.

Conclusion

All things considered, I like the value proposition of PFLT in delivering a high yield that keeps pace with inflation. Furthermore, the company has historically done a great job of covering the distribution and funding investments that have not defaulted. However, recent accounting issues have caused the company to have to fork over enough money to seriously dampen the fund’s financial outlook. Notwithstanding this, I recommend that investors be patient in initiating a position to see whether this is a one-time occurrence. Furthermore, investors should closely monitor leading economic indicators to get a gauge on how the economy will do in the foreseeable future.

