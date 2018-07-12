Pilbara Minerals sits in an enviable position with 840,000 tonnes (~110kt LCE) of off-take signed to four strong project partners.

Pilbara Minerals has progressed exceptionally well from when I last wrote on them in May 2017.

This article was first published on Trend Investing on June 26; therefore all data is as of that date.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] [GR:PLR] (OTCPK:PILBF) - Price = AUD 0.88, USD 0.68

Pilbara Minerals 5 year price chart

For a background on Pilbara Minerals my previous articles are linked below:

November 21, 2016 - Pilbara Minerals Could Be The Next Greenbushes Lithium Blockbuster

May 12, 2017 - An Update On Pilbara Minerals - Significantly De-Risked And Undervalued

Takeaways from my past articles

Pilbara Minerals 100% own one of the largest lithium-tantalite deposits in the world, located in Western Australia. Their project is the Pilgangoora lithium spodumene project.

As of Jan 25, 2017 Pilbara Minerals had a total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 156.3Mt grading 1.25% Li2O (spodumene).

The September 20, 2016 DFS resulted in a post-tax NPV10% of A$709M (March 2016 PFS: A$407M) with robust margins, rapid payback (2.7 yrs) and strong IRR (38.1%). Based on an average annual production of approximately 314 ktpa of 6% spodumene concentrate (44ktpa LCE) and 321,000 lbs pa of tantalite, at a LOM cash operating costs of US$207/tonne CFR, over an estimated 36-year mine life.

A Preliminary Feasibility Study [PFS] was done on the 4mtpa expansion resulting in a NPV10% of $1,165m, or delta of $456m over the 2Mtpa base case. The additional CapEx would only be AUD 128m.

May 2, 2017 - 10+5+5 year off-take agreement with Ganfeng Lithium signed for 160ktpa spodumene production (140ktpa already went to General Lithium). The deal also included up to 50% of Stage 2 production (maximum 150,000 tpa of Stage 2 expanded production in total) to be provided in off-take contingent on Ganfeng Lithium providing Stage 2 funding commitments commensurate with its final off-take position.

Pilgangoora location map

2017 and 2018 developments for Pilbara Minerals

March 2017 - Pilbara Minerals announced, "Pilbara Minerals acquired a 51% interest in one of the most significant lithium-tantalite exploration assets in Western Australia with the right to earn up to 80% in stages by funding $1M worth of exploration and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study until decision to mine. Mt Francisco hosts the last remaining large occurrence of outcropping pegmatites in close proximity to Port Hedland, and is considered to represent one of the highest quality lithium exploration/development assets in the Pilbara region."

February 13, 2018 - Pilbara Minerals announced: "Outstanding results from 5Mtpa Stage 2 PFS paves way for major expansion of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project. The Stage 2 PFS has delivered exceptional results, with headline outcomes including: Outstanding project economics, Post-tax NPV10% of A$2.1Bn; rapid payback (3 years) and strong IRR (56%), average annual production after Stage 1 and 2 production ramp-up of approximately 800ktpa (over 100 ktpa LCE) of 6% spodumene concentrate and ~780,000lbs per annum of tantalite; competitively low cash operating costs of US$210/tonne CIF for first 5 years and LOM cash operating costs of US$225/tonne CIF attributable to the Pilgangoora Project's Tier 1 scale, grade, and product quality; forecast LOM project revenue of A$11.5Bn ($ real) and life of mine EBITDA of A$6.5Bn ($ real) over an estimated 17-year mine life underpinned by existing reserves and based on a life-of-mine average spodumene concentrate price of US$594/tonne CIF; capital development estimate of A$207M for the Stage 2 expansion to achieve 5Mtpa ore processing capacity."

Note: The above PFS result shows the Stage 2 5Mtpa project is very economical even at the low spodumene price of US$594/t (current contracts are in the (US$900-1,000+/t range).

Feb 23, 2018 - "Pilbara Minerals secures $80m lithium concentrate offtake deal with South Korea’s POSCO. The agreement will increase to 240,000tpa on Pilbara’s participation in a downstream processing joint venture. Under the terms of the deal, POSCO will invest $79.6 million in Pilbara by way of a placement priced at 97¢ for a 4.75 per cent stake in the company. Under the joint venture deal, Pilbara will take a 30 per cent stake in a plant capable of producing 30,000tpa of either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide in Korea. POSCO will invest a further $97.6 million in Pilbara by way of a convertible note issue should the joint venture deal go ahead. Pilbara said the deal diversified its sales agreements outside of China with 30 per cent of its entire proposed production from Stage 1 and 2 to be sold in the South Korean market."

March 2, 2018 - "Atlas Iron confirms Sinosteel as offtake partner in lithium deal with Pilbara Minerals. Under the terms of the deal, Atlas will buy up to 1.5Mt of raw lithium ore from Pilbara’s Pilgangoora project south of Port Hedland and on-sell it to Sinosteel."

On May 15, 2018 - "Pilbara Minerals on target for first spodumene concentrate production. First load commissioning commences at the Pilgangoora crusher and DSO ore production advances."

May 29, 2018 - Pilbara Minerals announced: "Pilgangoora keeps growing with 36% jump in mineral resource to 213Mt at 1.32% Lithia on eve of start-up." Ore Reserve of 80.3Mt @ 1.27% Li2O and 123ppm Ta2O.

June 13, 2018 - Pilbara Minerals announced: "Commissioning of Pilgangoora concentrator underway. Construction and power distribution largely complete allowing commissioning to begin and putting Pilbara on track to achieve first concentrate production by the end of June."

June 21, 2018 - Pilbara Minerals announced: "First concentrates produced at Pilgangoora."

Global lithium spodumene projects compared by size and grade

The graph below shows Pilbara Mineral's Pilgangoora project currently sits as the third largest global lithium spodumene resource and at good grades.

Spodumene producers getting more competitive on the cost curve

Pilbara Minerals state:

By far, the majority of brine production does not meet Battery Grade specifications and therefore has to have more money spent on it to achieve the higher, in-demand specification for the battery world. Several implications –

Conventional wisdom on the relative cost of brine versus hard rock production is being broken down.

The growth in Battery Grade demand favours further hard rock supply to market because of its quality advantages/speed to market.

This could get worse for brines over time as further purity is sought to improve battery technology.

Chilean brines have the added cost of additional royalties (circa USD$3,000/t at current carbonate pricing of US$14,000/t)–not reflected.

Access, Infrastructure and Permitting

Access is excellent via road, with just 120km to Port Hedland.

Infrastructure is already built, and the Pilgangoora project is fully permitted.

Pilgangoora aerial view

Off-take partners summary

Pilbara Minerals sits in an enviable position with 840,000 tonnes (~110kt LCE) of off-take sold to four different strong project partners (General Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium, POSCO, Great Wall Motors).

Valuation update

Pilbara Minerals has a current market cap of AUD 1.54b, with 1.744b shares outstanding. As at March 31 2018, the Company had A$134.7 million in cash and had drawn down A$63m of their A$130m debt facility. The coupon rate is 12% per annum with interest payable quarterly in arrears.

Note: Given the Company has recently been spending heavily in constructing the mine, the above balances will change significantly by the end of June report. DSO ore shipments will help offset the cash outflows.

My price target is AUD 2.40 (2.7x higher) for end 2021/22 (at full Stage 2). It assumes a US$900/t spodumene selling price and a cost price of US$225, reaching 800ktpa lithium spodumene production, and a Stage 2 CapEx of AUD 207m.

Note: At a spodumene selling price of USD 800/t my target price reduces to AUD 2.02 (2.3x higher) for end 2021/2. It is possible full production may be sooner or may be later depending on lithium demand v supply dynamics.

Analyst's consensus estimates is an outperform with a 1 year price target of AUD 1.09 representing 22% upside.

Top ten shareholders

Upcoming Catalysts

Mid 2018 - Commence lithium production.

August 2018 - First shipment of spodumene concentrate.

Mid 2018 - DFS for Phase 2 5mtpa expansion (800ktpa spodumene) results to be released, followed by a final investment decision on the expansion in Q3, 2018. DFS for Mt Francisco to follow.

Q4 2019 - Possible start for Stage 2 production all going well.

Risks

Lithium prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Australia is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Pilbara Minerals has a short term high interest rate loan.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Conclusion

From my original Pilbara Minerals article in May 2017, I could see the potential of Pilbara Minerals with a 100% owned very large lithium spodumene resource in Western Australia. Investors have done quite well with the stock almost tripling in price from my May 2017 article.

Since my article and in 2018 Pilbara Minerals has made exceptional progress. This includes the Mt Francisco deal (offers exploration upside), a brilliant Stage 2 PFS result (post tax NPV10% of A$2.1Bn, IRR of 56%, low CapEx of A$207M, lowest quartile spodumene cost of production estimate (US$225/tonne)), a large Stage 2 off-take and equity/debt deal with POSCO with potential for a conversion facility JV with POSCO, a DSO deal with Atlas Iron, and a 36% total mineral resource upgrade to 213Mt at 1.32% Lithia. Added to this the Company is just now finishing Stage 1 construction and about to commence spodumene production from Pilgangoora, with first delivery expected in August.

Valuation is still attractive, particularly for longer term investors. Price gains should follow production increases and hence profits; as well as further upside potential should value add downstream processing facilities go ahead.

Risks are fairly low given Pilbara Minerals are now at the production stage, and mostly revolve around lithium pricing, and any production or off-take issues. Pilbara Minerals sits in an enviable position with 840,000 tonnes (~110kt LCE) of off-take signed to strong project partners.

My view is that Pilbara Minerals is a relatively low risk, solid reward play at this time. Upside should come as they now enter production, additionally if Stage 2 proceeds (as appears likely) and the lithium prices stay strong.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS].

