Cango IPO: 609% CFO Growth Y/Y And Tons Of Cash

It is cash rich. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported $128 million in cash, and $318 million in total assets.

With large amount of cash in hand and an accelerating business growth, Cango (CANG) is poised to prepare a successful IPO, in which many will be interested. The only caveat is that the company is controlled, which is not ideal, but will not matter if Cango keeps paying off.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are working with the company:

Source: Form F-1

Business Overview

Founded in August 2010, incorporated in Cayman, but headquartered in Shanghai, China, Cango Inc. offers automotive transaction services connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants.

Source: Form F-1

With the company covering the largests number of new car dealers in China, according to Oliver Wyman, this seems to be a very serious business. As of March 31, 2018, the company’s platform connected 37,667 registered dealers, 11 third-party financial institutions, and 29 other industry participants.

How is the revenue generated? Cango makes most of its revenues from service fees that are charged after automotive financing facilitation. In addition, other service fees are received for providing automotive transaction facilitation and after-market services facilitation. The company claims to have only one segment, and all its revenues are generated in China. No geographical segment was presented in the prospectus.

Source: Form F-1

Does Cango bear credit risk? No, that’s the most interesting feature of this business model. Cango signed agreements with third-party financial institutions, such as Jincheng Bank and Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank, under which the company bears no credit risk.

Other beneficial feature is the strong dealership network created by Cango, which enables the company to closely connect with car buyers and financial institutions. As of March 31, 2018, Cango has worked with 37.667 registered dealers on Cango’s platform, with 353 cities coverage in China.

With that, what seems most valuable here is the data accumulated and company's cloud-based infrastructure necessary to assess client’s risk profile. Read the following words for further information:

“We have accumulated or accessed a massive amount of car buyer data through various sources including the car buyers themselves, third parties with car buyers’ consent, as well as telematics devices during the credit servicing period with car buyers’ consent. Our customized cloud-based infrastructure allows us to scale up data processing and storage capacity to meet significant growth. We have developed comprehensive insight and knowledge of our car buyers through data analytics, which will allow us to design and provide other forms of credit solutions and tailor-made financial products to fulfill their evolving demand for financial services in the future.” Source: Form F-1

Is Cango offering new initiative to sustain growth? Yes, according to the prospectus, Cango is exploring cooperation opportunities with key strategic investors such as Tencent Holding Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:TCEHY), Taikang Life Insurance, and Didi Chuxing (DIDI).

Business Growth: 138% Transactions Growth

Both the number of transactions and number of dealers are growing at a large pace. With 182,406 transactions facilitated in FY2016, the company reported 434,881 transactions in FY2017, which represents 138% growth y/y. In addition, the number of dealers also increased to 34,634 in FY2017, 115% more than that in FY2016:

Source: Form F-1

The outstanding principal of financing transactions facilitates also increased in 2017 than those in 2016. In addition, the year 2018 commenced in the same manner. As of March 31, 2018, Cango had facilitated 117% more money than in the same period in 2017. Have a look at the following image for further information:

Source: Form F-1

Market Opportunity

Experts expect large growth of China’s automotive market driven by the rising income level of Chinese residents. According to information provided by Oliver Wyman, the new passenger car market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2021 as demand is growing in lower-tier cities. In addition, the number of used passenger car sales is projected to reach about 27.5 million in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The following image provides further information in this regard:

Source: Oliver Wyman

Employees and Facilities

As of March 31, 2018, the company had 2,940 employees, 23.9% more than those as of December 31, 2017, and 171% more than those as of December 31, 2016:

Source: Form F-1

The company leases several offices in 23 cities in China besides 27 warehouses across 22 cities in China:

Source: Form F-1

Assets: Approximately 40% of total assets is cash

On the assets front, the most interesting is large amount of cash shown in the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported $128 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $318 million in total assets. Additionally, there were $51 million in restricted cash, short term investments of $39 million, and equity method investments equal to $26 million. The balance sheet shows exactly what a company growing very rapidly should show, that is cash generated from the business. Investors will appreciate this feature. Check the image below for more information:

Source: Form F-1

Liabilities are not worrying

With that amount of cash and investments, the total amount of liabilities does not seem worrying. Total amount of long term-borrowings is $27 million with $52 million in accrued expenses. Have a look at the image below for further information:

Source: Form F-1

In addition to the liabilities, shareholders should note operating lease commitments equal to $6 million as shown in the following table. Also note that most contractual obligations are payable in one to three years:

Source: Form F-1

With little amount of debt, the proceeds from the IPO will not be used for debt repayment, which is beneficial. Cango expects to use the proceeds to invest in R&D, data and technology, sales and marketing efforts, potential acquisitions among other projects. The following is the information provided in the prospectus:

Source: Form F-1

166% Net Income Growth y/y and 609% Cash Flow Growth y/y

The income statement is another feature to appreciate. Revenues increased by 142% y/y to $167 million in 2017. Income from operations increased by 155% to $74 million, and net income was equal to $54 million in 2017. Have a look at the image below for more information in this regard:

Source: Form F-1

With that, the company is also returning positive CFO of $93 million in 2017, 609% more than that in 2016:

Source: Form F-1

Convertible Preferred Shares Will Be Converted After the IPO

Investors revising the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 may not appreciate convertible preferred shares; total mezzanine equity of $628 million. The image below shows more information in this regard:

Source: Form F-1

With that, it seems beneficial for new shareholders that the preferred shares are expected to be converted at the time of closing the IPO. Read the following text from the prospectus:

“Each Preferred Share will be automatically converted, based on the then-effective applicable Conversion Price without the payment of any additional consideration, into fully-paid and non-assessable Ordinary Shares upon the earlier of (a) the closing of a qualified IPO, or (b) the date specified by written consent or agreement of the holders of a majority of the corresponding series Preferred Shares.” Source: Form F-1

List of Shareholders: Controlled Company

The following is the list of shareholders. Note that none of them appears to have more than 50% stake. However, further research shows that Cango is expected to be a controlled company after the IPO execution:

Source: Form F-1

As noted in the prospectus, the company’s co-founders will hold more than 50% of the voting power of the company. This means that the Board will be exempted from being independent, which is not ideal for new shareholders. The Board of Directors could take decisions to benefit the co-founders and go against the interests of minority shareholders. Read the following text for further information:

Source: Form F-1

As of today, the Board of Directors does not seem independent with only two independent directors:

Source: Form F-1

Is Cango taking decisions that could go against the interest of minority shareholders? Yes, there are some transactions with related parties that may harm the interests of minority shareholders. For instance, the company received debt from related parties. Note in the image below that co-founder Jiayuan Lin lended $12.6 million to the company:

Source: Form F-1

In addition, there were revenue and interest income transactions with related parties:

Source: Form F-1

Finally, in June 2017, the company acquired a company from one of the founders. How can we know that the price paid was not too high?

Source: Form F-1

Conclusion

With impressive revenue growth, cash flow generation and large amount of cash, Cango will be must-follow stock after the IPO. The fact that the company is controlled is not ideal. In addition, the transactions with related parties are quite usual with an independent Board of Directors. With that, if the company pays off, the Board will not matter much. The company seems a clear opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.