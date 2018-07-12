Achillion Is A Worthwhile Biotech Speculation

Investment Thesis

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) is a high conviction speculative pick for us given the strong balance sheet, Orphan drug pipeline, and focus on core compounds which have shown potential for multiple applications. With the compelling research pipeline over the next 2-3 years and the announcement of Human trials beginning for ACH-5548 we could see some favorable catalysts over the next year. We hold this position as a speculative pick in our portfolio given the risks that these compounds do not live up to the hype. Over the past five years, Achillion is down almost 30% while the S&P 500 has returned well over 60%. We think it is a high probability that Achillion continues to show weakness until test results are made available later this year.

Source: YCHARTS

A more focused strategy

In early 2018, Achillion announced a restructuring plan that reduced headcount and cut expenses. With this restructuring, Achillion's management stated that their strategic focus would be on the development of their existing clinical candidates, ACH-4471 and ACH-5228, and late-stage preclinical compound, ACH-5548. We have confidence in management’s ability to control costs and benefit from a focused strategy. With the headwinds facing the company as they seek to validate their pipeline now is the best time to streamline costs. According to Achilion’s annual 10K filing for 2017 they expect to incur substantial losses, for at least the next several years, as they seek to continue preclinical and clinical development of specific complement inhibitor drug candidates. They may need substantial additional financing to fund operating losses, apply for and pursue regulatory approvals, and potentially establish manufacturing, sales, and marketing organization to support their pipeline. From our research, we believe that Achillion may have enough cash on hand for at least the next two years at current levels. Over the past few years, Achillion has spent between $80-$90 Million per year to fund operations. We believe that $80 Million in operating expenses is a reasonable estimate for the next few years when you consider the cost synergies of their restructuring. With over $300 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, Achillion has the flexibility to raise capital over the next three years well in advance of a cash crunch.

Source: YCHARTS

An Ugly Chart

For the sake of helping our readers make an informed investment decision, we wanted to show a simple recent chart for Achillion. Since the end of 2017, the 50-day simple moving average has traded below the 200-day simple moving average. This technical indicator is generally a bearish indicator and doesn't appear to be letting up anytime soon. Pending any other advanced technical analysis that shows otherwise, we think this could be pointing to some near-term pressure for the stock. Naturally, this does not affect our investment thesis in any way. But for anyone looking for an entry point into Achillion, it could be at a lower price over the near term.

Source: YCHARTS

Orphan drug approval

The FDA may designate a drug product as an “orphan drug” if it is intended to treat a rare disease or condition (generally meaning that it affects fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States). In the fourth quarter of 2017, Achillion was granted orphan drug designation for ACH-4471 for the treatment of PNH and the treatment of C3G in the United States. This compound is by far the most promising in the near term. At this time none of Achillion’s Treatments are available on the market. And some significant testing is still on the horizon for the top 3 compounds. The below chart gives a visual timeline representation of what to look out for shortly.

Source: Information is from the May 2018 Earnings release

Conclusion

Achillion is still in the relatively early stages of product development. We could be waiting several years before we see any meaningful revenue begin to come in. Given these risks, we think Achillion may be undervalued considering the amount of cash on the balance sheet and pipeline of over 1300 compounds and intellectual property. Achillion is the type of company that could become a billion-dollar opportunity in the next decade. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is undoubtedly a high risk, high reward play. However, we would be long the stock below $3 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.