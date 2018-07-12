Nike's CDO Is Working, But Investors Are Getting Ahead Of Themselves

Lastly, I apply a relative valuation for Nike based on how the market used to value the stock before the CDO. With that, I adjust for the new growth rate and obtain an estimated valuation for NKE. It appears to be 17% overvalued.

However, it appears that the cost of implementing the CDO increased the COGS and thus decreased NKE's operating margins.

Nike (NKE) is doing very well lately, thanks to its Consumer Direct Offense (CDO) strategy that's based on a triple-double tactic. This initiative was announced on June 15, 2017. At the time, the company faced revenue disappointments on its year-over-year (YoY) growth. In this article, I'll try to break down how the company has changed since the adoption of the CDO.

How it used to be

As you can see from the figure above, the company was growing, but at a slower pace than before. Investors became used to double-digit top-line growth. Yet, Nike delivered many quarters with mid to low single-digit revenue increases. Q4' 17 was the last quarter before Nike started to put in place its CDO strategy.

Even so, the stock remained a tremendous long-term hold despite the slowdown in revenue growth. In the period shown in the chart above, the shares rose from roughly $37 to $60. That represents a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27%. This is an excellent return for shareholders, and it doesn't include the dividends that Nike has paid over the years.

To put that figure into context, over the same period, the S&P 500 (measured by the SPY ETF) had a CAGR of only 18%. This is even more impressive when factoring in NKE’s low beta coefficient of 0.72. A beta coefficient lower than one indicates that it's safer than the market benchmark.

With some back of the envelope math, we could conclude that NKE should have achieved a CAGR of 13% adjusting for its lower risk. However, NKE's shares rose at a CAGR of 27% which suggests that Nike has produced an alpha of 15%.

The triple-double

The triple-double is the foundation of Nike's Consumer Direct Offense strategy. It consists of three pillars: Double innovation, double speed, and double direct connections with consumers.

Double innovation consists in offering a more in-depth selection among its key franchises. Its purpose is to provide better choices for its consumers in styles, shoes, brands, among others.

The double speed initiative is the most straightforward, in my view. This one consists of cutting the time necessary to produce and sell its products. NKE intends to do this through investments in end-to-end digital capabilities to serve consumers at higher speed. As I'll later point out, it's likely that this initiative increased costs of goods sold for NKE in roughly 1-2% since its initiation.

The double direct consumer connection initiative consists of trying to sell more products through digital platforms. This is a much more cost-efficient way of selling its inventory because the NIKE Consumer Experience allows customers to simply click and buy. This sales channel doesn't need a lot of fixed costs and thus should enjoy better margins.

NIKE's augmented reality

Also, NKE’s augmented reality sets them apart from the competition. You can use your phone (with the SNKRS app) in certain places, and a Nike shoe will appear on your screen. From here, Nike can redirect you to their platform for checkout. This is the future of retail, and Nike is leading the way. In a few years, people will talk about how Nike has a 3-5-year head-start in augmented reality retail. In my view, this trend might solidify NIKE's leadership for the next decade. It's without a doubt a massive development.

Financial results

Nike has seen its top-line growth pace increase ever since it adopted the CDO strategy. Plus, outside factors have also helped boost sales. Externalities like the World Cup and the tax cuts ultra-charged the company's results. It's now reaching growth rates that it hasn't seen since Q2' 2015.

In the figure above, you can see that Nike has sustained a somewhat stable growth over the past few years. Yet, since Q2' 2015, top-line growth slowed down considerably.

Regarding its costs, the CDO strategy has incremented them a bit. The average cost of goods sold as a percentage of total revenues was 54.63%. Since the adoption of the triple-double tactic, this item has increased to 56.19% as a percentage of total revenues.

However, Selling and Administrative Expenses remained unchanged with the adoption of this new strategy. The average for this item was 31.74%, and post CDO, it decreased slightly to 31.63% as a percentage of total revenues. As I previously mentioned, these percentages suggest that the CDO costs and investments were primarily registered as COGS.

This worries me a bit because it would indicate that the new lower margin is here to stay. COGS then to be somewhat fixed, and Nike should try to scale them away into insignificance. However, I fear that the added revenues might not translate into extra profits due to lower operating margins.

Before the CDO strategy, NKE had an operating margin of 13.63%. Yet, since the adoption of the triple-double tactic, that margin has decreased to 12.18%.

With or without the CDO

I forecasted the revenues for NKE from Q4’ 2017 forward. This way we can compare what those results would have been without the CDO vis a vis what they were with the implementation of the CDO. The results are intriguing and left me slightly undecided about an investment in Nike.

Let me explain the figure above. Both the green and blue (points and bars) are the same until Q4' 2017. From there on, they diverge. The blue sets of data represent what the company results forecasted through a linear regression in revenues. The green sets of data represent what the real NKE results were since the adoption of the CDO.

Notice that it’s clear that the results forecasted a 2% contraction in revenue for Q1’ 2018. I suppose that management saw this as well and decided that it was necessary to make a new strategy and hence the implementation of the CDO. Because of this, the company managed to avoid a drop in revenues in FY2018, and it’s now close to 2015 levels of growth.

As I mentioned before, other factors helped the company. The tax cuts were a decisive factor for the latest quarterly result for NKE. Below, you’ll find the evolution of the company’s effective quarterly tax rate.

As you can see, NKE's effective tax rate has decreased from 25% to as little as 6% last quarter. The hefty tax you see for Q3' 2018 is normal. Every company took a massive hit in taxes after the Trump tax act.

Essentially, NKE pulled forward all its tax liabilities from the future and paid it all off in one single payment. From now on, the effective tax rate for NKE should remain in the mid-single digits.

Relative valuation

Since NKE beat the latest quarterly results, the stock has soared to all-time highs. Many of us are wondering if the stock is too expensive to jump in. After all, it’s evident that the company’s future is bright at this moment.

Luckily, we can calculate NKE's valuation relative to its previous multiples before the adoption of the CDO. I contend that this strategy was the catalyst for NKE's recent success. Thus, we could compare the earlier multiple with the current one and adjust for growth rates. Below, you'll find the calculation.

Conclusion

Nike remains a fantastic company with one of the most influential and recognizable brands in the world. Its Consumer Direct Offense strategy is working for the top line. Nevertheless, the operating income hasn't seen a similar improvement, which matters just as much as the total sales. It's likely that the associated costs with incrementing the revenue growth rate have translated into lower operating margins for NKE. We'll have to wait and see if these lower margins are temporary or permanent.

Other factors like the World Cup and the tax cuts have also played in the company's favor. After the recent win of France against Belgium in Russia, Nike is guaranteed to be the sponsor of the champion for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. This should boost the company's t-shirt sales. Furthermore, since the last reported quarter, Nike will now enjoy a much lower tax rate. These tax savings will also help the company's results in the long term.

Even so, it’s clear that the market is getting ahead of itself on NKE’s valuation. Its recent successes guaranteed a higher share price. But, from a relative valuation standpoint, the company appears to be overvalued by 17%.

NKE is a quality company that one shouldn't sell. However, it's important not to buy when the price is high either. Right now, it's time for shareholders to enjoy profits and wait for a pullback to $64 to add to their NKE's position. This company is shaping itself to be a long-term winner, in my view.

