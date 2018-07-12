Gilead: Cheap Valuation For Great Pipeline

After Q1 earnings release in early May, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) stock fell over 9% to around $65 per share, which is at the lower end of the 52-week range. To put this into perspective, GILD was trading slightly under $90 earlier this year. . Gilead has recognized falling revenue and EPS due to greater competition in the HCV remedy marketplace, cited in the Q1' 18 earnings release. In spite of falling revenues, I see now as the perfect entry point into GILD stock for the following reasons:

The company is trading at a cheap valuation compared to peer group and has maintained a similar profitability profile despite falling revenues. Management sentiment has recently spiked towards being more bullish and they have continued to return wealth to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in the midst of falling financial performance. The HIV portion of GILD's pipeline is gaining momentum and is positioned for success in future years. GILD is investing into having a well-balanced portfolio of remedy's, which will eventually take pressure off the HIV and HCV remedy's.

Q1 Financial Overview:

Wall Street reacted with a 9% stock price drop after GILD management reported for Q1' 18 earnings on 5/01. To summarize: GILD missed revenue by about 5.8% reporting $5.08B in revenue. To not much surprise, EPS also missed. EPS missed by over 11%, with actual EPS being $1.48 per share, while the mean expectation was $1.67 per share. Overall, during the past two years GILD revenue expectation has been trending downwards, but this was their biggest quarterly miss in revenue in about 5 years, displayed in the image below. Revenue guidance from management for 2018 is $20-$21B, which is about a 20% YOY decrease from $26B in 2017.

(Source: Sentieo ) ​​ The image below shows how revenues have been trending down each quarter for the past five quarters. It appears that the HIV and HBV sales have stayed relatively flat, and more significant losses have been realized by the HCV products, mainly Harvoni. From a Geographic standpoint, US sales have been falling more steadily than Europe and International. These charts are somewhat skewed because of the massive losses Harvoni has realized, which will be further discussed later. Overall, the conclusion that this brings me to is that the HIV and HBV businesses seem to be steady. There is significant opportunity for expansion in Europe, and the main concern that has been impacting GILD's top line is the HCV product line, mainly Harvoni.

The next chart shows revenues YOY by individual remedy. This is extremely insightful because it shows exactly where GILD's pain points are on an individual remedy basis. According to this chart, GILD has released two new products in the past year: Bitarvy and Vosevi. The main takeaways here are that as previously mentioned, Harvoni is greatly impacting GILD's top line. Harvoni's revenue dropped 75% YOY, which is equivalent to $1B in lost sales. This is the large majority of the 22% YOY drop in revenue that significantly impacted Q1'18 results. Management's comments on Harvoni are

The decreases in all major markets were primarily due to lower sales volume as a result of increased competition and a shift in the market from Harvoni to Epclusa.

Aside from the Harvoni mishap, there are many remedy's that have grown significantly YOY including Odefsev, Descovy, Gevoya, all of which are in the HIV domain of remedies. There are two medicines, Biktarvy and Yescarta, that are expected to be approved in Europe in Q3, which I believe will help to supplement the steady sales in Europe that were previously mentioned. Overall, the HIV domain seems to be performing well, while there is more concern on the HCP side of the house. Management's comment about their HIV pipeline are the following:

That is the first question. We clearly want to be sure we dispel any underlying concern. I'll start by saying that our -- the underlying growth of our HIV franchise is very, very healthy, and we view it as a growth franchise for 2018 and beyond

Finally, GILD's other products category gained 7% YOY, which shows that their non-core domains are growing. Later in this article there will be a pipeline discussion of GILD's new products outside of the HIV, HCP, and HCB space.

​ Another data point to note from Q1 is management's and analyst's sentiment. This is a linguistic analysis from Sentieo for the past 8 quarters that shows how management and analyst verbiage has changed, whether it trending flat, bullish, or bearish. This convergence in sentiment brings to light an interesting buying opportunity because Wall Street is not aligned with managed. Generally, management stays relatively even keeled, while analysts have been trending down, which is an uncommon occurrence by looking at the chart. The reason for management's bullish nature is largely due to their HIV pipeline and recently released products (Biktarvy and Vosevi). It is apparent that analysts are not buying into management's bullishness around the HIV pipeline, and future products, quite yet after falling financial performance the past couple of years.

​ (Source - Sentieo Sentiment Analysis) Fundamental Snapshot

One of the major reasons I like GILD right now is that even though they are not generating as much revenue, their financials have not fallen apart. This shows that in lieu of pain, they have created a sustainable business. It is very easy in the biotech space to make billions of dollars but burn almost all of that on R&D and trials because it takes a significant amount of investment to get drugs on the market.

The image below is a trend analysis of key financial metrics. As you will see, the past two years revenue has been falling, and in 2018, they again are expecting 20% revenue loss for a revenue total of $21B. However, during this time of struggle, their gross profit has remained about the same, and EBIT and EBITDA margins have only slightly fallen. FCF per share is lower, but still healthy in my opinion at 8.6%. And during this time of falling revenues they have started paying a dividend and have engaged in aggressive share buyback plans. In Q1'18 alone, they repurchased over $1B in stock, which amounts to 13.1 million shares at an average price of $79.21. The point of this chart is not to show that GILD is crushing it financially. It is showing that in times of struggle, they have been able to mitigate damages, still post acceptable EPS and FCF per share, and even return wealth to shareholders. It is clear that GILD is making less money, but they are not financially unstable to any degree.

From looking at the comparable chart, it is evident that GILD is trading at a cheap valuation. GILD is trading at the cheapest PE of 11.1X, while the mean is 13.5X. For every multiple, GILD is trading at a cheaper multiple than the average of the peer group. In addition to this, they have the highest current ratio of 2.7X. This shows that in despite of falling top line, they are theoretically least likely to go bankrupt in the short term. The median current ratio of the peer group is 1.4X, which is just over the threshold of being invest-able in my opinion. (Source - Sentieo )

GILD has been getting cheaper over time since they started having declining revenues in 2016 and 2017, after hitting a peak in 2015. This is important as an investor, because their valuation has properly adjusted based on financial performance. This is not always the case, sometimes companies that are struggling still trade at extremely high valuations, which is something I tend to stay away from.

The final part of valuation I would like to comment on is their two-year chart. This chart has the stock price, short positions, and 50-day moving average shown. What i like about this chart are the following points:

The 50 day moving average is at about $74 whereas the stock is currently trading at $68. This shows the stock is trading about 8% lower than where it has been over the past 50 days Shorts are way down. This signals that the market thinks that GILD has probably bottomed out and the stock will recover

Future Pipeline - HIV

The first image shows GILD's pipeline of drugs in their main domains of HIV and liver diseases. What I like here is that GILD has a nicely staggered set of remedies in various phases of approval. This is important because there will be new and updated products on the market over the course of about the next 3-10 years, providing more comprehensive coverage to patients. Successfully taking a drug from stage 1 to an FDA approval takes about 10 years to be cleared, if it ever is cleared at all. It is imperative for biotech companies to cast a wide net of various products and have remedies in various phases, so no all their eggs are in one basket and they continuously have products hitting the market. This is exactly how GILD has positioned themselves.

Future Pipeline - "Other"

Becoming well rounded is one thing that I think will significantly benefit GILD in the future. In the image below, you see GILD has made significant investment in creating remedies for diseases other than HIV, HCB, and HCV. I think that this will nicely complement their existing offering outside of HIV, HCV, and HCB that includes remedies to lymphoma, hematological malignancies, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. As previously mentioned, revenue for non HIV, HCB, and HCV had growth in Q1'18. Creating diversification is a longer play for the success of GILD in the next 3-6 years based on the pipeline phases drugs currently on in, seen in the image below. Overall, I view this as a positive indication that the company is not only working in their original domains, but also branching out and casting a wider net. One thing that works in GILD's advantage in comparison to smaller biotech companies is that GILD has the know-how and experience of working with the FDA on drug releases, which can help to expedite the process.

Conclusion

Despite recent financial woes, I believe GILD is in a good position and poised for future growth that is worth a long position. Management is bullish about their future pipeline and has been returning a significant amount of wealth to shareholders. In addition to that, their HIV business seems to be holding strong, while the HCV remedies have been struggling. GILD is trading at a cheap valuation which is apparent from looking at their peer group and a stock price chart and has maintained strong financial health in times of uncertainly. GILD certainly does not make as much money as they used to, but they are still running a financially sound company. I am bullish on the new HIV remedies that have been released from looking at Q1 results. Overall, GILD has a strong pipeline of drugs in their core domain, as well as branching out to other domains including respiratory and hematology drugs. I think GILD has a bright future due to strong fundamentals and a well-diversified pipeline in the works.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.