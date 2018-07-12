MSC Industrial Falls Short Again

MSC Industrial shares do look undervalued now, but management execution must improve, or the company will miss out on a lot of the benefits of this cyclical upturn.

MSC management is looking to add reps to boost growth, which in turn should drive better operating leverage, but this company has had a long run of lackluster performance now.

Continuing a regrettable pattern, MSC Industrial once again comes up short in volume growth in what looks like a very healthy manufacturing market environment.

In what has become an all-too-common pattern, industrial distributor MSC Industrial (MSM) missed the mark in its fiscal third quarter and issued disappointing guidance for the next quarter. This is quite disappointing for a company and stock that badly needs some beat-and-raise quarters to re-establish credibility with the Street, and the fact that the issues seem internal (in other words, strategic/management mistakes) is not going to help matters.

I do continue to believe that MSC Industrial has a good position in a segment of the industrial distribution market that should withstand competitive pressures from Amazon (AMZN) and other online/e-commerce distributors more effectively than many other distributors. I also believe the valuation now offers some upside, though management’s inability to execute on anything on a consistent basis is now a key concern.

Some Positives In FQ3, But Only Just Some

The fiscal third quarter was not a disaster for MSC Industrial, but it was yet another example of the company falling short of the mark, leading to another roughly 5% drop in response to the earnings report and guidance.

Revenue rose 11% as reported and closer to 6% on an organic basis, as the company saw disappointing mid-single-digit volume growth, coupled with a little bit of price/mix improvement. Manufacturing activity remains quite healthy, with MSC Industrial management acknowledging good end-markets while rival Fastenal (FAST) reported mid-teens growth from manufacturing customers in the same quarter.

Gross margin declined 70bp as reported but rose 10bp on an adjusted basis that strips out recent dilutive M&A activity. Given that modeling the immediate impact of M&A can be challenging, it’s hard to benchmark this performance versus expectations, but I’m tempted to call it “good enough”. Operating income rose 13%, or 12% on an adjusted basis, with 20bp of reported operating margin improvement and 80bp of M&A-adjusted margin improvement.

Aside from the fact that sales momentum was weaker than expected overall, the trend in monthly sales wasn’t too surprising, with average daily sales growth decelerating from over 14% in April (including M&A) to around 10% in June, as the recovery matures and the comps get more challenging.

Unfortunately, management lowered its guidance for the next quarter, with underlying implied organic volume growth of only around 4% - well short of where I think the company should be at this point in the cycle and where the company would see truly attractive operating leverage.

Self-Inflicted Wounds

MSC management has trotted out a variety of excuses for its underperformance over the last couple of years, with everything from weather to holidays to acquisition disruption being blamed at some point. Management has also acknowledged its own errors, and that is now apparently the principal driving issue in the ongoing underperformance.

Specifically, management has under-hired in sales to support its growth during this recovery phase. This is not an unheard-of issue in business – one of the key issues with cutting costs in downturns is to not leave yourself hamstrung for the eventual recovery – but it is one that the management of a cyclical company like MSC should have been better-prepared to address. The company is now trying to make up for lost time with a significant headcount expansion, but the impact won’t be seen for at least another six months, and I’m willing to give even odds that we’re going to hear about “sales force integration and productivity issues” as an excuse for underperformance in the not-so-distant future.

Some Worthwhile Core Attributes

There are still some aspects to the MSC story that can support a “it will get better” call. Management has made sales growth a top priority, and the company is now hiring reps to drive that growth. The company also continues to prioritize and expand technical/high-touch businesses like metalworking, C-class supplies, vending, and production fasteners where it will be harder for price-based online competition to make serious inroads.

To that end, the company acquired All Integrated Solutions back in May. Although this is not a large company (around $65 million in revenue), it brings a high-touch service model in fasteners, MRO, and assembly tools that fits MSC’s desired model, not to mention adding more exposure to manufacturing in the Upper Midwest region. The deal was a little pricey, though (low double-digit EBITDA multiple) it will take more than a year to see accretion from the deal.

The Opportunity

Given that the company’s most recently-completed distribution center is still under-utilized, there should be worthwhile margin leverage potential if and when sales ramp up. I do believe “if and when” is an accurate statement, though, as the company’s run of volume underperformance suggests weaker market share performance than management wants to acknowledge and rivals like Grainger (GWW), Fastenal, and Amazon could squeeze even harder down the road.

My expectations for MSC were already lower than the Street’s, so my revisions to my model are quite modest. I still expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth, and I still believe a DCF-based fair value in the mid-$80s is appropriate. EV/EBITDA offers more upside (into the low-to-mid $90’s), particularly if you believe prevailing multiples in the industrial space can endure.

The Bottom Line

I have given a lot of leeway to MSC, and that really hasn’t been rewarded. My patience is pretty close to an end, and I need to see meaningful signs of improving volume and improving management execution, or it will be time to depart a long-held position. The valuation argument is more compelling now, particularly as distributors like MSC should do well later in the cycle, but MSC absolutely must improve its operating performance for these shares to work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.