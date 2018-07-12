Keurig Dr Pepper Now Here

One of my favorite stocks to cover in my early years at Seeking Alpha was Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (or Keurig Green Mountain). The k-cup maker was one of the original momentum names, seeing large price swings over time as high growth quickly evaporated. A few years after going private, the name is back in the market this week after its merger with Dr Pepper Snapple. That leaves us today with the new company, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), which has done quite well in its early trading seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With Keurig coming back to the market, the stock has seen a pop like you might normally see with a hot IPO. Part of the rally is likely due to Dr Pepper investors reinvesting their huge cash dividend of $103.75 per share. Even if you have to pay taxes, there are likely those who used this boatload of cash in their accounts to increase their holdings in the newly merged company.

The rally though does make me a bit cautious at current levels, however. First, the $0.60 expected dividend (detailed in merger slides) has gone from an annual yield of 3.01% prior to closing to just 2.40% at $25 a share. That's more than 100 basis points lower than competitor Coca-Cola (KO) at 3.49% and 90 basis points behind PepsiCo (PEP). In fact, the new yield for Keurig Dr Pepper doesn't even get you what a 2-year US Treasury note gets you currently, just under 2.60%.

Dividend yields are very important to those who invest in consumer staples, so that lagging yield is a bit of a red flag in such a low interest rate environment. Additionally, if we use the $1.27 in pro-forma EPS detailed in the merger slides above, KDP has seen its P/E ratio jump from 15.7 to 19.7, with PepsiCo also trading at 19.7 times this year's expected earnings and Coca-Cola going for 21.4 times.

The major issue I have is that pro-forma earnings number depends on $600 million in synergies on an annualized basis, but the company doesn't expect to get there until 2021. Taking out those synergies and the valuation would rise by about 10%. A lot of things can happen between now and then, and don't forget that US interest rates have risen about 20 basis points since the deal was announced (10-Year Treasury). For a company that was supposed to have net debt of $16.6 billion at closing, higher interest expenses can limit any synergies from combining.

Keurig Dr Pepper is off to a good start, but I'd like to see the first earnings report before making any long-term recommendation. The stock has likely jumped from investors reinvesting the large cash dividend that was paid out as a result of the transaction, but that buying pressure will fade significantly over time. With a decreased dividend yield and higher valuation, the name will now need to show the merger was worth it.

