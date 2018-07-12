Main Street Capital Corp.: Why Not Buy This Top-Shelf 7.4%-Yielding BDC For Your DGI Portfolio?

Main Street Capital Corp. could be on track to reach new DNII records this year, as long as the U.S. economy and capital markets don't crater.

I have added to my existing position in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) this week based on the company's excellent NII, NAV and dividend growth history, and an expected upcoming dividend hike. MAIN's share price has recovered consistently from the February 2018 market sell-off, and shares are no longer oversold. I expect Main Street Capital Corp. to raise its monthly dividend later this year. An investment in Main Street Capital Corp. at today's price point implies a 7.4 percent dividend yield (including special distributions).

I added Main Street Capital Corp. in March of this year @$35.40, but have now again pulled the buy trigger...even though shares are far from being cheap. Nonetheless, I am happy to pay a 60 percent premium to MAIN's Net Asset Value because Main Street Capital Corp. is sleep-well-at-night BDC.

Source: StockCharts

Strong Growth In All Key Measures

Main Street Capital Corp. is a business development company that has seen consistent grow in its Net Asset Value, its net investment income and its dividend. This is worth repeating: In a sector where BDCs regularly report Net Asset Value declines, Main Street Capital Corp. has actually grown its book value more consistently than any other BDC.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

In lockstep with a growing portfolio and book value, Main Street Capital Corp. has raked in more investment income, producing impressive year-over-year growth rates in the process.

For instance, in the first quarter of 2018, Main Street Capital Corp. pulled in $39.3 million in distributable net investment income (DNII), that's 17 percent more than in the year ago quarter. If the rest of 2018 is as good as the first quarter was, Main Street Capital Corp. could be on track to log another record year in terms of DNII.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

On a per-share basis, Main Street Capital Corp.'s distributable net investment income has risen from $0.76/share in 2007 to $2.63/share in Q1-2018 (LTM basis), reflecting total growth of 246 percent. Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Excellent Dividend Coverage

As far as Main Street Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage is concerned, MAIN really is a sleep-well-at-night BDC. The company easily covers its recurring dividend payout of $0.19/share (paid monthly) with both net investment income and distributable net investment income.

Here are the stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Highest Price Tag In The Sector

Main Street Capital Corp. sells for the biggest premium to Net Asset Value in the sector, by a long shot.

Here's how MAIN compares against a group of other high-yield BDCs with name recognition.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

As one can see, Main Street Capital Corp. has consistently demanded the highest premium to NAV in the sector, which is a reflection of the BDC's excellent underwriting history, strong portfolio performance, and ability to raise its dividend. Put differently: Quality has its price. If you want quality, you have to be willing to pay top-dollar.

Dividend Hike

I continue to expect Main Street Capital Corp. to announce an increase in its monthly distribution from $0.19/share to $0.195/share in the fourth quarter, reflecting a potential increase of 2.6 percent. In addition to Main Street Capital Corp.'s monthly dividend, the BDC also pays two semi-annual special dividends of $0.275/share each. The supplemental dividends are paid in June and December. Hence, an investment in MAIN currently yields 7.36 percent. Factoring in a $0.005/share dividend hike for the monthly dividend, investors are looking at a 7.52 percent forward yield.

Your Takeaway

Is it worth paying a more than 60 percent premium to Main Street Capital Corp.'s last reported Net Asset Value? In my opinion, it is worth it, and I am comfortable buying MAIN at such a high valuation because the company's performance justifies the premium.

Main Street Capital Corp. consistently demanded the highest NAV-multiple in the sector, because investors agree that MAIN is the best BDC out there. The company has produced excellent NAV, DNII and dividend growth in the last six years, and it could even hit new DNII records this year if the economy and capital markets remain in good shape. The dividend is covered with D/NII, and will it most likely be raised later this year. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.