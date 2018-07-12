Broadcom: Another Disturbing Deal

The tech giant passed on the opportunity to buy itself at a cheaper price and prove to the market the R&D expense levels will maintain market share.

On Wednesday, Broadcom (AVGO) announced another acquisition that should be disturbing to shareholders. My previous research warned against owning the stock until the company quit making deals in a signal that Broadcom was the best investment around and the tech giant no longer needed to buy growth. The stock is down ~$35 on the deal and isn't likely to rally due to a software purchase focused on mainframes and not the cloud.

Proposed Deal

Broadcom agreed to purchase CA (CA) for a value of ~$18.9 billion. The $44.50 purchase price has the company formerly known as Computer Associates up 18% in initial trading. Investors clearly see the deal getting done with the stock trading at nearly $44.00 and only $0.50 below the deal price.

Image Source: Broadcom merger presentation

The issue with paying a premium price for CA is that Broadcom is already a cheap stock and relatively so at 12x forward EPS estimates before the deal rumors started. No reason exists to pay up for CA with the $12 billion buyback approved to repurchase their own shares on the cheap.

AVGO PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The other issue is that CA has limited growth. Over the last 5 years, the company has a few growth spikes above 5% growth, but for the most part CA generates around 1% growth. The market forecasts that 1% growth rate for 2018 and 2019.

CA Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Even Broadcom promotes buying CA for the ~1% growth rate. The suggestion for the merger is the ability to increase EBITDA margins up to 55%, but the prime issue is that EBITDA margins aren't that valuable for a highly indebted firm.

Source: Broadcom merger presentation

Disturbing Part

Losing out on buying Qualcomm (QCOM) was a troubling sign for Broadcom shareholders. Buying the 5G wireless technology from Qualcomm on the cheap was promising though the deal at a proposed amount of $120 billion was also a sign of the end of the road.

Over the last several years, the previous Avago Technologies purchased company after company including Broadcom and Brocade that built the new Broadcom Limited into a $100+ billion giant in the semiconductor space. The deal for Qualcomm though would've made the company a behemoth with annual revenues topping $40 billion and limited ability to grow via acquisitions going forward.

Source: Broadcom investor presentation

A deal for the likes of CA wouldn't even move the needle on a combined Broadcom/Qualcomm. Now investors get to see that Broadcom has no plan other than acquiring technology companies and stripping out costs in order to grow.

The question remains whether Broadcom can produce quality products with such a low R&D expense level. The plan of the past includes paying premium prices to buy the talent and innovations of other companies.

In comparison to Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Broadcom spends far less on R&D as a total and a percentage of revenues. As well, the spending isn't keeping up with growth as the percentage trends down.

AVGO Research and Development Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Broadcom ended FQ1 with $8.2 billion in cash and $17.6 billion in debt. This deal will add $18.4 of net debt. The tech giant will suddenly have $27.8 billion of net debt.

The problem is that Broadcom can't prove to a concerned investment community that the company can spend these levels on R&D and innovate as needed. The best solution was repurchasing their shares on the cheap to provide a boost to FY19 EPS estimates while simultaneously proving to the markets that the company could grow without buying another tech company.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that buying the slow growing CA for a 20% premium makes absolutely no logical sense. Broadcom is now taking on a lot of debt and fails to prove to the market that the growth via acquisition method isn't hiding under-spending on R&D.

Investors should continue avoiding Broadcom despite the stock hitting yearly lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.