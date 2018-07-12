What Will Happen To The British Pound Now?

However, economic growth continues to rise and the GBP/USD has not seen an overly large loss.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that while the British pound could be set for a further decline, I would see a level below 1.30 as marking a buying opportunity.

With the recent resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, this has led to significant political uncertainty in Britain – never mind uncertainty regarding Brexit itself.

In light of the resignations, we saw the GBP/USD fall to a low of just under 1.32 before settling at 1.3257 at the time of writing:

Additionally, we see that the GBP/USD is still trading significantly above levels seen before the end of June:

Taking this into account, is there a potential for upside as I previously alluded to?

Some of the main reasons I anticipated an upside going forward was stronger than expected economic growth driven by exports, along with a high probability of a rate rise in August as being potentially positive events for the pound going forward.

Do the recent resignations stand to impact all this significantly?

Britain has recently reported 0.3 percent growth in GDP in May after seeing a slowdown earlier in the year. Moreover, the Bank of England is still set to raise rates in August on the back of faster growth.

Moreover, let’s dive deeper into specifically the type of agreement that Theresa May is attempting to negotiate with the EU. Essentially, the proposed agreement creates a “UK-EU free trade area”, which seeks to establish a common set of rules for the trading of goods and agricultural products between the two regions. This is essentially an implementation of what has come to be known as “soft Brexit”, where the UK is no longer a formal member of the EU but continues to abide by many of its rules and regulations as far as trade goes.

Purely from an economic standpoint, markets appear to be reacting to this positively as the proposal does minimize interruptions to trade between the UK and EU. However, the proposal does also potentially limit the ease with which Britain could strike trade deals with other countries upon leaving the EU.

I’ll be watching the GBP/USD closely to see what happens next. Should current political tensions in the UK manifest themselves into a full-blown crisis, then we could see a significant dip in the pound in the short-term. However, if growth continues and the BOE goes ahead and raises rates next month, then this could spell a long-term rebound for the GBP/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.