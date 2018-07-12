Should You Buy Keg Royalties Income Fund And Its 6.4%-Yielding Dividend?

It is currently trading at a discount to its peer Boston Pizza and has an attractive dividend yield of 6.4%.

Investment Thesis

Keg Royalties Income Fund (OTC:KRIUF) (TSX:KEG.UN) “The Keg” operates 103 full-service restaurants across Canada. The company has consistently grown its royalty pool sales and same store sales in the past. It has also grown its dividend by 18% in the past 6 years. The Keg is currently trading at an attractive valuation based on price to free cash flow analysis. It also offers an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 6.4%. Hence, we believe it is a good investment choice for income investors seeking a stable income.

Source: Company Website

What we like about Keg

A national brand

The Keg is an industry leader in the full-service restaurant in Canada. As of March 31, 2018, its royalty pool includes 103 Keg restaurants, 47 of which are corporate restaurants (37 in Canada and 10 in the United States), and 56 franchise restaurants (all are located in Canada). The company is mostly focused in three provinces: Ontario (43 restaurants), British Columbia (19 restaurants), and Alberta (18 restaurants). These three provinces have GDP growth rates above or equal to the national average in 2018 and should continue to perform well in 2019.

Favorable outlook

According to Restaurants Canada, sales in the full-service restaurant category are forecasted to increase by an average of 4.1% between 2017 and 2021. This should act as strong tailwind for The Keg to grow its royalty pool sales.

Steadily increasing royalty income

The Keg has managed to grow its restaurants steadily by opening new restaurants in potential growth area (typically 1~3 restaurants per year) while closing some underperforming restaurants. As a result, the company continues to post steadily increasing royalty income. As can be seen from the chart below, its royalty pool system sales reached C$600 million in 2017. This is an annual growth rate of 4.2%. In this past quarter, its royalty income increased to about C$162 million from C$154.1 million a year ago. This represents a growth rate of 5.1%.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Strong same store sales growth

The following chart shows The Keg’s SSSG rate since Q1 2016. As the chart below shows, the company maintains positive SSSG. This is particularly impressive if we compare it to Boston Pizza’s (BPZZF) mediocre SSSG (see second chart below). The Keg’s same-store sales growth rate is also much better than its industry peers.

The Keg’s SSSG (Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

Boston Pizza’s SSSG (Source: Investor Presentation)

A high payout ratio

The Keg has a payout ratio of nearly 100% (98.3% in 2017). Normally a high dividend payout ratio is a warning sign, as the company may not generate enough cash flow to pay its dividends. However, there is little need for The Keg to retain lots of cash for other purposes as their business model is simply collecting royalties from its stores.

Consistent dividend increase

Thanks to its strategy to open 1 to 3 stores per year, and growing its same store sales, The Keg has increased its annual distributable cash and dividends pretty consistently. Although there may be one or two turbulent years, in general, the company has done pretty well growing its dividend. As a result, its dividend has increased from C$0.96 per share in 2012 to C$1.137 per share in 2017. This is a growth of about 18% in 6 years. We expect the company to continue to increase its dividend modestly in the next few years due to a combination of increasing store counts, and SSSG. The Keg has an interesting dividend payment structure where it pays regular dividends and a special dividend at the end of the year. It currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0946 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.4% (excluding special dividend).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Valuation at a discount

The Keg is currently trading at a price to free cash flow ratio of 11.1x. This is two multiples below Boston Pizza’s 13.1x. Given the fact that The Keg has better SSSG in the past, we believe The Keg is currently trading at an attractive price.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

While we like The Keg and its business model, we are concerned about a possible slowdown in Canadian economy due to trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada. According to a report released by TD Economics, if a trade tension escalates into a full-blown trade war, Canadian GDP growth can be “effectively flat for half a year with growth of -0.7% and -0.1% q/q annualized in 2019Q3 and 2019Q4 respectively.” In The Keg’s largest market Ontario (where about 42% of its restaurants are located), one in five manufacturing jobs can be taken away in the province. If this scenario happens, its royalty pool sales SSSG may suffer a decline as more people choose not to dine out.

Health risk

Since the primary item served at The Keg's restaurants is beef, its royalty revenue can be impacted by events such as the outbreak of "mad cow disease." Although infrequent, it had happened in the past. Investors may recall that back in 2003, an outbreak happened which resulted in a ban of Canadian beef products in many countries. If an outbreak such as the one in 2003 happens, Keg's business can be impacted as its both its revenue and margin can be impacted due to less restaurant traffics as well as higher price of beef.

Casual dining segment is competitive

Since casual dining segment is intensely competitive, factors such as price, service, food quality, and location can influence consumer behavior. Its menu also will need to be innovative in order to satisfy changing consumer appetite and stay competitive. Any missteps may result in a decline in its store traffic and SSSG.

Investor Takeaway

The Keg has a good business model collecting royalty income from its 103 restaurants across Canada. It has a good track record of growing its royalty pool sales and has returned most of its distributable cash to its shareholders in the past. Hence, we believe The Keg is an attractive investment choice for income investors as it offers an attractive and growing dividend with a yield of 6.4%.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.