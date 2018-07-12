GMS: Decline Creates Buying Opportunity

The acquisition will boost revenue to $3 billion and only help GMS grow faster and stronger, thus the decline in share price is meaningless.

Net income is down slightly, and this is mainly due to the recent acquisition of Titan in Canada.

Gypsum Management and Supply appears to be continuing its upward momentum with another round of record revenue.

On 28th June, Gypsum Management and Supply (GMS) reported Q4 earnings and the stock fell 16.2%. This fall was completely unwarranted, and any serious shareholder will realise that this creates a massive buying opportunity and will be stocking up on shares ahead of Q1 earnings later in the year.

Reason For The Decline

It all comes down to the analysts and what they forecasted. That being an EPS of $0.65, but the company could only manage $0.24.

If investors actually paid attention to the company and its recent developments, they would understand why the EPS came in way below estimates. The sell-off is mostly due to good ol' herd mentality.

Looking closer at the report, it's clear that the company had a very good year with really impressive growth. Q4 revenue increased 3.4% from the same quarter last year to $635.8 million and gross profit increased 2.4% to $205.8 million. Net income is where the investors are getting it all wrong - they saw the word "declined" and started selling shares as quickly as they could. It's true, net income did fall all the way down to $9.9 million.

Net income declining by $4.4 million means that I should sell my shares, right? Wrong! This decrease is all thanks to the closing of GMS's acquisition of Titan, which is the market-leading gypsum supply dealer in Canada and will allow GMS to enter the Canadian market from a predominant position.

The company has commented that the decline in net income primarily stems from two costs related to the acquisition, the pre-tax transaction costs of $3 million and the pre-tax mark-to-market currency adjustments of $5.1 million.

Other Promising Prospects

If the acquisition isn't enough for investors to get excited, the strategic cost reduction plan initiated in May of this year should. Management implemented this plan in an attempt to improve margins and boost operational efficiency. They forecast savings of around $20 million from this plan on an annual basis.

The "other product sales" category was up 5.6% to $153.2 million from Q4 2017. Most other categories also saw modest growth, with the exception of Wallboard, which had a small dip in volume that was offset slightly by higher pricing. Management says that the growth amongst all other categories is a result of pricing improvement and the positive impact of acquisitions, among other things.

Management has repeatedly said that they're committed to improving margins, and they have - operating and net margins have been increasing YOY without a hiccup since the IPO.

In the Q4 earnings call, management also announced the completion of 5 other acquisitions, as well as the opening of three more greenfields in FY18 and two others in Q1 FY19. Collectively, this equates to 12 additional branches.

Looking Closer At The Titan Acquisition

Titan is being acquired for $627 million (or $800 million Canadian for those reading from up North). This price represents a multiple of less than 8x TTM pro forma EBITDA based on January '18 numbers.

From the get-go, the acquisition will be creating value for shareholders, with expected cost synergies to the tune of $10 million. Titan will also be contributing anywhere between $68.0 million and $72.0 million in EBITDA (adjusted, of course) to GMS's financial results by April next year.

A very big issue with most acquisitions is clashing corporate cultures. It may not seem like much, but this can make or break a firm. Luckily, GMS has decided to keep Titan's existing management team on to lead its "Canadian operations". Unless management attempt to meddle excessively in the operations of their Canadian counterparts, which is highly unlikely, it shouldn't be a problem.

When the deal closes in Q1 of FY '19, GMS will have more than 240 branches in 42 states as well as in 5 Canadian provinces, all of which will further strengthen the company's competitive position in Northern America.

Titan is the market leader in Canada, and GMS is hoping on using that to take part in more opportunities in the Canadian market. Titan, being one of the only 2 national players in Canada, will allow GMS to do exactly that.

In a recent call where management spoke exclusively about the acquisition, they expected that more severe building codes with respect to insulation in Canada would increase insulation consumption. This will include a favourable pricing environment created by tight supply and demand.

Seeing as insulation represents 19% of Titan's sales, or its 2nd-largest product category, management have noted that Titan is positioned exceptionally well to capture this growth.

Why I Would Buy GMS Right Now

GMS's management run a tight ship, increasing revenues and net income as much as possible, whilst also staying focused on cutting costs in order to improve margins.

The recent decline in share price has made the company very attractive. In fact, it is currently trading at the lowest P/E multiple ever recorded in company history: 17.5x. Please note, the low of 17.36x was only recorded a few days ago, right after the decline.

Looking at competitors of the same size (market caps of more than $1 billion), GMS also has the lowest P/E multiple; comparing it to the industry and S&P 500 produced similar results.

I've never been a fan of forecasts and so, I won't provide any. I do realise, however, that many readers may find them useful, so here it is: according to TipRanks, the average price target set by analysts is $33, which represents an upside of more than 20% from current levels. As soon as Q1 earnings are released and EPS shows even the slightest increase over Q1 '17, the share price will rise again to more palatable levels.

Other than that, GMS had an ROIC of 7.58% which is much better than what can be expected in a market where management says competition is starting to get fierce. It shows that they truly are dedicated to creating value for shareholders. The interest coverage ratio is still very favourable, and the current ratio at 2.71 is stable.

At the end of the day, the most important aspects of GMS are the fact that it is a market leader and have significant scale advantages. Both of these factors will come in handy as pricing pressures continue to mount among the company and its competitors in the fight for market share.

In Conclusion

The margins are good, prospects are great and the price is just right!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.