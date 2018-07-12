Equal-Weight Carries Its Weight: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought for The Day: There is a logic to the superior portfolio performance of equal-weighting, but beyond the academic arguments the methodology humbly admits we can’t know the future.

​Equal Portfolio Weighting

"When the equal-weighted version of the index is rebalanced quarterly to return to equal weights, constituents which have underperformed are purchased, and constituents which have outperformed are reduced, a contrarian value strategy that has produced excess returns relative to the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 index over long time intervals.” (Ploutos)

China Not More Fragile Than The U.S.

“​If the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese and other imports turn into noticeable price increases, consumer spending could crumple in a matter of months, and US economic growth could fall to close to zero from an estimated 2.8% to 4% for the second quarter.” (David Goldman)

Sharpe-Ratio Alternative

​“In the future, ‘ultimate omega’ will be the measure I will turn to most frequently when deciding upon the optimal investment strategy. After all, it contains more information about in-sample returns than any other performance measure, so no wonder that it correlates so well with out-of-sample returns.” (Yuval Taylor)

ETF Trading

​"[Podcast] host Ron DeLegge talks about ETFs that use ‘light’ leverage called PortfolioPlus ETFs from Direxion Investments - how they work and where they fit into a diversified investment strategy. Also, Ron shares four battle proven trading strategies." (Index Investing Show)

Alternative Investments​

“Though alternative investments have differences among them, they have a common characteristic: they typically have less volatility than equities and, therefore, offer diversification benefits and the potential for improved risk-adjusted returns within a total portfolio context. In a market environment like 2018, where volatility has increased, this can help investors.” (Russell Investments)

Thought For The Day

There is a big debate among finance academics as to what kind of portfolio weighting is the best way to construct an index – market cap, equal weight or fundamental weighting. It’s a boring, technical debate. I’ll just note that practically speaking, most products on the market are market-cap-weighted; these appear to do less well than the other two weighting schemes over long stretches, though perhaps not in momentum-fueled bull markets such as we’ve seen over the past decade.

Ploutos, in the above-linked article, calculates that equal-weighting “has outperformed capitalization-weighting by 2.8% per annum for a period stretching from 1927 to 2016." That’s an astonishing result, one which some observers think won’t persist. It seems logical to me that the equal portfolio weighting will always to better, long term, than a portfolio whose rules force it to buy the most expensive stocks.

Nevertheless, this academic debate is less interesting to me than the strategic merits of admitting we don’t know what the future holds and therefore simply splitting the difference – whether that be between and among S&P stocks or between and among broad asset classes like stocks, real estate and cash.

--

