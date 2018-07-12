Disciplined Investing For The Long Run

Thesis

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is an exceptionally well-managed REIT, currently out of favor in the market for a multitude of reasons. Persistent headlines on the retail apocalypse and notable retailer bankruptcies have put Tanger shares on sale in recent months. During this time, management has opportunistically recaptured square footage from their troubled or bankrupt tenants, refinanced their senior notes at a favorable rate, and returned even more capital through share buybacks.

While the valuation remains depressed, management met with over seventy major retailers following Q1. Their takeaway was that retailer sentiment is improving and the amount of bankruptcies is tapering. After biting the bullet in Q1 and clearing out significant square footage from bankrupt tenants, Tanger is poised to rapidly boost occupancy as retail conditions improve. Their conservative balance sheet leaves the dividend well covered and their portfolio ready to strategically expand.

Patient, long-term investors receive a 5.75% dividend (with an optional DRP) as they witness a steady convergence of market and intrinsic values over the next 12 months . Tanger represents a safe, compounding investment at an inefficient valuation.

Background

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a North Carolina-based REIT and the premier owner and operator of outlet centers in the US and Canada. They manage a portfolio of 44 outlet centers (approximately 15.3 million square feet) and view their business as recession-resilient. “In good times, people love a bargain, and in tough times, people need a bargain," CEO, Steve Tanger.

They have been in business nearly 40 years and have increased their dividend each year since IPO in 1993. They maintain an investment grade credit rating and have never ended a year with less than 95% occupancy.

Why Now?

Tanger shares have seen an over 50% drawdown from $41.85 (July '16) to $19.95 (May '18). Shares bottomed out following Q1 with the high-profile bankruptcies of Toys “R” Us (6 locations within Tanger) and Nine West (19 locations). As part of their bankruptcy proceeding, Nine West closed their stores seven months ahead of schedule, forcing Tanger to unexpectedly lower full-year guidance. A revised guidance and several notable closures aggressively fanned the narrative of declining conditions in both Tanger and the broad retail segment. This was the perfect combination for an irrational market response.

The headline numbers stole the focus from the fact that there has been no decline in traffic at Tanger centers, and notable tenants like Old Navy, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, and Coach performed excellently. Investors largely overlooked the fact that the closures – while expensive - allowed management to recapture an expected 72,000 square feet from underperforming tenants and immediately look to put it to work for Q2.

A perfect illustration can be found in their flagship property of Riverhead, NY. As management has stated all along, they are investing in their centers for the long run. If you were to simply look at the quarterly results, you’d see a slide in occupancy and a decline in sales per square foot at this location. If you dig into the story, you’ll see this came from the closure of an outdated OfficeMax, which will be replaced with a new West Elm center this summer. Replacing tenants like these is expensive upfront but will unquestionably improve sales per square foot and the customer experience for years to come.

I believe Q1 represented a bottom in multiple respects. Tanger bore many of the short-term replacement costs and saw a low point in several fundamentals. Additionally, I do not anticipate an event will illicit such a negative response from the market again, nor do I anticipate the fundamentals declining anywhere below Tanger’s current guidance. I believe the current valuation reflects a disconnect from the long-term story and fundamentals of the company.

Why Tanger?

A common mistake is conflating Tanger's business model with that of traditional malls. Seeking Alpha contributor, Brad Thomas has done an excellent job discussing this - I highly recommend his work.

The connection is understandable because Tanger does not have true apples-to-apples comps in the public market; however, the layout between a traditional mall and a Tanger outlet center is fundamentally different. The crucial point is that Tanger centers are not reliant on anchor stores like J.C. Penny (JCP), Sears (SHLD), or Bon-Ton (OTCPK:BONTQ).

While Tanger has undoubtedly dealt with their share of tenant closures, no single closure would create the existential threat to a location akin to losing an anchor store at a traditional mall. Tanger's diverse tenant mix (no single tenant occupies more than 7.9% of total square feet) allows them to stay nimble and quickly replace underperforming tenants. The layout of their centers is designed to be as flexible as possible to minimize tenant turnover downtime.

To quote CEO, Steve Tanger on why the outlet industry is unique:

Our industry is underbuilt. There are only about 175 outlet centers in the country, with about 70 million square feet. There are over 1,000 regional malls with about 1 billion square feet. We do not have large, multiple-level department stores… ‘Category-killer’ type of stores. We have a property type and a structure that is easily adaptable to new trends, and that is why we have been able to – for 37 years – never end a year less than 95% occupied.

I agree with Tanger’s sentiments on the outlet industry. Their traffic numbers illustrate that consumer demand for their centers is there, and Tanger has invested heavily into the consumer experience, which they view as their main advantage over eCommerce. Improvements like free Wi-Fi, mobile charging stations, digital directories, and a VIP lounge have significantly improved the shopper experience. The recent closures of underperforming stores have skewed short-term occupancy and sales figures to paint a picture worse than the reality of the situation.

Valuation

Through a simple relative valuation, I anticipate Tanger’s valuation to correct within the range of 11x and 13x forward AFFO. For context, Tanger currently trades at about 9.5x trailing AFFO. Shares traded north of 16x in 2016 and bottomed out around 8x following the recent events. The magnitude of these swings alone should signal an inefficient valuation - this is a $2.25B steady, well-established REIT. The midpoint of my anticipated range with the midpoint of 2018 guidance suggests a conservative target price of $29.16. This equates to a 22% upside before any dividend consideration.

Risks

While their layout is highly adaptable to tenant turnover, closures are always expensive in the short term. Perhaps their biggest concern is the fate of Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) – which owns brands like Dress Barn, Ann Taylor, and Maurices. Ascena occupies 6.8% of Tanger’s total square footage, and the company is dramatically underperforming.

Additionally, Tanger views the customer experience at each of their centers as their main competitive advantage over eCommerce. They have invested in a variety of amenities at their centers to improve the overall experience. With that said, there is no assurance this will keep consumers coming to their locations.

