CHF/EUR Likely To Find Support At 0.86

Moreover, contagion arising from Italy and the United Kingdom could further fuel demand for risk-off assets.

At the beginning of the month, I expressed my view that the Swiss franc could stand to rise further against the euro on the back of growing fears regarding a global trade war.

In the last week, we see that the CHF/EUR has descended slightly to a level of 0.8591 at the time of writing:

My prior view was that the CHF/EUR is likely to find support at the 0.86 level and rise from there. Will this prove to be the case going forward?

In the past week, we have seen trade tensions intensify between Europe and the United States, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel stating that the decision could be taken to impose retaliatory tariffs on American companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others.

Indeed, we have recently seen the Swiss franc start to make back some ground against the U.S. dollar on the back of escalating trade tensions, with the CHF/USD also finding support at 1.0072:

Accounting for this, I anticipate that we will see rises in the Swiss franc over the next week, and a rise in the CHF/EUR to the 0.87 mark is quite plausible in my opinion.

Taking a longer term view, both Italy and the United Kingdom could prove to be significant sources of contagion for the global economy, and this would likely lead to a significant flight to safety where we see risk-off assets such as the franc continue to rise.

With regards to Italy, the country has indicated that it does not necessarily wish to leave the euro of its own volition. However, the government debt size for this country is greater than that of Portugal, Spain, Ireland, and Greece combined. Should the debt crisis in Italy intensify and the possibility of default becomes very real, then this would have very adverse effects for the eurozone - and it is likely that the euro would dive sharply against the franc under these circumstances.

Moreover, while a "soft Brexit" is now back on the cards in the United Kingdom - there could nonetheless be a period of lower than average growth while Britain adjusts to Brexit - and this could have a knock-on effect in terms of global growth.

Taking the above into account, I anticipate that we could very well continue to see further rises in the CHF/EUR, and I reiterate my bullish view in this regard.

