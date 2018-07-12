YY: Accounting Game Makes Stock Cheap For Investors

There are many articles discussing YY's business model and competitive advantage that you can find on the internet, so this is a relatively short post that will only cover the core aspects of an investment in YY.

Source note: All data is taken from YY's most recent 20-F report and HUYA's F-1 registration statement.

Business Model

YY.com (NASDAQ:YY) is a Chinese online live-streaming service. On this website, you can live-stream practically anything from music/dancing to games. Needless to say, the merits of this business model lend themselves to handsome profitability. Live-streaming is all about viewership: If I’m guaranteed 100,000 users on YY vs. 50,000 on another platform, YY will get my vote. It is also a self-reinforcing mechanism; the larger a service gets, the lower customer acquisition cost becomes. This is reflected in the financials, another case of profitable growth - except this growth is more dramatic. Revenue has grown from 1.8 billion yuan to almost 12 billion today and operating income from 476 million yuan to 2.7 billion yuan today. There is also reason to believe this trend will continue for at least the next few years.

YY’s principal competitor is Tencent, which offers its own live-streaming service. Nonetheless, this market is still in its nascent stages, and there is a lot of "white space" both these companies operate in. Furthermore, YY is the largest live streaming service in China, with 76.5 million average monthly active users, so it has the largest competitive advantage, in theory.

YY's streaming service can be divided into four broad categories. First, the company operates HUYA, an online game-streaming platform, through a 48% equity interest. Second, other types of entertainment live-streaming (like dancing, singing, etc.) makes up the majority of the website's content. Third, though Zhiniu, the company operates finance-related live streams. Forth, we have educational videos, which only contribute a small amount of YY's total revenue base.

What makes YY appeal to customers is the universality of its content: Similar to the diverse array of content accessible on YouTube, YY attracts a large demographic (compare this to the American Twitch, which only entertains a gaming audience). Thus, relative to other streaming services, YY is able to grow its monthly active users at a much faster rate.

In addition, user growth requires very little capital expenditure, because the service is primarily online-based. Thus, this is a company that can scale profitably in a short amount of time, evidenced by its impressive financials over the past few years.

Finally, management wrote this in its 20-F:

While the basic use of our platforms is currently free to attract traffic, we monetize our user base mainly through sales of virtual gifts for live streaming. We believe that we will be able to capitalize on our large and highly engaged user base by exploring additional monetization opportunities and diversifying our revenue sources.

This indicates there is enormous potential in the future to monetize an 80 million monthly user base through the implementation of some sort of freemium service.

Investment Thesis

The opportunity to buy YY at an outrageously cheap price comes from its investment in HUYA Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA). HUYA is essentially the Twitch of China - a gaming live-streaming service. HUYA completed its IPO earlier this year with its share price in the mid-teens. Within a few weeks, its stock jumped to almost $50, and is now back down to the low $30s. YY owns 48% of HUYA; Tencent owns approximately 30%; the other ~20% is traded freely by the public.

HUYA’s market capitalization is about $6 billion, while YY’s market capitalization is about $6.5 billion. Since YY owns about half of HUYA, it owns $3 billion; we can say that $3 billion of the $6.5 billion is HUYA and the remaining $3.5 billion is the residual value of the rest of YY’s business.

A quick accounting technicality: If company X owns more than 50% of company Y, X is required to consolidate Y’s results into its financials. And at the date of YY’s most recent F-20 report, it owned more than 50% of HUYA, so HUYA’s results were included in revenue/earnings figures.

Separating HUYA’s financials from YY’s, we see that HUYA makes $336 million in revenue, and operates at a net loss of about $12.4 million. The market believes that is worth $6 billion — and almost half of YY’s total market capitalization. Since YY owns about half of HUYA, we subtract $168 million in revenue and add $6.2 million to its consolidated results. We are left with a company making $1.6 billion in revenues, netting $390 million.

The market believes that this business is worth the residual value of $3.5 billion, or less than 10 times earnings. In reality, the residual YY business is the number one player in a burgeoning industry.

Not just that, but it’s extremely profitable with a return on equity of 27% while HUYA is earning a loss. The reality is that this company is worth a lot more than $3.5 billion. How much more depends on future growth, but you don’t need to know the exact value of a stock to know it’s cheap, just like you don’t need to know the exact weight of a man to know he’s overweight.

The reason the market is putting a low valuation on YY is because of an agreement with Tencent. Tencent wants to move into the gaming live-streaming industry, so YY agreed to give Tencent the option to purchase a portion of its stake in HUYA until Tencent’s stake reaches 50.1%. I think people believe this option diminishes the value of YY’s stake in HUYA, since the price that Tencent purchases HUYA shares from YY may not necessarily be the current market price.

Moreover, accounting rules dictate that if HUYA is trading at, say, $30 and Tencent buys shares for $20 from YY, that $10 is recorded as a loss on YY’s books — even though there was no cash outflow.

Despite these concerns, I think people didn’t read the fine print of this option. The following is an excerpt from YY’s 20-F report:

The exercise price of the right was equal to the higher of (i) the price per ordinary share based on Huya’s post-money valuation upon the closing of the Transaction, and (ii) either (1) a per ordinary share issue price for the most recent qualified financing of Huya, if Huya has not then completed a qualified IPO at the time of Tencent’s exercise of such purchase right, or (2) the average of closing trading prices in the last 20 trading days prior to Huya’s and the Company’s receipt of Tencent’s written notice to exercise such purchase right, if Huya is then a public company.

In layman's terms, Tencent could buy shares of HUYA from YY at the average of HUYA’s trading price for the past 20 days. Today, that would be around $38, compared to HUYA’s stock price of $33. Tencent might get a small discount if there continues to be extreme volatility in HUYA’s stock (for example, if it were to increase 30% tomorrow, Tencent could still buy it at around $40), but the discount will most likely not be large enough to account for the huge discrepancy between price and value in YY’s stock.

Finally, this option only exists until Tencent owns 50.1% of HUYA stock; YY will still own about 30% after the option is exercised, so it will still be able to benefit from further appreciation. Arguably, in Tencent’s control, HUYA will also be a much more valuable company and brand. Regardless of how you look at it - from a change in control perspective, an accounting perspective, or a residual business value perspective - YY seems extremely cheap in light of its business.

