Medical Transcription Billing: 100% Upside Potential After Orion Acquisition

My target price after this acquisition is $8.20, pointing to a 100% upside potential.

MTBC will apply its low cost operating model, likely achieving positive EBITDA and FCF aportation from the Orion acquisition after one or two quarters.

The additional revenue will dilute the operating costs and boost the EBITDA and FCF generation.

The Orion purchase price will be around $10 to 12 million, for an annual revenue contribution of more than $16 million. This represents a Price/Sales ratio of about 0.7 times.

Medical Transcription Billing's (NASDAQ:MTBC) recent acquisition of Orion should add at least 50% additional revenue to MTBC, as they reported in a press release. The total purchase price is between $10 and 12 million, financed mainly with an issue of $10.5 million in perpetual non-convertible preferred shares.

This would bring MTBC's estimated annualized revenue to $48 million. My opinion is that a P/S of 2x is appropriate, pointing to a potential market capitalization of $96 million, upside of 100% based on the Market Capitalization as of July 12, 2018 of $47.7 million.

If you want to know more about the company, its sector, business model as well as my justifications about the valuation, please see my previous article about MTBC.

Acquisition Rationale

MTBC bases its growth model on M&A, acting as a consolidator, acquiring smaller, non-profitable businesses generally at a Price/Sales ratio of less than 1 times. They have done this about 18 times from 2006 to now. Since the company IPO in July 2014, MTBC have always paid less than 1x P/S for acquisitions, as you can verify in the company's 10-K. I believe they follow a disciplined and consistent approach. We can summarize this process as:

Buy cheap => Apply MTBC's low cost operating model => Revenue/EBITDA/FCF growth => Start again...

Source: Company corporate presentation

The most valuable part of the acquisitions are the client portfolios, like the 150 hospitals from the Orion acquisition who will be migrated to MTBC's own software platform in some months, like PracticePro. The company will also benefit from cross-selling to these new clients. From these acquisitions, MTBC could also find new key personnel with large experience on the sector.

72% of our current year’s revenue were obtained through strategic transactions with revenue cycle management companies (collectively, the “Acquisitions”) Our plan is to move customers acquired through acquisitions to our operating platform in order to increase efficiencies wherever feasible without jeopardizing the client relationship. Source: Company's 2017 10-K

The Growth Model: Risks

The growth model could be a risk. For example, if the company overpays for the assets or if they are not able to reduce the operating expenses, then, the expected return of the acquisition could be lower than expected, damaging the company's profitability. I consider this scenario improbable, because the management team is very experienced on M&A and I haven't found any 'big mistake' in their prior acquisitions since the IPO.

The annual dividend to non-convertible preferred shares is $4.2 million on an estimated amount of 1.54 million preferred shares, including the last issue from April 2018.

In November 2017, the company's CFO, Bill Korn, commented the 2017 Guidance and 2018 Outlook:

During fourth quarter 2017, we anticipate reporting record adjusted EBITDA in excess of $1 million for the quarter, together with continued improvement in GAAP net income and positive cash from operations, even while we invest in the ramp-up of our new client,"

This estimated $4 million in adjusted annual EBITDA based on guidance, will not cover the $4.2 million annual dividend. Therefore, the company will need to keep lowering its operating costs, or achieve enhanced EBITDA aportation from the Orion assets to pay these dividends. I expect that enhancement to occur over the next few months, like the MediGain purchase. The company has an untapped credit line of $5 million.

Acquisition Integration: MediGain

From 2016 the company has been reducing its number of annual acquisitions, due to their new focus on bigger acquisitions, looking for companies with annual revenues between $15 and $20 million. MediGain, its largest acquisition, made in October 2016, fits that strategy to achieve a larger scale.

What followed was quite simple - just take a look at the Adjusted EBITDA and at the expenses evolution:

Source: Company corporate presentation

In summary, the company achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution just a few months after the acquisition of MediGain, and they will try to repeat the integration process with the Orion assets.

Source: Company corporate presentation

Larger Scale: Margins Expansion

In the last Q1 2018 results, the company reported 'breakeven costs' as percentage of sales for the first time in some years, mainly caused by lower operating costs:

Source: Author using company filings and his own estimations

The company will provide guidance for 2018 on the next Q2 earnings report, on August 8:

Management will also discuss its recent acquisition of Orion Healthcorp, and provide guidance on the anticipated impact on future revenue and earnings.

Until now, the only guidance regarding the Orion assets is that:

...management expects the transaction would increase MTBC's annualized revenues by at least 50%.

I think that the revenue growth from the Orion acquisition should dilute the operating costs as a percentage of sales, increasing the EBITDA and operating cash flow margins. The company's upcoming guidance on August 8 will help with this estimation.

Catalysts

The main catalyst are the acquisitions, as we are seeing with Orion. My guess is that the share price will reflect the revenue growth and margin expansion in the upcoming months.

I've detailed other catalysts in my previous MTBC article.

Why is the company so cheap?

Unfollowed business : according to Reuters information, there is only one analyst following the company and its last record seems to be from October 2017, pretty old.

: according to Reuters information, there is only one analyst following the company and its last record seems to be from October 2017, pretty old. Reduced Free Float : I estimate a free float of about 37% of the total outstanding shares, with an average trading volume of $1.8 million per day. This limits the 'big' institutional investors, making it difficult for them to take positions in the MTBC shares.

: I estimate a free float of about 37% of the total outstanding shares, with an average trading volume of $1.8 million per day. This limits the 'big' institutional investors, making it difficult for them to take positions in the MTBC shares. Misunderstood business : MTBC is not just another healthcare technology company but a consolidator with a low cost operating model.

: MTBC is not just another healthcare technology company but a consolidator with a low cost operating model. Low profitability: the company needs a bigger scale to dilute its operating costs and boost its EBITDA and operating cash flow generation. The Orion revenue aportation should help with this.

Valuation

As I mentioned in my previous article about MTBC, the comparable companies are trading on average at a P/S ratio of 2x. Even a non-growing company like QSII is trading at a close ratio: Source: Author using company filings and his own estimations

I know that the P/S ratio is not the best to use for the valuation, but given that MTBC is still reporting negative GAAP EPS, and the EV/EBITDA or EV/FCF ratios don't reflect an appropriate value of the business.

As you can see, a rival like CPSI is trading at a P/S ratio of 1.7x, but its revenues are growing much less than MTBC (10% vs 33%), or even contracting like is the case of STRM, and this company is trading at a P/S of 1.2x. The only fast-grower is R1 OTC:RCM, trading at a P/S ratio of 2.3x.

I think that MTBC deserves a better P/S ratio than in the previous years because they keep improving their operating margin year by year, mainly by reducing its SG&A Expenses as percentage of sales:

Source: Author using company filings

In fact, the market improved progressively the P/S ratio for MTBC since they solved their liquidity issues at mid-2017:

MTBC PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The current P/S ratio of 1.5x is near to the historical high multiple for MTBC and this does not seem casual to me, I think that the reported breakeven costs in the past Q1 2018 results and the recent completed acquisition served as catalysts for the P/S multiple increase.

Revenue for the FY2019 could be near to $48 million, taking into account that the company said that the Orion assets "would increase MTBC's annualized revenues by at least 50%.". The 2017 annual sales were $31.8 million. The company is trading at a forward 2019E P/S ratio of 1x, given its current market capitalization of $47.7m as of July 11 2018.

Source: Author using company filings and his own estimations

In the short term, the upcoming Q3 and Q4 will be challenging for MTBC due to the integration of the Orion assets. As happened with MediGain, the acquisitions have a temporaly negative effect on the EBITDA and the costs reduction will be key. As the company detailed in their latest corporate presentation, regarding the MegiGain integration:

Reduced monthly operating expenses by 62% during first year, eliminating subcontractors, reducing facilities and utilizing offshore employees

Then, the company operating margin could be temporary negative again, but they should achieve again breakeven costs in the upcoming months, just as happened with MediGain. That is why I think that the company deserves a target P/S of 2x for the mid-term, once the company achieves a greater scale to dilute its operating costs, becoming profitable.

Looking to the overall SaaS sector M&A, the market is paying generous revenue multiples. Companies with a similar size of MTBC -between $20 and $50 million in annual revenue- were bought at an average EV/Sales ratio of 4.2x over the last three years:

Source: SEG Research

I think that a EV/Sales of 4.2x would be disproportionate high for the RCM software segment, because the highest multiple that I have seen for RCM M&A was for the Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) acquisition offer of about 4.9 times, and this was offered to the biggest RCM company, with more than $1.300 million in annual revenue.

Using a target P/S ratio of 2x for the MTBC valuation, we would have a target share price of $8.20 or a upside potential of 100%:

Source: Author using his own estimations

Conclusion

The Orion acquisition reinforces and boosts the company intrinsic value and profitability, and presents a potential upside of 100% or a target share price of $8.18. This is based on a Price/Sales ratio of 2x against its estimated annualized revenues of about $48 million.

