GoPro: Sales Milestone Reinforces My Convictions

GoPro (GPRO) is on the move. Shares of the camera company dropped sharply this Wednesday, by nearly 8%, erasing roughly half of the bull run's gains of the past month. It is unclear to me whether GoPro's sale milestone announcement, released only after the closing bell, might have been anticipated by the Street and driven bearish sentiment for some reason.

Credit: GQ Italia

The fact is that GoPro disclosed having sold more than 30 million HERO cameras between the debut of its first HD model in November 2009 and 2Q18, with the $299 Hero5 Black having reached the four million unit mark three months faster than the Hero4 Silver. At first glance, the news seem positive. But without many more reference points (as far as I know, this is the first time that GoPro released a mid-quarter HD unit sales count), it is hard to project with much certainty what the 30 million mark might mean in terms of revenues or unit growth in the June quarter.

But if I put the calculator down for a moment and take a step back, I believe GoPro's management's apparent excitement about devices sold in the quarter reinforces a trend that I have been expecting to play out in the next several quarters: higher volume, lower ASP, lower margins. This seems apparent in management's own previous remarks that "there is significant demand for GoPro products at the right price," which sounds like discounting is a core pillar in the company's turnaround efforts.

Perhaps not surprising to me, even GoPro's newest, entry level model released in March 2018 has already had its price slashed. Having debuted at $199, the Hero now retails for $179, barely three months after the camera first saw the light of day. I infer that the company might be trying to gain ground in the lower end, more price-sensitive segment of the market, and that unit sales of the new Hero might have substantially contributed to GoPro having crossed the 30 million device checkpoint.

Image credit: GoPro

That said, I start to form my opinions about what GoPro's 2Q18 earnings report, scheduled to be released August 2nd, might look like. Revenues are likely to benefit from higher volume, and possibly top the Street's consensus estimate of a rather sharp 9% YOY drop. However, given pricing headwinds, I find it less likely that gross margin will reach the "upper 20s" guided by management last quarter. The net impact of these opposing forces on EPS is a bit harder to project, although I expect the executive team to bring to the conference call (and try to sell to analysts) an upbeat narrative about sales volume for the remainder of the year.

On the stock

At the end of the day, I maintain my stance regarding an investment in GPRO. The stock has dropped enough in the past year (24%, to be precise) to attract a certain kind of bargain-hunting investor. But I still find it a bit too speculative to bet now on the company's turnaround. While I believe GoPro has the pricing lever at its disposal to try and regain market share amid an increasingly competitive landscape, I remain cautious about margins and less-than-optimistic about the company being able to sustainably produce enough earnings and cash flow to justify its equity's current market value.

GPRO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Therefore, I keep my hands off GPRO. But I will continue to follow the story closely, curious to find out what 2Q18 results may convey about the company's prospects.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.