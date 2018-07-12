Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) CEO Tim Boyd on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Norberto Aja - IR

Tim Boyd - President and CEO

Chris Bub - VP and CFO

Jesse Boyd - VP, Operations

Analysts

Brad Boyer - Stifel

Barton Crockett - B. Riley FBR

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jamie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Peak Resorts’ Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Investor Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Norberto Aja, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Norberto Aja

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Peak Resorts fiscal 2018 fourth quarter conference call. On the call with me today are Tim Boyd, President and CEO; Chris Bub, our Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jesse Boyd, Vice President of Operations.

After this brief introduction, management will review the fiscal fourth quarter results, as well as Company’s outlook for the 2018-2019 ski season before turning the call over for questions. We’ll get started in just a minute with management’s presentation and comments. But before doing so, let me read the safe harbor language.

Today’s conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as anticipate, intend, plan, goal, belief, estimate, expect, future, likely, may, should, will and other similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to revenue and reported EBITDA, expected operating results such as revenue growth and profitability, cash balances, market demand, cost efficiency and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements today include among others, the risk described in today’s news announcement and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in today’s conference call is based solely on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time-to-time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Today’s call and webcast will also include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G. When required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP can be found in today’s press release as well as in the Company’s website.

With that, I now like to turn the call over to Mr. Tim Boyd, President and CEO of Peak Resorts. Please go ahead, Tim.

Tim Boyd

Thank you, Norberto, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on the call today to review our fiscal 2018 fourth quarter results. As Norberto mentioned earlier, joining me today is Chris Bub, our CFO; and Jesse Boyd, our Vice President of Operations.

Our financial performance in the fiscal fourth quarter marked the end of what was a very successful record fiscal year for Peak Resorts. In the fiscal of 2018 fourth quarter, Peak Resorts grew revenue by 9% to $56 million and reported EBITDA by 4% to $21.5 million. As a result, we generated record revenue of $131.7 million for the full year and delivered reported EBITDA of $25.6 million.

Our success in fiscal 2018 came despite a winter that presented us with significant weather-driven challenges as we detailed to you on our last call in early March. Thankfully, we saw the return to good winter weather in March and were able to extend our ski season in the Northeast with several of our mountains remaining open well into April. In fact, the 2017-2018 ski season, comprised a 145 operating days which made it among our Company’s longest ever.

If investors take one thing away from today’s call, it should be this, fiscal 2018 and the ‘17-’18 ski season provide added proof that Peak Resorts can successfully overcome challenging and volatile operating environment with enough of our Peak Pass and our ongoing investments in mountain infrastructure to deliver a high level of customer service across our on and off mountain experiences.

The 2017-2018 ski season began on November 11th when we opened Mount Snow, Wildcat and Big Boulder. Mount Snow opened that day with 180 acres of terrain, thanks to the enhanced snowmaking capabilities made possible by our investments into the West Lake project. 145 days later in late April, Wildcat was the last mountain in our portfolio to close after delivering an incredible winter of skiing and riding.

And our Peak Resorts as a whole outperformed in a tough season where extreme weather variability impacted conditions both positively and negatively. As I just mentioned, Wildcat had a very long season of 145 operating days, which led to good visitation and performance. At Hunter Mountain, our largest snowstorm of the year was a welcome driver of great late season conditions, but its extreme side of heavy wet snow resulted in the power outages at the mountain which kept us close for Friday and Saturday in the first weekend of March. Despite these extremes, our Peak Pass kept Northeast performance positive for the fourth quarter and in fiscal year.

The best example of seasonal performance was Mount Snow where skier visits were up 14% year-over-year to record levels for the season, helping drive substantial revenue growth over the prior year.

To put this performance in the added perspective, the recent annual report published by Vermont Ski Areas Association indicated that statewide skier visits were up roughly 1.2% year-over-year to 3.97 million during the 2017-2018 ski season in state of Vermont. So, if you compare our 14% rise in skier visits to the 1.2% rise in the entirety of Vermont, you can clearly see that Mount Snow took significant market share this winter, despite the challenges presented by the volatile weather. It’s also evident that our ongoing efforts including the opening of the new lodge at Carinthia this fall are delivering returns and should allow Mount Snow to drive additional visitation and generate strong financial performance going forward.

In Midwest, we had a very strong 2017-2018 ski season including healthy performance in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. Our mountains benefitted from favorable winter weather after several less than stellar years as visitation for the overall Midwest portfolio was up 25% over the prior year.

These mountains continue to attract guests when weather proves favorable and we are excited to provide our guests with great skiing and riding experiences throughout the winter. The season pass has become a very hot topic for the ski industry. Large conglomerates, both public and private have driven home a message that a sticky season pass provides upfront cash flow allowing operators to smooth out financial and operating performance in winters when weather is less than favorable. These players have also undertaken a very public arms racing in which they’ve been acquiring [ph] mountains and generated partnerships left and right to bulk up their pass offers. Ultimately, we believe our Peak Pass stands alone as an attractive offering to the skier or rider who wants to drive to and explore the mountains of the Northeast. Our Peak Pass comes with the highly compelling price points for guests of all ages and provides them with uncomplicated and unlimited access to our mountain portfolio.

With this in mind, we believe it was a key reason for our guests returning to our mountains this season as the weather permitted. We believe that our results in fiscal 2018 and then the early season [indiscernible] sales period for the upcoming 2018 and 2019 ski season demonstrate that the consumers are taking notice of the value and experience that the Peak Pass delivers.

Finally, Chris will comment more fully on our results but I want to highlight one key item of focus for the team as we enter the hard summer. Rising labor costs and rising expenses are reality for our business and for the leisure and hospitality industries as a whole. The hospitality industry at large including ski resort operators is working through a very tight labor market with wages rising across this board. This is reflected in some labor shortages that we faced throughout the season, particularly in the Northeast. We are working with our general managers and their operations teams to ensure that we are strategic in how we manage our human resources and remain disciplined with how we spend this dollar while balancing our goals for a financial performance with our commitment to delivering a superior guest experience. This is going to be a busy summer and fall for us at Peak Resorts but I am confident that we’re positioning the Company for a great 2018-2019 ski season and beyond.

In summary, we remain hyperfocused on further improving the guest experience, leveraging our unique on-mountain access, furthering our marketing and customer outreach initiatives including our very successful social media campaigns and bringing about added operational discipline and efficiencies. We are working hard to improve every aspect of the business while investing in our business and our people.

And with that, now, I would like to turn the call over to Jesse, our VP of Operations to review operations in more detail. Jesse?

Jesse Boyd

Thanks, Tim. I want to spend a few minutes commenting on our season passes and Peak Pass as well as our major development projects underway across our mountain portfolio.

In early May, we announced that through the April 30th early season deadline, consolidated season pass sales were up 14% on a unit basis and 16% on a dollar basis. This strong performance included a 47% increase in unit sales of our unique Drifter Pass and unlimited, unrestricted season pass for 18 to 29-year olds looking to ski or ride in the Northeast.

We also saw good sales of season passes at our Midwest mountains, reflecting momentum coming out of very strong 2017-2018 season at these properties. Overall, our successful season pass sales to-date proves that customers appreciate our uncomplicated easy-to-use, unlimited offerings as well as the unbeatable value of our Peak Pass.

As Tim mentioned and as we have said before, we believe there is room for more than one multi-mountain season pass offering in the Northeast. Our competitors report continued growth in sales of their passes, yet our customers are buying the Peak Pass in greater numbers. We look forward to welcoming our Peak Pass holders to Mount Snow, Hunter Mountain, Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Crotched Mountain, Attitash and Wildcat, next season.

Moving to our development initiatives, at Mount Snow, the Carinthia Lodge came down a couple of weeks ago to allow construction on our new Carinthia Lodge to continue. This work remains on schedule and on budget, and we continue to expect the lodge to open this fall in time for the 2018-2019 ski season. The opening of Carinthia will dramatically improve the guest experience on that side of the mountain and allow us to free up some additional much needed parking at the resort space. As I said last quarter, we are confident that this lodge will represent an incremental revenue driver for Mount Snow as its amenities including a full-service restaurant and cafeteria, two bars, a coffee counter and other retail locations will provide guests with better service and enhanced experience.

Hunter Mountain is also a hive of activity as our crews are working hard on the Hunter North expansion. We’ve been posting some great visuals on our website and social media channels. And I think anyone who has seen our progress will agree that this expansion will change the game for Hunter. The trails have been cut, infrastructure is going into the ground, the parking area is under construction, and the new lift is being prepared. Hunter North will increase skiable terrain 25% by adding much needed intermediate trails. At the same time, it will significantly increase our outdoor capacity, thanks to the addition of a new six-passenger high-speed lift. Our entire team cannot wait to welcome guests to an expanded Hunter this coming winter.

Across the rest of our mountain portfolio, we continue to make necessary investments in critical mountain infrastructure and guest amenities to further enhance the guest experience. These projects are normal off-season business for Peak Resorts, and we believe our guests will notice the upgrades across our facilities when they return this winter.

One area we continue to invest in is building our technology. This includes investment in our resorts to reduce transaction times and improve the guest experience as well as increasing our data-driven marketing technology to more efficiently reach our guests via digital and print initiatives. And as we are now well into our summer activity and event season, Peak Resorts has created a compelling line up that will keep our guests coming back throughout the summer and fall.

For on-mountain activities like mountain biking, hiking, chairlift ride, zip line, mountain coasters, and climbing walls to high profile festivals, like the Taste of Country music festival at Hunter Mountain or the Boston Mills Artfest, and the rugged maniac obstacle course races at Paoli Peaks [ph] and Snow Creek. We are ensuring that our guests have many good reasons to return to the mountains and further leverage the unique assets our mountains hold.

The Taste of Country music festival saw record breaking attendance. The first ever Angry Orchard Rock the Roots festival at Mount Snow was welcomed by a large crowd and Wildcat hosted its first ever Wild Cat On Tap brewers festival, which we really likely to repeat later this season giving it strong reception.

Finally, while we are gratefully to all our team members across our mountains for the great work they do delivering great experiences and guest hospitality, I want to give a special emphasis to the team at Mount Snow. Our tireless marketing team was sensational this year as they actively told the story of the new Mount Snow throughout the season across our many social media channels. Their work was so effective that it was recognized by the National Ski Areas Association as the best overall marketing campaign nationwide for the year. This demonstrates again that we are capable of and we will be porting these skills and success across our platform as we prepare for the exciting 2018-2019 ski season.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chris Bub to review our financial results in greater detail. Chris?

Chris Bub

Thanks, Jesse, and good morning, everyone. Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter revenue of $56 million increased 9.3% year-over-year from $51.3 million in the comparable prior year quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter came from all revenue categories but was mainly driven by 9.6% increase in lift and tubing revenue and an 11.4% rise in food and beverage revenue. For the full year, consolidated revenues were up 6.8% to a record $131 million on strong growth across the business.

Resort operating costs increased 10.7% or $3.1 million to $32 million for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter. As Tim alluded to earlier, the key driver of the increase in resort operating costs was labor, which was impacted by a longer operating season, increased minimum wages and a growing labor shortage in the Northeast resulted in increased overtime expense.

Retail, and food and beverage cost of sales increased 10.4% during the quarter, which largely tracked to the increased revenues from our retail, and food and beverage outlets. Power and utility expense increased by 9.6% during the quarter. While the West Lake project lowered our overall utility expense at Mount Snow, we initiated some late-season snowmaking in the Northeast to take advantage of the colder March weather which resulted in increased power utilization. We were also impacted by utility rate increases at several of our mountains.

As with the balance of the fiscal year, we also saw increased spending in the fourth quarter in other expenses related to our efforts to include deferred maintenance projects across the resort portfolio as well as increased supplies associated with the extended season. Looking to fiscal 2019, we expect spending on these projects to decline year-over-year as we return to a more normalized level of maintenance spend.

Going forward, we expect being able to leverage our pricing power inherent across most of our revenue streams including food and beverage to implement Company-wide price increases that will help offset the recent uptick we’ve seen across many of our top-lines.

Before move on and just to provide a bit more color, our resort operating costs relative to our top-line results represented 57.0% of revenue in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter; that compares to 56.3% last year and 56.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

General and administrative expenses in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter increased by roughly $900,000 year-over-year to $1.7 million. This was driven in part by an accrual of approximately $400,000 and employee incentive benefits during the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter compared to a reversal of those incentives in the prior fiscal year when internal targets were not met.

Depreciation and amortization expense of $3.6 million grew approximately $500,000 over the prior year quarter. For fiscal 2018’s fourth quarter, Peak Resorts generated reported EBITDA of $21.5 million compared to reported EBITDA of $20.7 million in the year-ago period.

As we leverage the various investments mentioned earlier in the call and implement strategic operating initiatives to improve both top-line performance and operational leverage, we expect future results to show added improvement.

Now, turning to our financial position. As of April 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $23.1 million and total outstanding debt of $180.9 million, which includes $12.4 million drawn against our revolving line of credit and long-term debt of $165.8 million. Interest expense of $3.6 million for the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter was up from the $3.0 million in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

We allocated just over $4 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2018’s fourth quarter, including roughly $3 million for the ongoing construction of the Carinthia Lodge at Mount Snow, the startup work on the Hunter North expansion in Hunter Mountain and some final pieces of West Lake project.

For the full year, we spent $31 million on capital expenditures, which included $8 million of maintenance CapEx, $1 million on growth CapEx, and approximately $22 million for the West Lake Water and Carinthia Ski Lodge projects.

Before we move to questions, I want to briefly comment on one item of note. We disclosed last quarter that we were taking an impairment charge of $1.6 million related to the Grand Summit Hotel at Attitash and our decision to terminate our rental management program and operations on the hotel-like amenity at the hotel effective April 30, 2018.

To help you model out fiscal 2019 and beyond, roughly $3 million of annual revenue generated by the Attitash hotel as well as the hotel related expenses should now come out of any forecast. In summary, our strong fiscal fourth quarter and record full year revenue position Peak Resorts favorably as we prepare for the upcoming 2018-2019 key season.

The entire team remains focused on investing and enhancing the guest experience at each of our mountains. We believe that providing guests with great value for their Peak Passes and walk-up dollars is vital as we look to further improve our financial results and increase shareholder value. We made marked progress in 2018 as evidenced by our performance in the face of a challenging backdrop, and we look forward to building on that momentum in the seasons to come.

With that, let’s turn the call over to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Brad Boyer with Stifel. Your line is open.

Brad Boyer

Hey. Thanks for taking my questions, guys. First one is for Tim, Jesse whoever wants to answer it. But obviously, in light of some of the recent M&A activity up in Vermont, you are seeing a couple of more sort of larger conglomerates come in to the market with a bigger presence. It’s not something new for you guys. You faced this type of competition before. Just curious kind of your thoughts as you guys sort of become one of the fewer and fewer operators that’s not really tied to any bigger pass products or larger conglomerates. Just kind of how you’re approaching that, and if you’re kind of planning to incorporate any of that into your marketing message. I mean, obviously some of these larger conglomerates -- certain opinions held amongst some of the ski and rider population. Just kind of curious if you guys plan to market yourselves as sort of the hometown guys, so to speak, as you look to ‘18, ‘19 and beyond?

Tim Boyd

Yes. I think that’s pretty active Brad, under assessment, because the competition really hasn’t changed in terms of the resorts. It’s just kind of changed in terms of the strategy. However, in our particular case, we feel very good about the price points that we are at with our Peak Pass from a competitive standpoint. We’re still going to be several hundred dollars cheaper than some of the other guys in the areas that are pushing the more nationwide passes. So, that certainly has an effect on a portion of the market. But still the vast majority of the market in the Northeast consists of people that quite frankly aren’t going out west. And those are the people I think that gravitate more to our pass and to our mountains because again we’re at very good price point and we have a good rate of assets that they can choose from. And I think that all that combined is something that makes us a compelling story in the Northeast Part of the country.

Brad Boyer

Helpful. And then, on a sort of somewhat related topic, I mean obviously we’ve all kind of seen the headlines over the last several months, fairly robust, certainly by historical standards M&A environment out there, largely exclusive to more sort of destination type assets. But obviously, when you guys became public several years ago -- and M&A growth story was kind of kind of the underwriting story here, since then, we’ve done one great deal at Hunter. Just curious to hear your kind of current thoughts around M&A as we see more and more assets transact here.

Tim Boyd

Well, we are still very active in that market at this point in time. We have a lot of discussions going on. I think from our perspective, it’s been interesting. As you can see with the Mount Snow numbers, one -- a new dynamic that’s kind of raised its head in our particular case is we’re starting to see a lot more from our smaller mounts like Jack Frost, Big Boulder, Crotched, the areas that are more closely located to metropolitan areas. We’re starting to see a dynamic where these resorts are actually driving business to the Mount Snow and the Hunter assets. Because what’s happening is they’re almost becoming drive to feeder type areas where a lot of these people even though they’re in strong local markets, they want to get a big mountain experience and they just have to get in their car for the weekend back with some of these -- what our smaller mountains are doing in terms of the Peak Pass. And what that does from an M&A perspective is, is it’s really starting to make a wider net for us to look at different properties that like I said are strong players in a metropolitan area that can actually not only enhance the value of variety of the Peak Pass but can also turn into like I said a feeder type resort that’s a drive to weekend operation for us, especially early and late season and over the holiday periods where it’s more economically easier on the customer to make that drive to resort, big mountain experience to one of our resorts versus getting into a more expensive trip to get on an airplane and go across the country and then you have to spend five to seven days out west. It’s going to cost a lot more money.

So, it’s almost -- we’re seeing a creation almost of a different dynamic up there that we are very excited about. And we think that strategically it’s going to benefit us long-term, and we expect to be able to exploit that.

Brad Boyer

Okay. And then, last one for me is just on the labor side. I mean, obviously, basically all the businesses that we saw here kind of are experiencing similar things here, obviously tighter labor markets, especially in more remote areas such as some of the areas in which you guys operate. Just curious, as you look ahead to next year, are there any sort of strategic initiatives that you guys are considering at this point, anything that you could share to help us think about how you plan to mitigate cost inflation going into next ski season?

Tim Boyd

Yes. I think, long-term, we are definitely starting to look at more of the areas where we can automate. Obviously, in our business, there are certain areas you can’t do that. But in the areas of ticketing, F&B, and snowmaking, there is opportunities for us to work towards automation. And that’s really kind of a long-term strategy that we are working on. However, part of the snowmaking is going into the Hunter expansion, is going to be automated. So, we are already starting down that path.

Now, short-term, the obvious answer to these increased labor costs is, we’re going to be increasing our prices. As we’ve talked to you guys in the past, we generally look to 3% to 5% increase in our -- across the board under normal circumstances. That however is going to change. This year, we are looking more in the 6% to 8% range that we expect our prices to increase. And even though that’s always a tough thing to do, we feel very confident based on the demand of our particular product that’s something that the public will be able to deal with. And we think that we won’t have that much of a dramatic impact on our demand, but it’s certainly going to help us on the cost side.

Chris Bub

Yes. And Brad, and just to follow up with that, obviously we have the ability to do price increases. The majority of our revenue comes in the second half of the year. So, as you look into the first and second quarters, we probably will continue to see a little bit higher drive of labor cost during our off season. And as Tim said, as we go and implement those price increases in the second half of the year, we will hopefully offset some of those increased costs.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Barton Crockett with B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Barton Crockett

Okay, great. Thanks for getting me on with the question. I was curious about a little bit more specific kind of thoughts about Vail buying Okemo, which seems very different that Stowe. And then, Okemo I think is reasonably competitive with Mount Snow versus Stowe, which is pretty far away. Are you seeing, or do you expect a meaningful change in marketing Okemo with new ownership? And what are your thoughts about how they might change the product and the positioning of it and how you guys might be able to respond?

Tim Boyd

Well, obviously, with Vail buying Okemo, they have gotten closer competitor to us. However, I think, you’ve got to keep in mind, we’ve already had that situation Stratton is owned -- was originally owned by Intrawest and now they’re owned by the Alterra Group. So, this is nothing new for us. We’ve been operating in that kind of environment for a long time now. And we’ve been successful in operating it. Because I think the niche that we’re working on, as I mentioned little earlier, is significantly different than the niche that we Vail and the Alterra guys are targeting. Clearly, their target audience is the high-end skier visits, people that can afford to take a trip or two out west, where our niche I think is certainly more locals centric. And I think that the results of the Peak Pass and our marketing efforts over the last three years have shown the fact that we’re successful at that. Because you got to remember, since we’ve introduced the Peak Pass, we’ve seen the significant growth, and it’s all been organic. It hasn’t been because we’ve been adding resorts to add to beef up those numbers. We’ve been able to do this organically. So, I think again, it shows the fact that we are targeting somewhat of a different niche than what those guys are after.

Jesse Boyd

And just to follow-up with that, I think if you look in our 430, the press release we’ve put out for our season pass growth this year, at that time we had that conversation there and we still were 14% in units and 16% in dollars.

Barton Crockett

Okay. Have you seen them do only thing with Okemo or has there been any change that’s been communicated to come or that you’ve seen something move down?

Tim Boyd

I don’t think they’ve -- I don’t know what the status of the acquisition is right now. So, I’m not sure exactly where they are operationally as far as taking over with them yet.

Barton Crockett

Okay. Now, on the - switching gears little bit, you mentioned this contract at Attitash, this kind of -- that generated $3 million in revenues and some expenses last year. Can you tell us what the EBITDA impact of that is generally?

Chris Bub

It’s relatively zero.

Barton Crockett

Okay. And are those revenues mainly in the ski season or is it some pattern?

Chris Bub

It’s actually pattern throughout the year. And again most of it’s lodging but again there’s probably $1 million or so of that is food and beverage as well.

Barton Crockett

Okay. And then, one other kind of numbers question. You gave us kind of the CapEx breakdown for this year, which is helpful. Can you give us a sense of what that CapEx breakdown might look like in the year to come?

Chris Bub

Yes. Obviously, this year, our maintenance CapEx was up a little bit. We are still in our 5% to 6% range on a high end of that. But we definitely were catching up from the previous year where our maintenance CapEx ex was significant lower. Our -- we have a plan budgeted around $6.5 million of maintenance CapEx for next year that we feel pretty comfortable with. When we look at the growth CapEx, obviously we have a Hunter project going on, so somewhere in the $9 million range, and we’re just getting started through fiscal fourth quarter ‘18. So, $9 million or so in growth CapEx coming through. And then, obviously, we are going to be finishing up the Carinthia. So, obviously, we already had those funds on our books. So, we’ll probably spend another $11 million, $12 million to finish up the Carinthia project, and that will all come through next year in fiscal ‘19.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Bellisario with Baird. Your line is open.

Michael Bellisario

Just wanted to follow up on that 6% to 8% price increase figure you gave. Maybe kind of as we think about modeling and the financial impact, how much of that actually flows to overall revenue growth for you, given your mix of Peak Pass sales and walk-up business?

Chris Bub

Yes. Again, we said 6% to 8% of revenue, what we are talking about is across all different types of revenues. So, obviously that’s going to be food and beverage. We’ve already implemented a 5% increase early season on the Peak Pass. And as the season moves on that -- those increases will continue, each of the next tranches of deadlines. But yes, so, we anticipate going across all of our revenue categories from food and beverage, retail, rentals. We feel that we can manage that kind of price increase and we almost have to, to offset the labor cost and the other cost, we’re seeing increase over the Company. And that will be coming through like I said mainly in the third and fourth quarter because obviously that’s where the majority of our revenue comes from.

Michael Bellisario

That’s helpful. And then, maybe high level, I doubt you have any data on this, but maybe what you’re hearing from your people on property or your customers in terms of the impact of rising gas prices and kind of your drive to business, what’s kind of your sense on what the tipping point is for people and maybe how far on average are people coming to your properties and kind of how you think about the overall higher cost of gas, given your business model?

Tim Boyd

I don’t think we’ve really seen any go back up to this point. I guess, maybe if it’s $4 to $5 a gallon, there might be some impact. But up to this point, we really haven’t seen any blow back on that. And again, the good news about us is our resorts are close to our markets. So, the drive times really aren’t that significant.

Operator

There are no further questions. At this time, I will turn the call back over to Mr. Boyd for closing remarks.

Tim Boyd

Thank you. In closing, I would like to thank our entire operating team for their tireless efforts throughout what was a very busy and at times challenging and productive ski season for Peak Resorts this year. It’s their hard work that makes it possible for each of our mountains and resorts to provide guests with the unbeatable, memorable experiences they expect and receive which keeps them coming back in greater numbers year-after-year.

I also want to express our gratitude to our customers for their business, our partners for their constructiveness and support and to our shareholders for the confidence they’ve placed in us with their investment.

If you have any questions or need any additional information, please contact our IR firm, JCIR at 212-835-8500. We all look forward to welcoming guests to the new Carinthia live at Mount Snow this year as well as to our exciting expanded terrain at Hunter Mountain which will set further apart from the competition. We look forward to speaking with you again when we report our fiscal 2019 first quarter results in September. And everyone needs to have a great summer. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.