Broadcom: Crazy Like A Fox, Or Just Barking Mad?

There are some basic financial synergy arguments for the deal, but this is likely the first step in a larger plan to roll-up enterprise software companies.

Sooner or later, every highly acquisitive company will do a deal that investors don’t like and that analysts roundly second-guess. Given that Broadcom (AVGO) does most things on a larger scale, I suppose it stands to reason that when they step outside the box for an acquisition, they step way outside the box.

To call Broadcom’s proposed acquisition of CA Inc. (CA) controversial is to strain the word almost to a point of absurdity. As of this writing, the market is set to wipe away over $15 billion in market value from Broadcom, suggesting that the $19 billion deal is a huge, huge mistake. Although I do believe that this deal is a very risky, and largely unnecessary, leap into the unknown, it would seem that the extreme initial reaction is going to create a buying opportunity for at least those Broadcom investors who still remain in the “in Hock we trust” camp.

Another Day, Not Just Another Deal

Broadcom (and its predecessor Avago) has always been an acquisitive company, and not all of the deals they’ve done have always made a lot of sense upfront… though they have tended to work out pretty well, in no small part because of CEO Hock Tan’s ruthless focus on trimming away SG&A expenses and shuttering low-ROI R&D spending.

Now the company is taking on its biggest and most controversial deal ever, acquiring software company CA Inc. in a $19 billion deal that values CA at a 20% premium to the prior close and close to 4.5x forward revenue.

There are no meaningful operating synergies here. Broadcom is pitching a story about becoming a world-leading infrastructure technology company with this deal (along with a mention of “mission critical technology businesses”), but CA Inc.’s business is in software and tools (app development, management tools, and databases, mostly) for enterprise mainframes.

It is an exceptionally profitable business (50%+ operating margins) and one where CA has long enjoyed strong market share alongside IBM (IBM), but it has been a low to no-growth business and one with frankly no obvious operational synergies that I can see, even with Broadcom’s strong position in areas like storage and networking that do have some applications in the mainframe market.

So… Why?

I see a few potential driving philosophies behind this deal, and I think I may see the logic of it (not that I agree with it, mind you).

First, to at least some extent, “business is business.” If you can cut duplicate administrative costs (senior management, redundant HR, public company expenses, etc.) and trim out low-ROI R&D, there are basic financial synergies that make sense with this deal. On the low end, this transaction should be about 10% accretive to Broadcom on a per share EPS basis, with upside in the 15%-20% range depending upon how the SG&A synergies work out.

Second, I believe Broadcom sees this as an opportunity to expand into new frontiers with fewer regulatory issues and ample targets. The company was blocked from buying Qualcomm (QCOM) and management may have come to the conclusion that there weren’t enough targets left in the semiconductor space that would both pass muster with regulators and provide a meaningful boost to revenue and earnings.

Antitrust issues aren’t going to be a concern here, and Broadcom no doubt sees a landscape with multiple low-growth/high-margin enterprise software companies that offer attractive roll-up/synergy potential trading at reasonable potential valuations.

If in fact Broadcom finds that running a large, mature enterprise software company isn’t so radically different than running a mature semiconductor company (at least insofar as what drives value creation), this approach could make some sense.

As far as valuation goes, Broadcom doesn’t seem to be paying a crazy multiple. Given prevailing trends in what the market pays for various levels of growth in the software sector, you could argue that CA shares should have been trading closer to $50 anyway. Even granting that current software stock multiples are above the long-term trend, Broadcom isn’t really overpaying on a top line basis. That said, low-growth tech almost never trades for what various metrics would suggest is “fair,” so that reality has to temper the analysis.

The Opportunity

Adding CA to the mix will certainly slow Broadcom’s long-term revenue growth rate, but CEO Hock Tan has made it abundantly clear that he prizes margin and cash flow over revenue growth, and at least in the chip space, that’s been the approach that the market rewards – while software company valuations are closely correlated with revenue growth (and margins to a lesser extent), chip company valuations are closely correlated with margins (and revenue growth to a lesser extent).

Using some back-of-the-envelope estimates about possible cost synergies and so on, I believe this deal could add more than $30/share in value for Broadcom, but could is the key word here. Broadcom has no experience running a software company, and while there are certainly barriers to entry in CA’s core mainframe business, the risk of its core customers continuing to move away from mainframes over time is real.

Anyway, given the lack of clear operational synergies, I do see above-average risk to Broadcom achieving its “typical” post-deal cost savings, not to mention above-average long-term operational risk; culling out low-ROI R&D projects is a key part of Broadcom’s post-deal playbook, but do they have the necessary market knowledge/insight to know which projects are low-ROI? I would also note that CA was underway with its own M&A program, using M&A to attempt to broaden/expand its addressable market and improve its long-term growth outlook.

The Bottom Line

I don’t hate this deal as much as the market clearly does, but I also don’t believe it was the best possible use for Broadcom’s resources. Broadcom’s CEO has made his reputation by pursuing his own vision of the tech landscape, though, and more often than not he’s been not only right, but significantly right (and ahead of the curve). This may well prove to be that “step too far” that ruins a good thing, but I’m not looking to sell into this post-deal defenestration and may in fact look to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares in Broadcom and may add to the position over the next 72 hours